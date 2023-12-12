61 Inexpensive Gifts To Buy In Bulk

1. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal they've probably eyed on TikTok. It urges journal owners to express and explore their feelings away from screen. And then, WELL, they can burn it after writing. Which is just fun.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt for the supreme snacker in your life who's been chasing that dream of recreating movie theater popcorn. Well, dreams do come true because this stuff IS life-changing and I can personally vouch.
I invested in one of these delicious cartons after reading my colleague Emma Lord rave about it. It's super salty, super buttery, and like, probably something you shouldn't eat every day. But boy is it a total TREAT.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.45.
3. A pack of parachute toys might just see tons of action from all members of the family — especially if the gift unwrapping happens in a house with a set of stairs or balcony.
Promising review: "My 5-year-old nephew wanted a parachute so bad, but we didn't want him jumping off the roof of the house, so I found these toys and he LOVES them! The boys have contests and make up games on who's chute goes farthest or highest and they play play play! It's awesome!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in two colors).
4. A gentle bubbly clay mask can help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores...and your fave beauty fiend (or someone just getting into skincare) will have a blast using. Maybe even use it together for TikTok?
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $7.24 (available in packs of one, two, and three).
5. A Melissa & Doug activity book to keep little hands busy in a productive, fun way. Be sure to dress for the Cool Uncle award you're about to receive.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old was starting to cut everything it seemed like in the house. I ordered this activity book that came with scissors and it was a hit; she would sit quietly and cut her pages, and after we would put the puzzles together or hang them on fridge. 10 /10!! ✂️." —Tracie
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
6. A three-pack of collagen celestial under-eye masks to have them looking all starry-eyed while they pamper and help de-puff.
Promising review: "Only 15 minutes and the dark circles are diminished very noticeably." —dillyjake
Get them from Amazon for $5.99 (vegan).
7. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book for Swifties of all ages — even if you don't *get* it, you can get them this! It's so cheap that you can just buy a STACK to have at the ready.
My colleague Heather Braga owns it and loves it: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
Get it from Amazon for $4.78.
8. The Reverse Coloring Book if they're a coloring book person but are starting to get bored with it. As the name implies, the color's already there and they can draw in the lines that make each picture feel complete.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
9. A cute embroidered bookmark you can let them come to the natural conclusion that you bought from a charming holiday market or craft fair.
Promising review: "It fits the page or pages well. Very beautiful and unique design. I love it." —Rargrasi Kumar
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in letters A–Z and four styles).
10. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a super-fun card game you can then play with them because that NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. Well, with this, it's safe for *all* ages. And probably with HR, too!
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
