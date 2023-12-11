If Your Ideal Winter Is Spent Under A Pile Of Blankets, Do I Have Some Things For You

1. An electric heated mattress pad that'll transform your bedroom that's always a little too chilly for ya. This'll be a major one-up from the PILE of blankets you have on your bed that weigh you down a little too much by the middle of the night. It has timed auto-shutoffs and 10 heat settings with dual controls for queen and king sizes so everyone finds their perfect temp.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore! This mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely." —Linda Stranzl
2. A super cozy, extra-large blanket (it's 10 x 10 feet!) with ample room for snuggling up together underneath with pals or loved ones — or perhaps creating a giant blanket burrito with just you as the ingredient.
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!
Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.
Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.
3. Or if you're VERY against sharing, a plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams comp will keep you feeling nice and toasty while you start a new DuoLingo street. Hey bird, I'M BACK!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
4. A canister of Cadbury drinking chocolate for a cozy, sippable treat just begging to be enjoyed by a crackling fire...even if said fire is just a Yule log on a TV screen.
Promising review: "We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." —Majombaszo
5. A huge, leakproof tumbler with a handle reviewers compare to the hard-to-get Stanley tumblers thanks to its proportions and abilities to keep your ice water as cold as the scenes in Fargo (the film, THOUGH this new season with Jon Hamm is great).
Promising review: "I’ve been using Simple Modern bottles since my sophomore year of college, so when I graduated and needed a 'big girl' tumbler that wasn’t covered in stickers and would be cute and functional in a professional environment, getting an SM tumbler was a no-brainer for me. I absolutely love the sea glass sage color, and of course, I had to get a matching 32-ounce water bottle, too! These are so sturdy, keeps my water icy cold through the day and the night, and motivates me to hydrate like no other. 1000x cuter than a Stanley tumbler or a Hydroflask, and a much more reasonable price! I get compliments on it every single day. I absolutely cannot recommend this brand and these tumblers enough!" —Hannah Rodlund
6. Plus a snack bowl that'll fit on top of your Stanley tumbler (or other 40 oz. tumblers with a handle) so you don't have to juggle a bowl of popcorn. No promises that you won't toss all that popcorn once you get to the dumpster part of Mulholland Drive. Gets me every time!
Promising review: "This snack bowl is a great addition to my 40-oz tumbler. I was worried it wouldn’t fit well since mine isn’t the popular name brand, but it fit perfectly. It has three different sections for snacks and is pretty sturdy without being too heavy. Bonus points for being dishwashe-safe. Would recommend and will be ordering some as gifts for family!" —Michelle I Ink to Novel
7. A cozy blanket sweatshirt if you go back and forth on whether to wrap up in blanket or put on your sweatshirt and THEN wrap up in a blanket. This solves it for you so you can get onto better things, like rewatching the Superbowl episode of What We Do in the Shadows.
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd has one and says, "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."
Promising review: "My husband is terribly hard to buy for, so most gifts end up returned or exchanged. Because he is always cold due to health issues, I thought this Comfy might be just the thing to make him — well, more comfy! I read the reviews, and with high hopes, I bought him one. It arrived in the mail the next day, and he was pretty skeptical as we opened the box. I insisted that he try it on for at least a little while, and it turns out he couldn't be happier with it! He tells me he hasn't been so warm and cozy for years now. This is a double bonus for me — not only is he more comfortable, but it is the first gift in a long time that isn't being shipped back! The Comfy is super soft, just the right length to not tangle around his legs, and with the front pocket and hood, it keeps him warm no matter how cold he was when he put it on. This is a terrific product for yourself or someone you love!" —Dee H.
8. Or an oversized strawberry sweater because you'd describe sitting on the couch and watching the entire catalogue of Ghost Adventures as a berry good time.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
9. Sherpa-lined sweats that'll become your go-to when regular ole sweatpants just aren't enough. These'll keep you nice and toasty for that cabin weekend and BEYOND.
Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin Winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." —Jodi Larson
10. Or if you tend to run v hot, a pair of cross-waist leggings you can snag as an Aerie comp (those pairs sell out so fast anyway!) because your go-to leggings from last year are getting a little threadbare between the thighs and you KNOW you'll wear these plenty.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian Williams
11. A foot warmer and massager if you're willing to slip your old dogs into this before you completely wrap yourself in your faux-fur blanket.
Promising review: "I am a perpetually cold person, so it doesn’t help that I sit at a desk all day at work. My feet end up frozen within a few hours of sitting, and now I can be comfortable and cozy at work and my feet are never cold anymore. So happy with this purchase! The massagers are an added bonus for me." —Amazon Customer
