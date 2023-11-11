Just 38 Delicious Things To Gift People On Your List

1. A super-popular Bonne Maman Advent calendar with 23 mini fruit spreads and one delish jar of honey that'll make a quick-n-easy meal of toast feel FAR fancier.
Promising review: "This is a fun and tasty Advent calendar. I bought one for myself last year and sent one as a gift to my sister this year. Lots of tasty jellies and an opportunity to try new flavors." —Judy
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
2. A pound of cereal marshmallows so they don't have to pick out all the marshmallows out of your shared boxes of Lucky Charms. Sigh.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.60.
3. A gift assortment of Popbar hot chocolate sticks if they wanna cut to the chase and skip over the measuring out powder to get down some piping hot chocolate faster.
Promising review: "Delish! Wish I had tried them earlier, before I had already bought gifts. These are so yummy and rich, you can almost use one for two cups of cocoa. I will likely get these again next year for sweet treats and holiday gifts." —Jane Mitchell
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $24.99 (available in dark, milk, and white chocolate or chocolate, mocha, and peppermint. Also available in packs of 12).
4. A bottle of Truff truffle-infused hot sauce that'll be the perfect decadent addition to all kinds of meals. First things first: They can try it on scrambled eggs.
BuzzFeed Writer Hannah Loewentheil is a biiiiiig fan of this delicious sauce:
"There's one ingredient that makes even my most average home cooking taste amazing, and it's this TRUFF truffle-infused hot sauce. I first heard about TRUFF on a list of Oprah's favorite things, and I knew she would never lead me astray. So I quickly realized I needed TRUFF in my own kitchen.
There are three kids of TRUFF hot sauces: the classic black truffle sauce, a 'hotter' sauce, and the crown jewel, the creme de la creme, a white truffle hot sauce. Look, the white truffle-infused hot sauce quite literally tastes like heaven, but IMO, the classic black truffle hot sauce is the most versatile and a staple in my kitchen. And while at first $20+ seemed like an absurd price to pay for hot sauce, this stuff is worth the price tag. I mean...truffles. And here's the thing: I've tried plenty of truffle-infused hot sauces, olive oils, and what-nots in the past, but they often taste overpowering or low-quality. TRUFF hot sauces are the perfect balance of decadent truffle, heat, spice, and a tiny bit of sweetness. Now I'm completely and most likely irrevocably hooked to this liquid gold. I slather it on pretty much everything savory from eggs and tacos to sandwiches and fried rice. If you're looking for a way to add flavor to your home cooking or turn basic meals into pure extravagance, you should probably invest in a bottle of TRUFF."
Get Truff from Amazon: the black truffle hot sauce for $14.98, the "hotter" sauce for $12.61, and the white truffle hot sauce for $26.99.
5. A 30-pack of various Japanese snacks can delight their taste buds — and maybe just give them all kinds of fun things to try on TikTok.
Promising review: "My son loves everything Japanese. He works at a sushi restaurant, he drives a Miata. I bought this snack box as a small gift for Christmas. He absolutely loved it. What a fun little unexpected surprise for him. He ate it all on Christmas Day. He said it was cool trying all the different flavors." —Christopher D.
Get them from Amazon for $21.97.
6. A canister of Cadbury drinking chocolate for a cozy, sippable treat just begging to be enjoyed by a crackling fire...even if said fire is just a Yule log on a TV screen.
Promising review: "We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." —Majombaszo
Get it from Amazon for $7.13.
7. A trio of the famous Serendipity frozen hot chocolate mix you could generously help them enjoy. And while you're at it, why not put on the movie of the same name with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale?!
I enjoyed a seat of these last year and even brought one of them as a host gift to a friend's holiday party. They're so good that, quite frankly, I had to ration them a bit because otherwise I probably would've drank them all in a week.
Get three canisters from QVC for $63.52 (available in original, mocha, white chocolate, or a combo of all three flavors).
Shipping info: Will arrive by Christmas.
8. A jar of Fly By Jing chili crisp to add a tingly kick to dumplings, noodles, meat, veggies, whatever they've got at home ready to be whipped up. They can even put it on ice cream! This'll become their fave new condiment ASAP.
Fly By Jing is Asian woman owned and sells sauces, oils, and dumplings!
Promising review: "I have purchased my share of Chili Crisps, but this is BY FAR MY FAVORITE!!!!!!! My job allowed its employees to build a box of our favorite items and this was one of the items I chose. And I tell you I’m so GLAD I DID!!!!! It had just the amount of heat and DID NOT HAVE A GREASY TASTE!!!! After my first BITE, I looked it up so I can place my order!!!!!!! GREAT JOB!!!!!!!" —Pozaya B.
Get it from Amazon or Fly By Jing for $15.
9. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey they can use to make basically any kind of food taste so much better.
I've used this stuff and it is FANTASTIC.
Get a 12-oz. bottle on Amazon for $13.49.
Read our full review of Mike's Hot Honey.
10. A cult-favorite popcorn salt I guarantee is on par with what you can get to the movies because I ordered it after putting it in stories like this very one! Throw in a giant helping of popcorn kernels and you've got yourself a cozy little gift.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in two other flavors).
11. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust to slip into everyone's stocking because cinnamon toast is THE ultimate snack and feel free to fight me on it.
Check out a TikTok of the Cinnadust in action.
Promising review: "This is 10 out of 10, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard-boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
Get it from Amazon for $3.49.
12. A 90-count Mexican candy assortment for any candy fiend who's always on the prowl for the newest and weirdest candy at every gas station or corner store. No need to grab a passport for this haul.
Promising review: "This was for my daughter who likes to try things off TikTok. She enjoyed tasting different flavors." —laysa silva
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
13. A 24-pack of mulled spice tea bags that'll jazz up individual servings of wine, cider, or tea to help make even the most mundane of nights feel a little bit special. You wish you could transport back to that holiday market in Prague that you guys visited last year. Well, this'll at least help deliver some of that taste.
Promising review: "It is so hard to find mulling spice! Grocery stores had none, but Amazon came to the rescue and I was able to serve mulled cider to my family for Thanksgiving — we had our dinner early due to out-of-town family." —Freda Horn
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack if your recipient lives off of takeout or just would rather get a root canal than do cooking that involves more than boiling water. I bought this for my brother last year for Christmas and it was a hit! (I also keep this in rotation in my own kitchen cabinet.)
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them.
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $36.79 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 10 servings of the popular Soy & Scallion and 5 servings each of the other 2 varieties).
Shipping info: Will arrive by Christmas