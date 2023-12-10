If Your Pets Stain Everything, Try One Of These 16 Cleaners Before Hiring Pros Or Renting Cleaning Equipment

1. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2. A pet-specific stain remover that reviewers say tackle the stinkiest, nastiest pet messes that other cleaners just can't. Even the old ones! It has enzymes that tackle them for ya.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business making everything you and your pet need to live a clean and fun life. From treats to toys, they've got what you need!
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
3. Or — if you have a carpet cleaning machine — a deodorizing shampoo to handle all the tough work.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products safe enough to use around pets and powerful enough to get rid of pet stains.
Promising review: "I have a dog with Cushing’s disease, and she has frequent accidents, so a good carpet cleaning product is a must. So many products have overwhelming smells to cover the odor or don’t do enough and leave the house smelling like pee even after carpet washing. I liked Sunny & Honey so much for our machine I immediately bought the big bottle after just one use. Four days after the initial cleaning and the house still smells nice. The price may be a few dollars more than what I can buy at my local stores, but it is worth it. The smell isn't overpowering; the house just smells fresh and clean." —Trekkie
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in two sizes and scents).
4. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads can tackle the icky pet stains on your wall-to-wall beige carpeting from when your poor dog didn't want to go use the bathroom outside when it was storming.
Promising review: "I love this product! It's a game-changer. I have an older dog that is now starting to have accidents. I rent my place, and I was carpet cleaning every other week. Now with this, I don’t have to as much. She went on my new rug, which is white, and I was convinced it was gonna be ruined, but it’s not! The Stomp 'N Go did its job! My rug is perfect and no urine stains or odor. If you have a puppy or older dog, I highly suggest this product." —Sandra E.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $30.24.
5. A reliable and ultra-versatile bottle of OxiClean to annihilate all kinds of unmentionable stains. We don't really need to a paint a picture here when it comes to pets.
Promising review: "I use this in pretty much every load of laundry that I do! We have a very old dog, and every now and then, he will have an accident in the house, and it's usually on the carpet somewhere. I'll mix up a little bit of it in a small squeeze bottle and use it on the area after I have cleaned #2 up or soaked up #1, and it takes care of any odors and or stains!" —Rick C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in two sizes).
6. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner that'll have you sucking up all kinds of messes and hunting down new ones to address.
Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy
"I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $123.59+ (available in three configurations).
7. A tub of heavy-duty cleaning wipes in case you're tired of messing around with subpar cleaners — or the cleaner that didn't work on one stain but you just couldn't bear throwing away before trying out on a few others.
These work on almost any surface: leather, fabric, furniture, hardwood, pans, metal, WHEREVER. And! They'll clean up grease, oil, tar, dirt, ink, lipstick, nail polish, food, and a whole lot more.
Promising review: "I know this sounds cliché, but I literally never write reviews. And here I am. I did it. Why did I do it? Because this product is absolutely, unbelievably unreal. I have dogs who pee and poop in the house sometimes, and I use this product to clean their messes. And it is miraculous. No stains, no smell, nothing. It almost works like an eraser. And it works on fabric, wood, rugs, glass. I buy three or four tubs at a time, because I don’t want to run out. This is my go-to for pretty much everything. And they’re really not that expensive. Kudos to the inventors of this!!!" —Jim
Get a pack of 90 from Amazon for $11.39+ (available in nine sizes/packs).
8. Grandma's Secret, an under-the-radar solution with serious stain- and odor-removing prowess — like, cleaning pen from a white leather couch. Chilling!
It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago, I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!
Promising review: "Best stain remover I have used yet. I wish they did a larger bottle. We have bunnies as pets and when they get old, their litter box habits go a bit by the wayside. We have loads of linens and peepads for them, but many of these items are white. Nothing has every truly cleared them but this knocks out those stains.
I have also managed to remove old blood stains that have haunted some items." —Srae
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "This is the best carpet stain remover! It cleaned long-standing, stubborn pet stains with ease. Made my carpet look almost new. Wish I’d tried it sooner." —jc
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
10. A 2-in-1 Hoover carpet cleaner built to take on pet hair and odors deep DEEP down in your carpets.
Promising review: "I thought my carpets were ruined for good, after using both my old Bissell and the rentals offered by the local grocery store. Our last dog, rest in peace, had not left the world before thoroughly destroying my carpets from incontinence. Our newest dog had lived her entire life before us in a kennel, where she went at will. Suffice to say, my bedroom floor was an eyesore.
The first use completely restored my aging carpet. It's still old carpet, don't get me wrong, but it's now CLEAN old carpet. The stains are gone. The odor is gone. I no longer cringe when I walk into the bedroom. Life is good.
Not only has this machine done a spectacular job of cleaning, it is also easy to clean itself. The pieces come apart intuitively, and the dog hair rinses easily away. Previous carpet cleaners I've used have been a nightmare, losing suction quickly due to debris being caught in the front with no easy way to remove it." —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $239.99.
11. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever.
Promising review: "I used the paste on light carpet to eliminate stubborn pet stains from a rabbit. It worked great!" —Gabrielle S.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
12. An enzyme-based stain spray that'll get out ALL sorts of stains...even breast milk! Turns out your shirt just belongs in the hamper, not the trash.
Puracy is a small, family-owned business dedicated to creating natural and organic formulas that are not only effective, but safe for kids and pets. Aside from food stains, this spray also does a number on all other miscellaneous spots in your life like wine, coffee, makeup, and period blood!
Promising review: "This product is AMAZING. Literally got out stains that have been there for YEARS, even oil!!! Particularly effective on oil and pet stains, but I haven’t yet found a stain that this didn’t work on. For a tip — I have found that it works substantially better if it is rubbed in with a toothbrush and left for a few hours before washing." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four sizes) or Puracy for $3.39+ (originally $4.99+; available in four sizes).
13. An upholstery cleaner to undo whatever it is your kids and dogs are doing to your backseats.
Promising review: "I got this product to clean stains on a carpet from a pet's vomit (that other stain removers didn't remove). Not only did it work for that, but I decided to also try it on two black spots on the (gray) carpet that had been there for years. I have no idea what the stains are from (no; not from a pet!) and no other cleaner did anything with them. It worked like magic! I'm thrilled." —Dr. Gia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
14. A incredibly powerful grout cleaner to erase years of nasty build-up that you've just come to live with over the years.
Promising review: "Gets up every pet stain and does not leave a bad odor!" —Larry B. Sims
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
15. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop you've likely marveled at on CleanTok. It's machine washable and has an automatic wringer so you don't have to get your hands dirty while you're reaching every last spec of dog urine from your kitchen floor.
16. And if odor is the problem, a UV black-light flashlight that'll track down all sorts of messes that've been avoiding you. Now, you can figure out the source of that weird smell.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
