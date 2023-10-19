38 Easy Things To Throw On When You Don’t Wanna Spend Brain Power On What To Wear

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A matching sweat set to throw a jacket or coat over to take you from bed to figuring out how many Trader Joe's frozen meals you can haul back to your place.
Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 20 colors).
2. A ribbed workout set which comes complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra to match. I ordered this and though idk if I'll actually work out in it, I know it'll at least look cute while I'm in errand gremlin mode in my neighborhood!
Promising reviews: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂 I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer
"Found this on TikTok and expected it to not be worth the hype. I was totally wrong! Would buy it in every color." —CJ
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and in 23 colors).
3. A pair of THE TikTok-famous Target office sweatpants that I, a person who always ALWAYS wears dresses, won't stop talking about because they're THAT comfy. I lived in them last fall and winter, and plan to do the same once it gets too chilly for bare legs.
Reviewers helpfully recommend sizing down one and I found this to be true. I wear a size 14 and oftentimes go between L and XL. I ordered the L and they fit perfectly. In fact, I'm able to layer fleece-lined leggings underneath them — which I did on a December trip to Vienna, Budapest, and Prague where temps dropped down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
Get them from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and six colors/prints).
4. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — you can adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of springy light outerwear over it as needed. I own not one but TWO of these dresses because they breathe.
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors/styles).
5. A lantern-sleeve looker lots of reviewers love for family photos, but will quickly become a fall go-to once you realize it's the PERFECT thing to wear with your favorite knee-high boots.
Promising review: "I bought this dress in wine red, the color is pretty and the fit is perfect! So I ordered a second one in white. Putting it on I noticed there isn't a lot of stretch, but they're both very nice looking and comfortable. The white is lined so it's not see through at all. I'm keeping both!! Highly recommend!! Perfect for fall weather with boots!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.89+ (available in 22 colors and sizes S–XL).
6. A pair of chic black frame sunnies some reviewers compare to much pricier Celine because of the shape. Sometimes all you need for whatever hum drum ensemble you picked up off your floor is a pair of stylish shades. (Psst, I bought a pair on Prime Day and love 'em already.)
Promising reviews: "Got these because of a TikTok I saw! They did not disappoint and can actually see clearly through them. So cute!!" —Debbie S.
"These sunglasses are my favorite thing now. They are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boatload for them. The shape is good, not too overbearing on your face and gives a little it of an edgy look. I bought them to go on vacation, and I have been wearing them all the time since. Totally recommend." —Michelle Maroon
Get them from Amazon for $10.02+ (available in 16 lens and frame colors).
7. A chunky ribbed cardigan that'll lend you a chic collegiate air — even if you had to pick up your pants off the floor and give 'em the smell check before putting them on.
Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb
Get it from Amazon for $22.45+ ( available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors).
8. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any of your daily needs — but that goes double for vacation!
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising reviews: "It is the most comfortable outfit that you could dress up or down! You could actually wear it with both on the shoulders too. I wore this for a road trip back home from the beach, and it was amazing. The only thing is if you are in a bit of cold weather and have anything else on, you have to take it off to go to the bathroom ;) But it’s all worth it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 35 colors/patterns).
9. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit you can tuck into jeans, or that really cute skirt that's been haunting you in your closet because you haven't had the perfect top to wear with it — 'til now!
Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse
"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr
Get it from Amazon for $17.58 (available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors).
10. A tiered tunic with TONS of color and pattern options to help fit your fall (and beyond) dressing needs.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "I have this exact dress in the blue color way and I love it. When I saw the black and white pattern I had to get it. It is so cute and comfortable, and whenever I wear it I get several compliments. I think that it runs a little small across the bust. I highly recommend this dress. Cheers!" —Lynn V
Get it from Amazon for $32.97+ (available in 42 colors/styles and sizes S–XXL).
11. A chunky cableknit set that would look SO cute on you after you're cast for the next season of Bravo's Winter House. (Texting Andy on your behalf rn.)
Promising review: "This set exceeded my expectations. It’s really soft and amazing quality. I sized up and glad I did for a looser fit. The cable knit design is on the front and back of the shorts and only the front of the sweater. Would purchase again!" —C
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XL and five colors).
12. A fleece hoodie dress seemingly SO comfy, that they might outlaw it. So you might wanna go ahead and snag it in a few colors while you still can.
Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 16 colors).
13. A lightweight tunic that'll easily go with whatever pair of leggings are clean atm. (It's truly a struggle.)
14. A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans because maybe you need a new pair of skinny jeans. (Wear what you want, people!) But you're so used to living in leggings that you want a lil' bit of both. These'll please the "real pants" police if that's a concern.
FYI, these jeans are included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "Let me first start out by saying I'm a mom of two, in my mid-30s. Pants and I disagree on far too many levels (aka, once I found leggings after having children, it's been impossible to go back). Pair that with working from home (ahem, never having motivation to wear actual pants even if I wanted to) and you have a full-blown 'this woman is going to spend the rest of her life in yoga pants' situation. Enter these jeggings. I am not even apologizing for using the silly term of 'jeggings.' These could nearly pass for a legging-feel situation. ON TOP OF THAT, they look like real jeans. DONE. TAKE MY MONEY." —Sara W.
Get it from Amazon for $21.13+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and eight colors).
15. A wrap sweater dress with bat wings that'll look so glam it should be illegal. But they'll also trap in some of that body heat bc you want other ppl to shake in your wake bc of your look. But no shivering for you.
16. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest as a chic layering option when you're bored of nearly everything else...and the idea of having to dry shampoo your hair to leave the house.
Promising review: "So comfy and cute! These look great over pleated skirts, they’re oversized!" —Kayla Breeze
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 10 colors).
17. A stretchy ribbed pencil skirt you can easily slip on — even if you have a baby bump you're having to base all your ensembles around. Just look at the reviewers. Everyone looks so cute in it!
Promising review: "Perfect! Ordered an XL since I wore it to my baby shower when I was six months pregnant and it worked well! Nice stretch without being see-through. I ordered the khaki shade and I really love it. Wish they had it in white too!" —maria
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).