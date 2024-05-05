41 Things Reviewers Say Are Perfect For Their Home

1. A C-shaped table can sidle right up to your spot on the couch for WFH sessions or, (more importantly) when you've GOTTA catch up on your stories while chowing down on dinner.
Promising review: "We recently upgraded our living room with brand-new furniture, including a generously sized sectional couch. However, we noticed it lacked a convenient spot for placing our drinks. After thoroughly searching on Amazon and other platforms, I found the perfect solution! Not only was it incredibly easy to assemble, but it also seamlessly complements our decor. 🛋️🥂✨" —Tiffany Carver
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
2. A cooling mattress pad reviewers rave about because it's truly awful to get ready for bed and then lie there, unable to sleep because you're too hot (no matter the weather). This'll set you up for sleep success.
Promising review: "Perfect. The mattress cover turned my somewhat hard mattress into a comfortable, softer bed. I love it. It arrived shrink-wrapped, so rather than waiting for a day or two as the manufacturer suggested, I put it in the dryer with heat and tennis balls for about a half hour, and it totally fluffed up. It is such a quality cover." —Gaudi
Get it from Amazon for $28.82+ (available in sizes Twin–California King).
3. A reusable roller dog hair remover could force you to toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
See the ChomChom roller in action on TikTok!
And check out this ~glowing~ review from my colleague Jenae Sitzes: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
Promising review: "Removes pet hair from every surface! Blankets, rugs, couch felt, and clothing — it never wear out!! No sticky rollers to replace. What a great product. Been using those large sticky rollers that are worthless after two or three passes, and you go through the sheets so fast. Not this!! Just clean it and keep going. It can be used repeatedly without cleaning several items. We have a long hair cat and a long hair dog. Both white!! This is the perfect cleaning solution for pet hair everywhere." —MM
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. Luigi's Sink and Drain Plunger — a mini plunger that'll find a spot under sinks around your home for when your double-cleansing (oil-based cleanser first!) nighttime skincare routine wreaks havoc on your bathroom sinks. Yes, I'm talking about myself.
Promising review: "Perfect plunger for sink. This plunger fit the bathroom sink with ease. Doesn't take much effort to plunge the sink. You have to plunge a few times but it is so effortless and definitely clears a clog. I would recommend this plunger." —C. Lorenzo
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows I own and adore to the point where I replaced the pillows I keep at my parents with them, too! Yes, they're utter perfection.
Promising review: "I have no idea why, really, but they are perfect. Just the right amount of softness. I highly recommend them. I have purchased pillows all over — Costco, Walmart, Marshalls, etc. But every time I was out of town on business and staying in a hotel, I would notice that I really liked those pillows better than my own. I finally decided one day to go ahead and spend $50 on two pillows. I'm so glad I took the chance. They just work for me and I'm really glad (at least this time) my whim paid off. It actually makes me happy that I got the perfect pillows after so many other purchases across the years." —Sally
Get them from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes; clip the coupon for 20% off this price!)
6. A natural, plant-based cleaner will do some serious work dissolving soap scum, streaks, grime, makeup, and mostly whatever might be making a mess in your bathroom without a nasty chemical smell.
Promising review: "I don’t normally find natural cleaners that work well, but this product amazes me. My bathroom is sparkling, no weird residue...perfect!" —Angie Frissore
Get two bottles from Amazon for $12.34.
7. An elegant set of square wineglasses that reviewers point out are VERY similar to the pricier ones sold at Crate and Barrel. Whether you're just drinking some water out of them or some actual Prosecco, they'll certainly elevate the moment.
Promising review: "CUTE, durable, and the perfect size. These are so pretty, and I have gotten lots of compliments! I have only ever washed in the dishwasher, and they do great." —Anna Johnson
Get four from Amazon for $39.98 (also available in a set of two).
8. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "This product removes stains and eliminates odors. Our dogs sleep on our couch. I use this weekly when I clean. It removes odors, carpet stains, and laundry stains. Perfect!" —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $11.57.
9. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "I have a finished carpeted basement that my dog peed on… mix in that horrible smell and basement smell. I’ve tried so many products, and nothing worked. Then I tried this and it is the only thing to actually neutralize the smell. For the comments saying that the spray bottle sucks, I think they are using it wrong? Mine worked perfectly fine. Just turn it to a mist setting, and it was perfect for the carpet." —Damian velez
Get it from Amazon for $17.96.
10. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads (that work with the Swiffer you already own) because WOW those disposable ones seem to disappear like magic in your home.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "I love these pads!! I quit using my swiffer because I was trying to cut down on the chemicals in my house. These are perfect for use with my mop, and they work so well!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.75.
11. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups will clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny.
12. A rectangular lazy Susan made to hold more than the traditional round ones. Yep, it's time to really make the most of your legendary condiment collection before that fancy jar of preserves goes bad.
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular lazy Susan in action.
Promising review: "This is perfect for short people with big refrigerators! I could never reach anything on the top shelf and had to grab a step stool, now everything fits perfectly on this and I can reach them all! It glides great and is very sturdy." —