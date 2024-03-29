If You Wanna Travel Like A Pro, Flight Attendants Adore These 26 Things

1. A 4-in-1 travel adapter that'll work for a wide range of countries because you shouldn't have to google which adapters you need before every international trip. There are better things to do, like talking yourself into packing that one dress you've only worn once but MIGHT wear on this vacation.
Promising review: "As an international flight attendant, I am in different countries weekly. While the all-in-one adapters, in theory, are great, they often are too big/heavy to stay in the socket securely — you are much better off with one like this. It is sturdy in the socket, even with an electric cord (my hair curler) and my phone and iPad all plugged in. Very satisfied!" —Susan H.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A quick-drying microfiber beach towel built to shake off sand and pack small in your suitcase. No need to sneak out a hotel towel to the beach!
Promising review: "Love this! I am a flight attendant and keep it in my suitcase for various uses, but it's an outstanding for beach or picnic blanket. It weighs nothing, beautiful, and great quality! My new go-to gift item." —Laurance F. Haun
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 26 patterns).
3. A *foldable* wide-brim hat that'll help you keep the sun off of your face, make your outfits look even cuter, and easily fit in your carry-on without crushing it.
Promising review: "Love it! I’m a flight attendant, and it is perfect for traveling. This hat has also become my go-to hat instead of a baseball cap for humid/bad hair days and I receive tons of compliments." —Elizabeth Lloyd
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 22 color combos).
4. An anti-theft backpack because yes you should always be aware of possible pickpockets, but the main compartment's zipper facing your back will help you focus a bit more on La Sagrada Familia instead if your wallet is still in your bag.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this bag! I am a flight attendant, and I carry this every single day! I carry it as my purse. I had to get something out for a friend the other day, and she couldn’t believe how much I had in it! It holds A LOT, and I have the medium. It’s getting a bit beat up after a couple of years, so I am ordering another...going for large! Can’t wait!" —Kathy Darlington, WI
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 15 colors and two sizes).
5. A simple luggage strap will hold your essentials like a travel pillow, jacket, personal item, and more as you scoot along through the airport and once you land. Here's to quickly gathering all your stuff post-screen and freeing up those hands!
6. A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place and you're not wearily holding up the line when it comes time to show the TSA agent your passport and boarding pass.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "OMG I totally love this! First of all, it’s such a pretty pastel pink color and pink is my favorite color. The quality is also so lovely with all the right amount of pockets to store my IDs and passport and other relevant documents. I’m a flight attendant so this is the perfect size of travel wallet for me. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" —Pravena Jay
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 40 colors).
7. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any sightseeing needs.
Promising reviews: "It is a favorite among our flight attendant group when we are traveling. We call ourselves the sisterhood of the traveling jumpsuit! I absolutely love it, it’s comfortable, inexpensive, easy one piece, dress up or dress down. I add a belt and it’s perfect! I am planning to purchase more colors!" —Floridagirl0611
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns).
8. A portable door lock to attach to any regular old door for your hotel, vacation rental, room in a guest house, or, well, just any door. It's super easy to install and won't damage the door. It'll be a comfort for solo travelers, especially.
Just make sure that if you pack in your carryon, it's easily accessible because I've had TSA pull me aside a few times to see what it is.
Promising review: "My best guy friend bought this for me and I love it. I’m a flight attendant and am in hotels 4-5 nights a week. Sometimes the “locks” just don’t feel sturdy enough. This device gives me an extra layer of security and allows me to sleep at night. I keep it in my flight bag." —Emilia Duren
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in packs of two and four).
9. A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes will wipe down, well, everything you might want to double check is sanitized.
10. A TSA-friendly toiletries set you can easily fill, clean, and then refill with your go-to regular products. And the bag is sturdy as HECK.
I own and love this set! it includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, an two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips and and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents) I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto over dozens of trips have all held up well!
Promising review: "If it wasn’t for me forgetting them in the hotels, I wouldn’t have to buy more. This is my third set and I love these things! I’m a flight attendant and these are easy to fill, use, and pack!" —Raena Hill
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 variations).