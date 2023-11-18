47 Home Products Under $50 That’ll Spiff Up Your Space

1. A jetted tub cleaner you simply run through in a bath cycle and just watch the filth EMERGE from the pipes. Then you simply wipe it away! It'll be equally horrifying and satisfying. Worth it.
You run your bath, add the cleaner, watch the gunk emerge, drain your bath, and then clean off the gunk!
Promising review: "It's disgusting to see what comes out of your jets when you use this product. I can't believe we bathed in this! I've run bleach and dish detergent through my jets before, and that combination never cleaned with this efficiency. I highly recommended this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever.
Promising review: "I used the paste on light carpet to eliminate stubborn pet stains from a rabbit. It worked great!" —Gabrielle S.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to your drill/driver for an informercial-like cleaning sesh that'll have you seeking out all the dirty surfaces you've been ignoring. This'll handle all the elbow grease.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "I’m in love with this. I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time. If it wasn’t for this drill attachment, I think my arms would have just fallen off trying to clean it as good as I did! My only con would be that it doesn’t have any extension of any sort, so I really had my drill all up in that oven, but well worth it." —alicia haats
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
4. Some disposable hair catchers that'll ensnare all kinds of strands before they can make their way down a drain. If you hate the act of cleaning out a hair catch, these are a better option.
Promising review: "The photos I included show how much long hair one of these caught and kept out of our drain in just one shower. Easy to use. I will definitely buy these again. So much cheaper than calling a plumber for a clogged drain." —I'd Rather Be Reading
Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $10.99.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
6. Plus a garbage disposal brush so you can safely clear the leftovers outta there without sticking grossly (and unsafely) sticking your fingers down there. (Go watch the great horror movie To Let and then you'll *really* wanna buy this.)
7. A velvet slipcover will give your ragged old couch a complete new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to futz with it all the time.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
8. A shower curtain liner with storage pockets and double-hook curtain hooks for a streamlined bathing experience. Yup, this is my shower and since I took these pics I've easily swapped in two different shower curtains thanks to these hooks!
Hello and welcome to my shower! Yes, this is my bathroom and I've been using both of the products for coming up on three years. I love them both SO MUCH that I've bought two replacement liners since this inaugural one. Now, I'm not the best at keeping things clean so if you're one of those people, you can def get more than a year's use out of one of these beauts. The hooks are still going strong though, so no need for replacing those. The liner is an excellent storage alternative to a regular old shower caddy. Want more deets? Read my full review for the storage shower curtain liner.
Get them from Amazon: liner for $25.92 and 12 hooks for $12.99+ (available in several finishes)
9. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator to erase all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "This is the best carpet stain remover! It cleaned long-standing, stubborn pet stains with ease. Made my carpet look almost new. Wish I’d tried it sooner." —jc
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+.
11. A ~luxurious~ feeling bath mat and cushion that'll really level up those precious bubble baths. Plus, it's made of super breathable material so you can get at and *stay* at your perfect bath temp.
Bath Haven Store is a small biz specializing in comfy bath accessories.
Promising review: "Magical! I have a large jetted tub and this is perfect!! I could literally lay in there all day with this pillow. Its very well made. It's a perfect size, and I love it!!" —swanlakemt
Get it from Amazon for $47.02+ (available in four variations).
12. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because the last time you walked into the guest bathroom it reminded you that you've been wanting to rewatch Saw. (BTW, the latest one is pretty good!)
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "It is hard to imagine no more bending over the throne. This actually keeps it clean for months! If you get the standard one, there is a bleach smell that penetrates beyond a doubt, yet it is do-able (when you know to expect it). BUT if you get the blue type it has a pleasant refreshing smell. If you have a big family or have a lot of people over, get the standard type. If there us just you and the "plus 1" get the blue type. There is a little difference in price, but either one is very satisfactory, dependable, and long lasting." —JoMama
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
13. A set of adjustable mug organizers that'll help you better use your kitchen cabinet space *and* also keep your mugs safer since they fit on top of a mug, creating a setup where you can safely stack a second mug on top instead of googling replacements.
Elypro is a small business out of New York City making clever organization products for the home.
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
14. A colorful compost bin that'll only add to your cheery kitchen aesthetic *and* its range of fun colors will draw attention to it so every member of your fam will actually put it to good use.
Great news: it's dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This compost bin is the perfect accent piece to our newly remodeled kitchen. I love the matte finish and the terracotta color surprised me with how well it goes with my pale-green and gray Ikea cabinets. It works well too. The filters and design of the top keep the odors trapped inside and it holds plenty of food waste. So happy with my purchase!" —Alisa L
Get it from our Goodful shop for $40 (available in five colors)/
15. A dishwasher magnet so everyone in the house is on the same page about whether it's OK to eat off a plate that's in the dishwasher.
Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes 🤦🏽♀️. And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in black).
Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $19.95.