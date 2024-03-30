BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    53 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

    Finally, your 2-year-old and corgi can finally take a load off on a lounge set just their size. They work so hard.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Pull together decor for an outdoor room or just cover up an ugly surface with an indoor/outdoor rug built to weather rain and more.

    outdoor room with patio furniture with printed rug on the patio surface
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this rug. These were recommended by a friend for use on my outdoor patio. They are terrific. So easy to clean and no matter what the weather brings, they always look fantastic. And they make my outdoors look like a living room. Great, inexpensive way to spruce up a backyard." —Miami

    Get it from Amazon for $51+ (available in four colors and sizes).

    2. Cover up a hard surface that, tbh, is beyond visual help with interlocking teak tiles you don't need tools to install. They're great for rental properties because you can take them apart and take them with you when you move!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle

    Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $81.99.

    3. Create some romance with a variety of sunflower seeds that might just turn your backyard into the #1 destination for graduation pics this year. 

    Sunflowers blooming in an outdoor garden by a roadside
    Close-up of a vibrant sunflower with other sunflowers in the background against a clear sky
    www.amazon.com

    Created by Nature is a small business!

    Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    4. Don't shy away from scattering container plants throughout your yard! They'll give your space ~levels~ of visual interest, especially if you're working in a space with few (or no) flower beds and lots of hard surfaces — like in this gorgeous Brooklyn backyard makeover.

    backyard with hammock and umbrella and container plants in it
    Sweeten

    Check out this full ~stunning~ backyard makeover. (Seriously, the "before" images are gonna make your jaw DROP.) And check out more amazing before and afters on Sweeten.

    You can get a variety of similar terra cotta pots from Amazon or The Home Depot.

    5. But if you're not sure where you start, invest in a pair of matching containers you can set on your patio, along walkways, or around seating areas.

    large plant container pots with gray gradient pattern on them
    Amazon

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in seven styles).

    6. Roll out a weather-resistant cedar pathway along garden beds or other paths where your family tends to tread and wear down the grass.

    slotted wood walkway beside a bed of hydrangeas
    Amazon

    Get an 8-foot path from Amazon for $74.95.

    7. String up waterproof globe lights for a big style impact when hung along your roofline, draped on outdoor structures like a pergola, or just strung up solo so you can enjoy the lights *and* the stars.

    reviewer pic of the string lights along roofline in back of house by a pool patio area
    reviewer pic of lights strung up in lines above a patio area with benches
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.

    Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins

    Get a strand from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three styles and lengths).

    8. And stake solar lights along a walkway or pond right where you need 'em. Lighting is key for getting more use out of your outdoor space. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!

    Garden at night lit by ground lights showcasing various succulents and desert plants along a pathway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great lights, we use them in our front and backyard. They are long lasting and create a resort-like appearance." —Michele 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in packs of four or eight).


    9. If you've got a toddler, you should invest in a Step2 water table that, according to my colleague Heather Braga, is THE hottest thing for 1-year-olds. Simply put it on your patio, fill it with water, and let your little one go to town with buckets, spinners, and a waterfall.  

    three children playing with a water table with a fun maze in it and a water fall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Purchased for my grandson who loves to play in the water. Perfect height for a 2-year-old. Easy to put together, sturdy and lots of different things to do. The top part is like a waterfall, it has lots of little holes for the water to come through." —dd

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99.

    10. Stash recycling bins, bikes, a lawnmower, and other hefty tools you have no other place to look in this nice-looking shed if you don't have room for a full-fledged shed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Good quality. Easy to assemble. Parts are individually bagged and labeled. Holds two 32-gallon round barrels — which is what I wanted it for. Very compact, which was a factor for where i had to put it." —Joe in Brooklyn

    Get it from Amazon for $279.98. Also check out a similar shed in several sizes to find the right one to fit your space and needs.

    11. Easily add on an activity to keep your keep your kids away from screens longer with a hook and ring game that'll work in even tiny outdoor spaces. (That goes double for adults working from home.) 

    gif of person swinging ring to the mounted surfboard hook
    reviewer photo of the Tiki Toss game mounted to wall outside
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Tiki Toss is a small business that took a classic hook and ring game to the next level by creating several unique ways to play it. 

    Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek

    Get it from Amazon for $26.28+ (available in two sizes).

    12. Switch to rapid-fill water balloons so you can cut down on prep time and get to the backyard fun so much faster. 

    tub full of water balloons
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My family has had a blast with these this summer. Easy to fill up to get the fun started! Just make sure to make all players agree to the yard pickup afterwards, but it’s worth it!" —Momof3

    Get 350 balloons from Amazon for $20.85 (available in three color combos).

    13. Or try out a set of reusable water balloons in case you wanna keep the fun going with FAR less waste. *And* they won't sting when you get nailed, unlike regular water balloons. 

    person's hands holding the knitted yarn balloon-shaped toys
    Mama Love Boutique / Etsy

    Mama Love Boutique is a Sellersville, Pennsylvania-based shop that specializes in these balloons and knit hats.

    These water balloons are handmade with a chenille-like yarn, which means they're soft, absorbent, and a great alternative to wasteful plastic single-use water balloons. 

    Promising review: "Got them, opened them, used them in the same day. I have two boys with LOTS of energy and they had so much fun pummeling me with these water 'balloons' 🤣 and I had fun throwing them right back. Not just for kids. Very well made. So happy with this purchase!" —Carley Campbell

    Get the 12-pack from Mama Love Boutique on Etsy for $22.12 (available in three color combos).

    14. Win the Parent of the Year Award with a mini sprinkler pool that'll help the fam cool off and get some water time without having to dump out a kiddie pool's worth of water once the fun has wrapped.

    A small inflatable pool with water shooting up from the squirters all around the rim of it. It's sitting in a yard, attached to a hose.
    www.amazon.com

    Several reviewers shared that this little pool kept their kids engaged for hours.

    Promising review: "My kids love this. It is soo easy to plug the hose into and turn the water on and the kids can have hours of fun. Once the kids are done playing, I disconnect the hose let the water drain, and hang it over the porch." —Austin

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98.

    15. Wrap a flexible adjustable mister around a deck post if the reason you haven't been reading on your deck is because of, simply, the heat. And because it's easily adjustable, you can take it with you as you move positions to avoid the sun. (Or embrace it?)