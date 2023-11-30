If You’re Into Body Horror, You’ll Prob Wanna Take A Look At The Before And After Pics For These Products

1. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll help you kick sour wafts to the curb FAR better than your toothbrush. OK, so it might make you gag like the first time you saw a cenobite. But then you'll marvel at its beauty the same way like, well, the first time you saw a cenobite!
Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanlauren
Get it from Amazon for $7.
2. A giant foot file with review photos that'll shake your whole being. Like the ones here! Using this will make you wanna revisit Saw. And then The Princess Bride. And then Robin Hood: Men in Tights. (Your cinematic tastes have RANGE, ok?!)
It's disgusting but it WORKS. (I have one and know.)
Promising review: "This thing is pretty amazing. I was skeptical for sure, since I've tried all kinds of lotions, balms, and stone-based products, none of which helped my heels whatsoever. I've worn socks to bed for years, because if I don't the sheets hardly last a week before they have holes rubbed through them. My wife ordered this thing that looks like a mini cheese grater, lol, and after two minutes — two minutes!! — of rubbing it on my heel, it's a complete 180. I never would've believed it until I tried it myself. This is well worth double what it costs." —LBK
Get two from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A callus-removing gel gives you professional pedicure results at home if your old dogs are starting to look like you ran through the woods barefoot to evade a masked killer. Now *that* is a bit of motivation to wear your shoes indoors, huh?
Promising review: "The pictures speak for themselves. Make sure you follow the directions, starting with a long hot water soak. Then use a metal foot file (the rasp/cheese grater type ya'know?) to literally shave off the now softened calluses. Make sure to check periodically to make sure you're not going to far down too fast with the rasp. Enjoy." —E. Sims
Get it from Amazon for $13.87.
4. Teeth whitening pens — easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry on your outside bones. Buh-bye coffee stains *and* those annoying strips that had you drooling like the cave monsters in The Descent the last time you bought them.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
5. Burt's Bees after-sun soothing lotion because sometimes you get sunburned even when you think you're being great about reapplying sunblock. Still far more favorable than getting trapped in a tanning bed a la Final Destination 3. (Best to stay away from tanning beds regardless.)
It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Highly recommend!" —jlgentr3
Get it from Amazon or $8.09.
6. An exfoliating scrub mitt to help you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month to achieve the correct amount of skin removal. (Trying not to think about Cabin Fever every time I'm in the tub.)
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in a set of two).
7. A fungal nail renewal formula in case you've been side-eyeing your unpolished toes since you finally got around to watching The Last of Us and googled to find out more about funguses, thus realizing that ophiocordyceps unilateralis is a real thing that (thankfully!) doesn't infect humans. ANYWAY, let's get that nail fungus looked after!
This stuff will hydrate and exfoliate any brittle, damaged nails, help improve the appearance, and reduce discoloration and thickness leaving you with some dramatic results. Not nearly as dramatic as Pedro Pascal's role as Joel. (He was ROBBED of the 2023 People's Sexiest Man Alive, BTW!)
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
Get it from Amazon for $19.86.
8. An instant cuticle remover rids the area around your nails of dead skin but also soothes skin with aloe and chamomile. Give your paws a treat if you just rewatched that part with Billy on Hocus Pocus and the storm drain cover. Eeeek. Gets me every time.
Promising review: "I had never tried this before and I am so glad I did. It works great! Within seconds of applying it to my nails, the cuticle becomes soft and I can remove it right away. I used to never remove my cuticles when doing my nails, I guess because I didn't really know how to, but since I started using this product my nails look so good. I'm happy with the product and the results." —ABernal
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A tub of O'Keeffe's hand cream to give your ragged cuticles and dry hands a major overhaul if someone asked if your scratched-my-way-out-of-a-coffin-nails were part of your vampire costume for Halloween. ::awkward grimace with Spirit Halloween fangs::
If you're going to tell me something like that, at least say I'm giving Monica Belluci's Dracula's Bride #2!
Promising review: "I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream and within 2.5 days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting. I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands." —T.H.
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks make you (briefly) look like a zombie while it goes to work tightening your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. We're talking a very early stages zombie. And slow-walking because why bother continuing that 5k training at this point if everyone is turning into the undead?
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24.
11. Tend Skin Solution, a more or less magical product to help erase razor irritation and ingrown hairs because sometimes ingrowns and irritation straight-up look like a viral rash that has half the population scratching and scratching and scratching.
Promising review: "This product has worked GREAT on my armpits where I had big, painful, inflamed hair follicles for YEARS! I use a Dollar Shave razor now, changed every couple of weeks with Tend Skin after every shower and before deodorant. Miracles! I have noticed less of a difference on razor burn and ingrown hairs in other areas, however." —A User
Get an 8-ounce bottle from Amazon for $22.98.
12. Baby Foot is a lavender-scented foot peel that revitalizes dried, calloused feet for, TBH, a pretty disgusting transformation. (You're gonna want to send the pics to your group chat though that may get you BANNED from the group chat because you still haven't lived down when you made everyone watch Maniac on wine-and-a-movie night.)
This product is a dream come true for anyone who gets a kind of sick satisfaction from peeling off dead skin. (Let's face it, that's all of us, right?)
Promising review: "This mask comes with two baggies, and you place each of your feet into its own bag and tape it up to avoid leaking. The moment you put them on, the jelly-type liquid travels all over your feet and in between your toes, and it's the most relaxing feeling ever. You can feel your skin drinking in the moisture and nutrients. While you do not see results right away, your feet will smell amazing for a whole day after the treatment. After six or seven days, all the dead, dry skin starts falling off, and your feet really do feel baby soft. I never thought I had dry feet, but oh boy, was I wrong!" —Melvika
Get it from Amazon for $25.
13. And O'Keeffe's Foot Cream rehabs cracked, painful heels in a way less extreme way. Like if you had to look away during Evil Dead Rise, this might be more your speed.
Promising review: "I have struggled with dry, cracked, gross feet since I was a teenager. No matter what I did, the skin on my heels was always dry and would crack so painfully that sometimes it was hard to walk. I had just resigned myself to the fact that it could never change. My feet are so, so soft, nearly all of the cracks and rough spots are gone and the last few cracks are almost totally healed. I have been putting this on twice a day and it’s changed everything. If you are on the fence about getting this, get it!!" —Halley B
Get it from Amazon for $8.44.