55 Genius Products To Solve Very Specific Home-Related Issues

1. A laundry-detergent drip catcher to help salvage some of that precious goo, so you can go a tad bit longer in between shopping trips.
Promising review: "Holy cow! Why didn't I think to make this!? This thing is probably the most helpful thing I own! I despise how liquid detergent is in these huge tubs with a spigot. It has to lay on its side and it ALWAYS drips down on to whatever is underneath. It's so frustrating! However, this fixes that problem! It easily just slides on the tub and holds firm. I use it on the All tub, but I would imagine it would work with any standard size tub. I keep the cup sitting on the little shelf and it catches any drips. So no waste!" —Rachel L. White
2. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups will clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
3. NoNo Brackets, aka curtain rod brackets that fit onto your existing blinds so that you don't have to fool with drilling any holes and having to spackle them later or (!!!) get charged when you move out of your rental. Time to put up those curtains you bought months ago.
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
4. An electrical cord cover that'll look like it's just part of the decor while it distracts from an unsightly lighting chain or cord.
Promising review: "Easy to use, matches my wall color perfectly. Love the way it looks and how it hides my cords." —Devron Wall
5. A night-light for your bed to make you feel like you're staying at a fancy hotel as you step around that pile of clothes that fell off "the chair" in the middle of the night.
Promising review: "Great light strip. The motion sensor has a good range and then controls for time on and brightness are wonderful. The 3M tape on the back could be stronger, but for the price and motion sensor it is a great buy. Also we have this plugged into a smart outlet so that it only turns on during certain hours of the day. That plus the feature that is there is enough ambient light, the motion sensor doesn't trigger makes this on par with systems that are far more expensive. Works great with Google home as well because of the linked smart plug. Very happy with the purchase. Would be 4.5 stars just because of the tape not being sticky enough, but they do provide a second roll in the box, which helps." —AC
6. An adhesive cord organizer made specifically to stick on the back of appliances to tidy up your counters. Finally, your slow cooker and blender can peacefully cohabitate.
Tidywrap is a small business established in 2022 that specializes in adhesive cord organizers. Note: these are meant for use on appliances only; the adhesive is removable, but may harm paint or wallpaper upon removal.
Promising review: "I got this for my minimalist husband who hates getting 'things' for gifts, almost as much as he hates clutter. He was practically giddy after we installed several of these on various kitchen appliances. It’s not just storage — but moving the appliance around from its storage location to the countertop is a nicer experience. He was seriously swinging around a food processor with one hand saying 'this is so much neater!' To each their own I suppose. For us normies, it does exactly what it’s supposed to. Easy to stick on, I like that it holds the plug neatly as well. I would love if it came in white, but the gray is a nice neutral." —Elizabeth L.
7. Plus a pack of six cord bundlers because sometimes you have to leave your fan out in the open but bundling the cord on the back of it will help eliminate some more visual clutter (and trip hazards). And! These take up less real estate on the back of your appliance so it'll easily fit on a variety of stuff.
The bundlers work like any other Command product — with damage-free adhesive.
Promising review: "I have one of these attached to almost every cord-having thing I own, and for maybe $30 in total I feel like my whole life got a face lift. My stand mixer looks better on the counter, and it stays clean even when everything else is a mess. My space heaters store so neatly in the linen closet. I have an HDMI cord bundled to the back of each TV. There's a bundler stuck between my car's dash and console, which holds two phone chargers. Truly, especially for the price, I could not recommend something more highly." —Amber Stewart
8. A lid organizer with adjustable dividers that'll look simple but will work some magic in your kitchen drawers because you love food storage options nearly as much as you love snacking.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
9. An extension cord winder you can mount exactly where you need it and then reel in your go-to garage helper.
Promising review: "Product is fantastic! Easy to install and set up. Now my power cords are up off the floor out of the way and are easily accessible for use. I just pull out the amount of power cord I need and when done it is an easy task to reel the power cord back into the holder bag. Also no more bending over to pick up power cord for my bad back! Am I a happy customer, you betcha!" —JamesR
10. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain that you thought made your garage or driveway a goner.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there." —AmazonBob
11. A special brush that'll keep your dryer's lint trap clear of debris and make drying cycles/the appliance more effective for longer.
Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make this a part of your weekly cleaning routine.
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
12. A genius humidifier tank cleaner can help look after that lil' machine that's saving your skin this season. This cartridge "swims" around the water tank, helping inhibit the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
13. A rectangular Lazy Susan made to hold more than the traditional round ones. Yep, time to really make the most of your legendary condiment collection before that fancy jar of preserves goes bad.
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
14. A space-saving yogurt organizer so you'll better see your yogurt's expiration dates and don't have to dig to unearth your breakfast.
Storage Theory is a small business that specializes in home and office organizational products.
Promising review: "Works great, wish I would have gotten more!! So very handy to have and see how many yogurts we have. Comes with two super-strong 3M adhesive stripes. Highly recommend product!!" —Amanda Adams
