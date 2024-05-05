41 Things Reviewers Say Are Perfect For Their Home

See the ChomChom roller in action on TikTok!

And check out this ~glowing~ review from my colleague Jenae Sitzes: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."

Promising review: "Removes pet hair from every surface! Blankets, rugs, couch felt, and clothing — it never wear out!! No sticky rollers to replace. What a great product. Been using those large sticky rollers that are worthless after two or three passes, and you go through the sheets so fast. Not this!! Just clean it and keep going. It can be used repeatedly without cleaning several items. We have a long hair cat and a long hair dog. Both white!! This is the perfect cleaning solution for pet hair everywhere." —MM

