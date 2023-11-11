Just 38 Delicious Things To Gift People On Your List

BuzzFeed Writer Hannah Loewentheil is a biiiiiig fan of this delicious sauce:

"There's one ingredient that makes even my most average home cooking taste amazing, and it's this TRUFF truffle-infused hot sauce. I first heard about TRUFF on a list of Oprah's favorite things, and I knew she would never lead me astray. So I quickly realized I needed TRUFF in my own kitchen.

There are three kids of TRUFF hot sauces: the classic black truffle sauce, a 'hotter' sauce, and the crown jewel, the creme de la creme, a white truffle hot sauce. Look, the white truffle-infused hot sauce quite literally tastes like heaven, but IMO, the classic black truffle hot sauce is the most versatile and a staple in my kitchen. And while at first $20+ seemed like an absurd price to pay for hot sauce, this stuff is worth the price tag. I mean...truffles. And here's the thing: I've tried plenty of truffle-infused hot sauces, olive oils, and what-nots in the past, but they often taste overpowering or low-quality. TRUFF hot sauces are the perfect balance of decadent truffle, heat, spice, and a tiny bit of sweetness. Now I'm completely and most likely irrevocably hooked to this liquid gold. I slather it on pretty much everything savory from eggs and tacos to sandwiches and fried rice. If you're looking for a way to add flavor to your home cooking or turn basic meals into pure extravagance, you should probably invest in a bottle of TRUFF."

Get Truff from Amazon: the black truffle hot sauce for $14.98, the "hotter" sauce for $12.61, and the white truffle hot sauce for $26.99.

