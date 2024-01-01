If You Detest Pants, These 20 Things Will Help Keep Your Legs Warm This Winter

1. Some thermal socks that'll basically feel like you're pulling your warmest, toastiest blanket on your feet. I wore these with snow boots in Iceland in February and my feet stayed toasty the WHOLE time. Even while walking alongside a glacier. Yep, they're *legit* and would work great with your mid-calf to knee-high boots.
Promising review: "This is my second time buying a pack of these socks for my dad who works outdoors all year long (even in the snow). He was excited to get a new pack of these socks and stated that these socks keep his feet warmer than his other cotton socks. The socks are definitely more expensive than your typical retail cotton socks but worth it if you really need warmer socks!" —Myriah
Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors and sizes S–XL).
2. Sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights that'll look like sheer tights for darker skin tones without the cold biting you. They're made of stretchy, rip-resistant material so they'll move with you whenever you're out and about.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $49.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–2X and four shades).
3. Plus some fleece-lined tights if you want that sheer look that'll go with your lighter skin tone. There's just something about a sheer tight look! But also something about being able to feel your legs in winter.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these winter leggings. I have been living in them! They are comfy and warm. They do pill in the dryer so I make sure to air dry them. These are thick! They allow my legs stay warm during really cold weather. Even at the temp outside now — 20 degrees Fahrenheit! I am planning to get one more set!" —Ninar
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and individually or in pairs of various color combinations).
4. A heated jacket because wrapping yourself up in your Barefoot Dreams blanket sans pants somehow isn't as practical as you'd like. The rechargeable battery provides 10 hours of warmth with three heat settings. Cheers to a verrrry warm coat offsetting chill nipping at your tights-clad knees.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and three colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).
5. Or if you prefer for your arms to have fullll movement, a rechargeable lightweight heated vest you could maybe even layer under a topcoat in an attempt to keep all your limbs warmer.
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE my vest! Lightweight, but keeps you toasty warm on the golf course or a snowy day. Highly recommend this vest, and their customer support is fantastic too. Will be buying a few as holiday gifts." —JLM
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and three colors, and in men's sizes).
6. A fleece hoodie dress seemingly SO comfy, that they might outlaw it. You wish you could live in your hoodie, pantsless, but alas you can't really do that. This hoodie dress covers most of your thighs. Sounds like the perfect pairing for your knee-high or over-the-knee boots!
Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors).
7. Cozy thigh-high socks (or knee-high, depending on your sizing) you can scoot around the house in if you get a little too hot in sweatpants and a little too cold in shorts. This will help you find your perfect temp.
8. A knit skirt and sweater set because you'd rather iron a pile of laundry than pull on a pair of pants, but this long skirt set will help cover up those gams. Also, these look MUCH cooler than a pair of jeans.
Promising review: "Absolutely in LOVE with this set. It’s very comfortable and cozy as well. I always worry things will be itchy or thin. It is neither of those things. Also love the coral/red color. Highly recommend! I was able to dress this up and down on separate occasions. I think it’s completely worth it" —EJC
Get it from Amazon $52.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors).
9. A knit off-shoulder maxi dress with dramatic bell sleeves and a maxi length that'll avoid any drama of finding a clean pair of tights to reluctantly wear.
Rebdolls is an inclusive New Jersey-based woman-founded small business.
Get it from Rebdolls for $79.90 (available in sizes M–4X).
10. Or perhaps a sweater maxi dress made to wear *without* a bra. TBH, it doesn't get much comfier than that.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business that specializes in tops with built-in bras.
Get it from Klassy Network for $85 (final sale; available in sizes XS–3XL and two colors).
11. A long quilted puffer with a hood to help really protect you from the elements that make you do math to figure out if you can leave the house wearing a sleeping bag but *without* wearing pants.
Promising review: "This coat is like wearing a sleeping bag. It came down to the top of my ankle boots. This thing will keep you warm and toasty, and has a lot of room for phones, wallets, and sweaters underneath if you need it. And the olive green hides the dirt really well." —Holly J. Mattson
Get it from Amazon for $98.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors).
12. Opaque tights made specifically (and thus named accordingly) to avoid snags. Just think of all the outfit possibilities!
BuzzFeed Shopping Senior Editor Kayla Boyd loves these and is modeling them above! Here's what she has to say: "These are honestly the best tights I've ever owned! I'm a size 16/18 and it can be hard to find tights that are actually comfortable, not a struggle to put on, and don't rip before I've even stepped outside. These are a dream come true!! I have been wearing dresses and skirts way more often this winter because I finally have tights I can feel comfy and confident in."
Get it from Snag for $12.99 (available in seven sizing options and 26 colors).
13. Inclusively shaded opaque tights in case you've been vying for the perfect pair that works as YOUR nude. With this brand, you have many, many options when your outfit calls for bare legs but the temperature isn't allowing that as a viable option.
Nude Barre is a woman-owned small biz from Erin Carpenter. Her specialty line of underwear and hosiery has set out to revolutionize the term "nude" with 12 inclusive shades that speak to all skin tones — including those that are most often underrepresented.
My colleague Chelsea Stuart is a huge fan. Here's what she has to say: "I am a lover of tights — v controversial take, I know — but I *am* picky when it comes to material/fit and I think these babies are keepers. I just wore them to our holiday party and they didn't roll, pinch, slip, stretch out, or rip after hours of eating/drinking/watching a table-side magic show/finally meeting my coworkers in person 🙃 (#PandemicHire). Some tights are too thick and wear more like leggings which I am not a fan of but these are comfortably thin (they're 85% nylon and 15% spandex) while still being surprisingly durable. I have really long nails right now and didn't get any tears or runs pulling them on or off so thus far they're winners!"
Promising review: "Color is true to my skin tone, and super comfy. I'm an Asian American with tanner skin (bronze-y and honey undertone), so 10 AM is a perfect match! The quality is impeccable, so soft and smooth, they glide on smoothly. This is definitely a great wardrobe essential everyone needs." —Anonymous
Get them from Nude Barre for $35 (available in sizes S/M–4XL/5XL and in 13 shades).
14. Fleece-lined leggings that totally pass for regular old opaque tights to keep you feeling toasty when you're forced to leave your house and the wind is cutting through normal tights. You STILL don't have to deign to wear pants.
Promising review: "Wow it took serious willpower not to buy a bunch more of these leggings! They're so perfect if it weren't for the fact that I hate winter I would say I can't wait to wear these! They are so, so, so, so soft and fluffy inside. It feels like you're wearing the best kind of leg blankets ever." —sierrahasCat
Get them from Amazon for $13.59+ (also available in 14 other styles) or get some plus-size leggings for $25.99+ (available in four colors).
15. Super-warm, *colorful* fleece-lined tights set to become your second (toasty) skin.
Promising review: "For the last three years, I've been buying two pairs every season. I also buy them as stocking stuffers for girlfriends/nieces. These are awesome, warm, stretchy, do not sag, launder well. They do start pilling after a few months of wear and regular laundry in a washing machine, but I think it's to be expected. I've never had a run in these. When it's cold, I wear them to work almost daily, so if you wear them less frequently, I am sure that for you they'd last longer than one season. Recommended." —andorm
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in one size, five colors, and a few combo packs).
16. Thunda Thighs — thigh-high stockings made to stay up on fuller thighs so you can stay nice and toasty, but not too toasty. (Sometimes it's really hard to find that perfect level as you move from indoor to outdoor spaces in the winter.)
Thunda Thighs is a Toronto-based small biz that specializes in thigh-high socks for plus-size legs! Their designs fit thighs 27–39 inches and won't cut off your blood circulation.
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd (pictured above!) has them and loves them saying:
"When you have thick calves and thighs, it can feel almost impossible to find thigh-high or even knee-high socks or shoes that fit well. I've always loved the thigh-high look but failed to find cute socks that worked for me. That's why I was super exited to try Thunda Thighs... and they did not disappoint! The material is very thick and warm and they actually fit comfortably! When I have them pulled all the way up over my knees they can roll a bit at the top as I move around, but the brand even sells body adhesive to help with that. I love wearing them around the house, especially during the winter. I seriously need to buy more colors!"
Get them from Thunda Thighs (directly from their site or from their Etsy shop) for $27.50+ (available in 34 colors/designs).
17. A rechargeable hand warmer with double-sided heat and three different heat settings because your feet and hands are always freezing, and warming up your digits can help offset frigid temps you might feel on your bare or tights-clad legs.
I'd put this hand warmer in many stories this winter and my friend (who reads my stories, s/o to Jen!) bought it to take on our 2022 December trip to Vienna/Budapest/Prague and it was essential to us staying outside at Christmas markets. So once I got talked into an Iceland trip a few weeks before the travel dates, I shopped my own stories for this little beaut. And I am SO glad that I did. I kept it in my coat pocket the entire trip (basically we were only indoors to eat and sleep) and it gets very hot, very fast. The only time that I was able to use the highest heat setting (there are three total) for longer than a few minutes was when I stood in the middle of nowhere scanning the sky for The Northern Lights around midnight. It was COLD cold out in the flat lands and far away from buildings and light pollution. But I was determined to see the Aurora dance. (Otherwise, I would've booked a summertime Iceland trip.) I had warm leather gloves with fleece lining that I wore throughout the trip. But I kept my right hand ungloved during periods of time so I could look through my phone's camera app to spot the green in the sky. (The Lights look white at first to the naked eye before your eyes adjust and see it as green. But you can spot them as green immediately through your phone camera.) This small but mighty hand warmer kept my fingers operating so once I finally did see the lights, I could photograph them! And it also kept me outside longer instead of taking bus breaks. Whyyyy didn't I buy this earlier? Please learn from my mistake.
Psst — you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz
Get it from Amazon for $19.52+ (available in eight colors).