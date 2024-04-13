If You’re Already Planning Your Outfit For That Vacation You Have Planned, Here Are 55 Things You Might Want To Consider

1. A two-piece tank top and shorts set sure to ruffle some feathers — in the right way. It'll feel all nice and airy like when you wear your fave linen sundress. Except you won't have to worry about flashing anyone when a breeze sweeps through. Win-win if ya ask me.
Promising review: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price they were very comfortable." —Courtney Smith
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns).
2. A satin two-piece set you might wanna book a trip just so you have somewhere to wear it. (Though you should totally wear it at home, too!)
Promising review: "Would buy in every color! This set is absolutely perfect!! It is the most comfortable fit around the waist and the top is so good!!! Really should have steamed it for my vacation, but it's still gorgeous!" —Erica N.
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).
3. A *foldable* wide-brim hat to help you keep the sun off of your face, make your outfits look even cuter, and easily fit in your carry-on without crushing it.
Promising review: "Guys. If you’re going on a trip and need a cute hat but don’t want to worry about it getting smashed…look no further. I bought this hat last summer. It’s been as far as The Maldives, all over Europe, and I wear it on the reg in southern California. It’s totally kept its shape, and I’m not shy of shoving it in bags. 10/10 recommend! I’m sitting on a bus in Croatia right now thinking how awesome this hat has been and decided to write a review, as I rely on reviews for my purchases on Amazon. Hope this helps someone!" —Lyra S.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 22 color combos).
4. A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside that has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* comfortably fit over outerwear for some hands-free adventures. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag.
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors.
Promising review: "Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in 26 styles).
5. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any sightseeing needs.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising reviews: "This jumpsuit is cute and comfortable. I love it. It is very comfortable to wear on a road trip or for flying." —B-More Mom & Luvin' It
Get it from Amazon for $28.78+ (available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns).
6. A floral mini dress if you've gotta look really cute, really fast. Picture it: Sicily, 2024. A BuzzFeed Shopping reader poses in front of a picturesque sunset on a The White Lotus–inspired summer vacation. Just stay away from anyone named Quentin.
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $35.09+ (available in 16 colors and sizes S–XL).
7. Some paper bag belted pants as a comfy option that'll work not only for travel days but also for when you make it out to appertivos.
Promising review: "I wore them for five hours of travel plus lots of movement, and they were great. I thought they looked reasonably polished with a tucked-in blouse and a cardigan. I don't need them in different colors, but if I did, I'd buy another pair." —Amy
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 16–24 and six prints, also in two-pair sets).
8. But if pants are out of the question, a pair of high-waisted trouser shorts in case you're cosplaying as someone from The Talented Mr. Ripley while in a race against the clock and scoops of quickly melting gelato.
9. A colorful shirt-and-shorts set that'll compete with the gorgeous backdrops in all your travel pics. It's also prime to mix and match with other stuff in your suitcase!
Ashley Carol Boutique is an Ireland-based shop selling women's clothing.
Get them from Ashley Carol Boutique on Etsy for $92.33 (available in size XL–XXL).
10. A striped set you can mix and match with other items to *look* like you're maintaining your cool composure — even if you're in the middle of traveling with a group of people you've decided you'll never travel with again.
Promising review: "I bought this for vacation but also just a cute summer set, and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 styles).
11. A slouchy top and pants set that'll look SO chic as you eat your body weight in egg tarts during a three-day stint in Lisbon. (Did I just predict my own future? Likely!)
P.S. the seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized look because of the loose and stretchy material.
Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors).