54 Home Products That Renters Swear By

1. A set of Snug Plugs if your hair dryer plug keeps falling out of the bathroom outlet and you're starting to wonder if you need to get your landlord involved. These little contraptions make a snug fit between outlets and plugs to keep 'em where you want.
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Promising review: "These are SUCH a game-changer. We rent, so I can't do much about the loose outlets around the house. These have made several outlets usable again!" —Minerva G.
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $10.99.
2. A garbage disposal brush so you can safely clear the leftovers outta there without grossly (and unsafely) sticking your fingers down there. (Go watch the great horror movie To Let and then you'll *really* wanna buy this.)
Promising review: "I bought this because we moved into a rental duplex for a short time after selling our home. In my home I never had black food, mold, junk on the rubber part of the garbage disposal side until I rented. I hated sticking my hand with even a glove on and napkin. But this I can twist it inside and all around over and over and get it clean. I then run HOT, HOT water on it, and spray Lysol after I'm done. Will be buying one for my daughter." —Cyrilla B.
Get it from Amazon for $10.88.
3. A power scrubber brush that'll attach to your drill/driver to help get at all those messes left over from past tenants. Work smarter, not harder.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "Superb. Had spent hours trying to scrub away probably years of dirt from the bathtub in my new rented place. Also hurt my shoulder in the process of hand scrubbing. This thing finished the job in under 10 minutes. Simple but genius." —David
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
4. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of inherited sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "We rent a home and have been dismayed at how easily and badly the ceramic kitchen sink gets stained. I tried everything to remove the stains, but nothing worked until I bought this! I left it on for two minutes and then scrubbed it around. Didn’t have to scrub hard. And then when I rinsed it off with hot water, the stains were gone! The sink is sparkling white again. 100% recommend!" —Katherine Patterson
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
5. A set of flame-retardant socket sealers can help seal out the cold (or warm) air that tends to leak inside through your outlets — which was a fun new discovery for you.
The 24-piece set includes 16 outlet sealers, 6 switch plates, and 2 decorative covers.
Promising review: "I never even knew these things existed until I was reading on a blog about little, inexpensive ways to insulate your home. Since I rent, I don't have a lot of options. I was pleasantly surprised to see how inexpensive they were. They are super-easy and quick to install. A lot of cold air comes in from outlets and light switches that are on the outside walls. When you install these sealers, you will immediately notice a difference. I even used the leftover pieces of foam that you pop out from outlet sealers to stuff into a large gap that exists in one of my window frames!" —Carrie
Get the 24-piece set from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A mold and mildew removal gel that'll turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours. (Can't wait for Cher to drop that remix.)
7. Fridge bin liners to absorb extra moisture in an effort to keep your produce fresher for longer. PLUS, they'll catch the brunt of messy spills and will be so much easier to clean than taking a drawer out of the fridge and awkwardly scrubbing it down in your sink. I've done that before and it's not great!
Promising review: "Ever since I started using these felt/fabric fridge liners, I haven't been able to have a fridge without them. It's been at least three or four years now. They're extremely hard to come by in stores, so I'm glad I found a six-pack on Amazon. I don't usually wash them because I move to a new place every year (renting), and just by new ones, but I'll try washing them this time around. I use four sheets, and it's enough for door pouches, drawers, and shelves. I cut them to fit into the door areas/pouches. Highly recommend." —Libby Audrey
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.49.
8. Wood polish and conditioner that'll totally revamp those worn-out wooden cabinets you have to live with, along with curbside finds and hand-me-down furniture that's seen better days but will have to make do 'til you move to a bigger place. Putting in a bit of elbow grease will leave you with some dramatic before and after pics.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I rent an old home, and our front door is original to the house (from the 1930s). It's wood with glass panes, and it was faded and dry. I put some of this on it, and the door looks AMAZING. It looks like I stained it, but I just used this! So happy with the result." —Kali
Get it from Amazon for $8.25.
9. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Psst, I use this with great success on my shower in my rental apartment!
Promising review: "Bought this because of the reviews, and I’m not disappointed. I moved into a rental house that had a dirty tub with those yellow ring stains. I couldn’t get on my knees and scrub them, so I was excited to try this product. It took three sprays with drying time in between, but they are almost invisible. But do be careful because the residue can leave a slippery surface, which the directions warn about." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $18.50.
10. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya.
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "So surprised and pleased with how well this works! We are in a rental, and the bathrooms have no windows and no ventilation. Mold grows insanely fast. Pop one of these on the bowl as needed and no more mold, at all. Amazing!" —S
Get it from Amazon for $9.39.
11. A grout pen that's as simple to use as coloring in the lines so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
I've used this on my own bathroom floor in my rental apartment, which has a more complicated hexagon pattern, so it took a bit of time. But I just listened to an episode or two of a podcast and got to work! I recommend doing two coats.
Promising review: "My bathroom in my rented apartment in NYC is all white subway tile, and this helped brighten it up a lot. Great product!" —malowats
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).