If You’re Trying To Take Your Lunch To Work In 2024, These 36 Things Will Help Motivate You

1. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with plenty of space for you to finagle your way into the brings-lunch-to-work crew by cleverly plotting how to cook dinner at home and then taking leftovers for lunch. I'm designing your medal right now.
Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).
2. A four-pack of super slim ice packs that'll take up just a smidge of real estate and keep things perfectly chilled — even if you can't put your lunchbox in a fridge 'til chow time.
Fit & Fresh is a woman-owned, Providence, RI–based small biz specializing in lunch boxes and related products.
Promising review: "These are thin enough to slip into a lunch bag. Yet they are big enough to spread the cold to keep from spoiling. Purchased these because my husband couldn’t put his lunch in the fridge during work. They work well. All I do is pop them into the freezer over night and they’re ready the next day." —Amazon Customer
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.46.
3. A *freezable* lunch box can cut to the chase in keeping your lunch nice 'n' fresh without ice packs (ahem, they're built-in). Also, it's just in a really cool print!
It uses patented EcoFreeze technology, with built-in ice packs to create a fridge-like cooling system that keeps food and drinks cool for hours.
Promising review: "I use this most days and enjoy the convenience of the built in gel packs. I work out of my vehicle in a region that sees 100+ degree heat. I can leave it in my hot car and still have a cold drink at lunch." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in a variety of prints).
4. A set of collapsible silicone microwave containers you'll use to pack your lunch, then collapse and slip into your bag so you don't have to carry home bulky food-storage containers.
SuperDee Corp is a small business that specializes in food storage products.
Promising review: "I keep one of these in my bag at all times, and now I can bring home leftovers from restaurants and not have to deal with single use plastic or Styrofoam to go containers that will just be floating around the planet a thousand years from now. They have never leaked or spilled. They are well made, easy to open and close, and take up little space in my bag." —Kristen Nicoletti
Get a set of four from Amazon for $24.95.
5. A sandwich cutter and sealer to help you DIY your own Uncrustables at home because those lil' sandwiches are delicious, but they do add up cost-wise very quickly. Plus, IMO, they're part of a perfect adult-at-desk lunch.
6. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack as a quick 'n' easy meal for when all you wanna do is open a packet, boil some water, and then chow down. This is one of my favorite lazy meals and there's been many times I've made one of these in the morning, dumped the noods into a thermos, and then enjoyed them at the office.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them.
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $48 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 10 servings of the popular Soy & Scallion and 5 servings each of the other 2 varieties).
7. A salad-chopping tool that'll help break your $16-salad habit from that place down the street. This chopping tool (that costs less than one of those salads, btw) will bring a little bit of action to food-prep while helping convince yourself that your homemade salads are delish.
Heck, you can even use this on a Target or Trader Joe's salad mix that comes in a bag for even LESS meal prep time.
Promising review: "Probably one of the best things I have EVER bought!!! I am hooked on Subway chopped salads so I decided I wanted to buy the tool to make my own. This chopper is legit! It works amazingly! It chopped up my spinach, onion, peppers, pickles, cucumbers, and iceburg lettuce shreds like a charm and in little to no time at all. It also cleans very easily. Here is a pic of how finely it chopped my salad! If you love chopped salads, GET THIS!!!" —
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
8. A Somos protein-packed burrito bowl kit will provide just everything except a bowl and microwave. Each part comes in a microwaveable pouch so you can take over the work microwave and do it there *or* do that part at home and just warm it up a bit all assembled in the break room.
I'm a fan of Somos and have tried both this and the smoky chipotle mushroom version to great success. They made for excellent quick WFH meals on days when I didn't want to use my lunch hour (take that lunch hour!!!) standing over a hot stove. It comes with microwave packets for all the ingredients and when I'm making just one serving, I leave half the ingredients in the microwave packs, then just use the packs again to heat up for the next round. So at about $5/lunch, this comes out MUCH cheaper than Chipotle.
Get it from Target for $9.79.
9. A six-pack of ready-to-eat refried beans to help you fill out burrito bowls, DIY quesadillas, and all kinds of delish meals. Or you can straight up stick the bag in the microwave to cook and then you can become the stuff of office legends after eating beans out of a bag with a fork during a work meeting that should've been an email.
A Dozen Cousins is a San Francisco-based, Black-owned small business that specializes in beans, rice, and seasoning sauces, and provides an annual grant and volunteer support to nonprofits working to eliminate socioeconomic health disparities in the US.
Promising review: "The Dozen Cousins beans are awesome! They are ready to eat and are very flavorful. I love them and they are very healthy. I have a very busy life working and fitness, and these are very easy to prepare. I purchased some for my daughter too. I highly recommend." —Janet Gosse
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $21.91.
10. A Bentgo stackable lunch container so you won't have to worry about different elements of your salad getting soggy before noon. (Go ahead, put your croutons on your work-lunch salad!) It's super sturdy and leakproof, and has a separate dressing container.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these salad containers. My fiancé and I have big appetites, but try to eat healthy. These containers fit a ton of salad greens and all sizes of toppings — nuts, beans, cheese, fruits, meats, pasta, etc. They make packing lunch easy. Just throw in some greens, a protein, a dressing, and toppings that make salad fun for you! We use ours several times per week and they make it to both our jobs without spilling or leaking. I walk and ride public transit, so mine gets tossed around a bit. Several of my friends and coworkers have bought them after seeing mine!" —izzo
Get it from Amazon for $13.59 (available in eight colors).
11. A premade Shredded Beef & Yakisoba you simply just keep refrigerated 'til it's time to heat up in the microwave. It's ready in 5 minutes and ships right to your door!
I sampled this dish, along with a few others, right when it launched and can confirm they're quite filling and ready in under five minutes. Granted I was eating a work-from-home lunch with these but they're quick enough to cook in a microwave that they'd be wildly convenient to eat in an office with a shared microwave. Psst, I also especially loved the Harissa chicken with chickpeas.
Get it from Blue Apron for $4.37+ each (depending on which meal plan you select; available in more dishes).
12. An egg bite maker in case you're a sucker for those bites and love to turn 'em into a lunch with a couple of other things. (You're an adult, you can eat what you want!) This'll help you make 'em on the cheap(er) and customize them as you like.
Psst. A lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks' and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it many times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer who suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
13. Some jarred truffle-infused pasta sauce for quite possibly the fanciest take on an easy, reliable pantry meal that you can dump into a thermos to keep warm for lunch. Nope, you don't even need to heat it up in the break-room microwave!
The Pomodoro sauce is hearty without any spice. And the Arrabbiata sauce delivers the heat. I've tried both of these flavors of Truff pasta sauce and they are SO good. It likely goes without saying but if you don't like truffles, you won't like this. It is VERY truffle-y. I'm also a big fan of the Truff hot sauce from the same brand. Most of the time I make a meal of whatever pasta and jarred sauce I happen to have as a last resort, but I look forward to eating pasta with this delish sauce — even if it's just noodles and sauce with not even a sprinkle of Parm to dress it up! It'll cost ya more than Prego or other store-bought sauces. But it's worth it as a treat!
Get two jars from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three flavors).
14. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to zhuzh up whatever leftovers you're toting to work. It's especially transformative on store-brand frozen pizza!
I've used this stuff and it is FANTASTIC. Just don't pour it in your morning tea! It's not that kind of honey.
Promising review: "This is a great topping to pizza. Can be used in a multitude of ways but I mainly just add it to a pizzeria pizza or a frozen pizza straight from my oven. Good flavor. There’s heat, but not too hot." —Kate Singleton
Get it from Amazon for $9.57.