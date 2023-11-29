Skip To Content
    46 Lazy Ways To Make Your Home Look So Much Better

    An LED strip to backlight your TV is going to make your fall horror movie marathons so much better.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Add magnetic garage handles and faux windows that'll bring some serious curb appeal to your home for an EXTREMELY small fraction of the price of getting some carriage-style doors. Seriously, just stick them on like you do magnets on a fridge. We're starting out very easy here, folks.

    Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand-new door!" —MrsPirate

    Get them from Amazon for $13.67+ (available in four sets and variations).

    2. *Easily* install curtains with NoNo Brackets, aka curtain rod brackets that fit onto your existing blinds so that you don't have to fool with drilling any holes and having to spackle them later or (!!!) get charged when you move out of your rental.

    A customer review photo showing a close up of the bracket on the window
    A customer review before and after photo showing their window with vertical blinds and then with curtains
    Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.95 (also available in brown, black, gold, and brass, and also available in inside-mount brackets).

    3. Or if you're more than willing to drill some holes, put curtain rods 6–12 inches above the tops of your windows to make your ceilings feel taller.

    floral curtains with pom pom trim on them in a living room
    Trust me, it won't look weird! Just remember to account for that extra needed length when buying curtains.

    Get two curtain panels from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 curtain patterns).

    4. Maxed out your bookshelves? Mount a floating bookshelf as a clever excuse to display your to-read pile.

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $24.75+ (available in two sizes).

    5. Stick on a USB-powered LED light strip to help improve your TV-watching experience by bringing in a bit of ambient light to your personal theater.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a standalone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." —Shaun

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL).

    6. Turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours with a mold and mildew removal gel. (Can't wait for Cher to drop that remix.) 

    Three reviewer pics showing mold in a bath tub disappearing overnight after application
    Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    7. A guided gallery wall kit that comes with seven frames, a hanging template, hardware, and some pretty black-and-white prints you can use as placeholders 'til you figure out which pics will go in this place of honor.

    Promising review: "I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level, and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." —Cristina C Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $41.17+ (available in two finishes).

    8. Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding with some wood scratch cover so everything will blend in like normal. Also, it requires no sanding or refinishing! Cue to you on the prowl for more wood surfaces you can fix up.

    reviewer's before pic of door frame with worn away finish
    reviewer's after pic of door frame with a fixed finish that looks normal
    Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.20.

    9. And use wood polish and conditioner that'll revive all sorts of wood surfaces and furniture in your home with some patient rubbing. Reviewers have used them to zhuzh up front doors, kitchen cabinets, wood floors, wood furniture, and just about any other wood surface.

    reviewer pic of scratched bad looking kitchen cabinets then them looking refreshed thanks to the wood polish with none of the scratches visible
    reviewer pic of a dry old wood floor that looks gray with half of it looking refreshed thanks to the wood polish
    Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

    Promising review: "Very impressed so far. Just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15-year-old cherry-stained hard work cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. 20 minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. It looks great in the picture, and even better in real life where you are not focusing on staring at imperfections. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets, making them look clean and fresh (not over the top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about a 1/3 of an ounce to do the 36" double base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16-oz bottle will last quite a while." —Patrick Gallagher

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    10. Try an oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain that you thought made your garage or driveway a goner.

    A series of customer review photos showing an oil stain being removed from the sidewalk
    Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    11. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.

    kitchen with plain white stock cabinets with lights underneath them to make it look so much better
    Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly

    Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80 (available in white or warm white).

    12. Defluff your upholstered surfaces with a reusable roller dog hair remover that might just have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    See the ChomChom roller in action on TikTok

    And check out this ~glowing~ review from my colleague Jenae Sitzes: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99

    13. Hang up some fishing rod organizers for your garage door so you can actually park your car in there. Maybe even two! Can't you just imagine the "before" montage of you walking through the maze of garage sports equipment?

    inside of a car garage door with racks that hang fishing poles horizontally without disturbing the use of the garage doors
    Hardware included for easy, no tool installation on standard garage doors. If the door is a hard insulated or wood door, self tapping screws are not included but can be shipped at no cost. Can also be installed on walls and ceilings. Give the inventor of these racks an award because they are damn clever!

    Promising review: "I have to say I’m pissed that I didn’t come up with this idea first. Great product. It is a must-have if you fish and need space in the garage. Easy to install, works like a champ. I showed my neighbors and the reactions are all the same. OMG!!!!!" —David

    Get them from Amazon for $35+ (available in two sizes).

    14. String up waterproof globe lights for a big style impact when hung along your roofline, draped on outdoor structures like a pergola, or just strung up solo so you can enjoy the lights *and* the stars.

    reviewer pic of the string lights along roofline in back of house by a pool patio area
    reviewer pic of lights strung up in lines above a patio area with benches
    Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.

    Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins

    Get a strand from Amazon for $13.28+ (available in five styles, six lengths, and packs of two).

    15. And stake solar lights along a walkway or pond right where you need 'em. Lighting is key for getting more use out of your outdoor space. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!

    the solar lights at night
    the solar night along a walkway in the day
    Promising review: "Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist

    Get six from Amazon for $19.99.

    16. Put in a fresh new set of switch plates that'll help 'em blend into those (hopefully!) freshly painted walls, even if the landlord painted the switch plates to match (YOU CAN STILL TELL). Can you screw in a screw? Then you can handle this transformative swap.

    old mismatched switchplate being removed from the wall
    Elizabeth Lilly

    And if you're especially petty, you can copy my move of saving said switch plates with a piece of marked duct tape so you know where you put 'em when you leave. This was one of the first things I did in my current apartment, thus rendering the switch plates barely noticeable — which is how I like them!

    Get a 10-pack of plates for plugged outlets for $8.99+ (available in six colors) and a variety of switch plates from Amazon.

    17. And borrow a little air space above your go-to outlet with an outlet shelf *just* large enough for your electric toothbrush. If you've put on a regular outlet cover, you've got this!

    Amanda / Amazon / Via