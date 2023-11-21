34 Things That Reviewers Are Glad They Packed For Road Trips

1. A portable crib canopy to create a little sleep pod for your little one. And it even has pouches for a monitor and fan! Sleeping in unfamiliar places is tough enough for adults. Let's make it easier on the kids too — which in turn will make the adults happier too.
SlumberPod is a small biz that's been featured on Shark Tank!
Promising review: "We took a 10-day road trip stopping in all different locations with my 18-month-old. Such an game changer! No stress at all as to where or how he would nap! He slept great everywhere and I didn’t have to do my usual blackout shade where I’m trying to make shades on the fly everywhere we went like we had to do with my other two when they were little. Do a test run setting it up before you travel. It’s not terribly hard but the first attempt needs some extra time. The tent runs warm so make sure your child is wearing light breathable clothes is the room is 68 or above. My son wore just a short sleeve onesie and a light sleep sack and was still warm with the room temp 68. I cracked the window to make it a lot cooler in the room he slept in since we didn’t do the whole fan attachment thing." —jillyb
Get it from Amazon for $179.99.
2. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins you can slip onto the tops of your full-size toiletries because, yay, you don't have to worry about liquid toiletry limits on a road trip! These little things catch any spills before they can get all over your PJs you threw in the same bag with your full-size shampoo.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "I used these on my travel toiletries on a month-long road trip. On several occasions, the toiletry lids opened, but none of the product leaked out of the toiletry skins. I was even able to pour the leaked shampoo back into the bottle. I rinsed out the skin and placed it back on for the next leg of my journey. These are my new travel must-haves." —Tyson Mohr
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an eight-pack).
3. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case you or anyone in your travel group tends to get a bit car sick.
4. A travel urinal with reviews that show the proof is in the pudding because there are lots of reviewers who were former skeptics 'til they experienced some pee emergencies that this helped solve.
5. A stroller fan with bendable foam legs for wrapping around a stroller, car seat, or pretty much anything to keep your lil' munchkin cool as a cucumber.
Promising review: "We bought this for a road trip with our little one, who is still rear facing — it was perfect! We knew the seat was warm from just driving around town and wanted to make sure it was comfortable for a long drive. It kept it cool, isn’t loud, and love that we could plug it in vs. only the battery. We use it regularly in town now, too." —K Maddock
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
6. A pair of handheld water games that'll make for some excellent solo fun without a ton of distracting noise.
7. A portable blackout curtain can suction onto where your stay's window to give you some deep DEEP darkness you need for sleeping.
Promising review: "Purchased before the start of a road trip with a 2-year-old. Lightweight and easy to pack. We wanted something that could block out light for the little guy when he napped at hotels. Product was super easy to set up and worked great for the whole family. Mommy and Daddy dig it, can you?" —Joshua Fallin
Get it from Amazon for $31.76 (available in six designs).
8. Tangram, a travel-friendly educational puzzle game book with magnetic jigsaw pieces that kids can use to match the printed shapes in the book.
Recommended for 3+.
Promising review: "We have been taking some long road trips with smaller kids. Got this for my 6-year-old for a fidget toy in the car. It's got different shapes that can be made and can be closed up with all the pieces in it. My 3-year-old likes to play with it too, even if she's not making the actual shapes!" —eksh
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A portable charger for your phone that you can also wrap your Apple Watch around to charge. Portable chargers can bulk up and weigh down your day bag and personal items so you might as well find one that can at least pull double duty.
Check out a TikTok featuring this charger.
Promising review: "It is good. The battery lasts a long time. It charged my phone 1–4 times and it's good for watches. I use it on road trips." —Luis Talamantes jr
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in four colors).
10. An I Spy travel card game to help pass the time in the car. Time to go dog-spotting.
Recommended for 4+.
Promising review: "This was SO GREAT for a road trip with our 7-year-old. It stays in the car now and prevents the need for a screen (without complaining) the entire trip." —Jen Casellius I The Natural Life
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11. An on-the-go Gillette razor that'll spare you some precious space in your bag without sacrificing quality. You already plotted your road trip around visiting a bunch of antique malls, so you could use the trunk space for all your cool finds!
It comes with one handle and one blade refill!
Promising review: "I love this product. After receiving it I made a road trip to Mexico and I took my razor. It's the cutest thing ever. The box helps keep your clothes safe from the blades and it fits everywhere you put it. I will buy another one for sure" —Dalia
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A pack of toilet seat covers can create a (colorful) barrier between your toddler's curious hands and public toilet seats at rest stops.
Promising review: "Got these for a family cross-country road trip. Glad we did! Worked great for the kids at questionable stops. It says not to flush them. We had to once because of a kid with stomach pains and that was our only option…. Yea. Otherwise, avoid flushing. But they worked as advertised. Well, except the tape part, we didn’t realize until after our trip that they could stick to the seat, so apparently they work well even without doing that part." —AmazonFrequentFlyer
Get a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $9.99.
13. A highly portable Boggle game you can even play solo if you just need to shut yourself in the hotel bathroom for a little alone time.
Recommended for 8+.
Promising review: "This has been a treasured game in my family for over 35 years. I wanted to buy one for my kids while we were on a road trip. The pieces can still get lost if they're not careful, but the quality is still great! Bring your own paper and pencils, and the kids and you will have fun building words!" —By the sea
Get it from Amazon for $10.24.
14. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any sightseeing needs. But it'd also make an incredibly comfy riding outfit so you'll get a number of wears out of it on one trip.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising reviews: "It is the most comfortable outfit that you could dress up or down! You could actually wear it with both on the shoulders too. I wore this for a road trip back home from the beach, and it was amazing. The only thing is if you are in a bit of cold weather and have anything else on, you have to take it off to go to the bathroom ;) But it’s all worth it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors/patterns).
15. A clear TSA-approved toiletry bag so you can Lego-fit all your liquid and spreadable bbs in there with ease. No, you aren't going through TSA on your road trip, but if you need a new toiletry bag, this'll do the trick for this trip and many MANY more.
Promising review: "This little bag is amazing. I can fit so many tiny 3 oz bottles in there due to its shape. I've started using it for road trips, just separating out liquids into their own little bag. This one item has changed the way I travel for my short trips. I just need a duffel bag. I love this bag. I am very high maintenance, extra, all of that. But, this guy lets me take my handmade deodorant, my facial oils, my gentle cleansers, lotion, lip balm, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, mascara; all travel sized, but still! No looking for my things. So organized." —Mittens
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
16. A soft faux-leather tote will be the perfect bag to throw all your I-need-this-as-a-passenger-princess items so you don't have to make the driver pull over and then dig through the trunk for your phone charger.
Promising review: "Bought this to put what I needed in the car on a road trip. Exactly what I needed! I was able to fit so much in it yet it doesn’t look bulky, and still have so much room!" —XMusicislife
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in a variety of colors and two sizes).