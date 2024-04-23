35 Dresses That’ll Let Your Legs Breathe After A Long Winter Of Tights And Pants

All sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A floral mini dress if you've gotta look really cute, really fast. Picture it: Sicily, 2024. A BuzzFeed Shopping reader poses in front of a picturesque sunset on a The White Lotus–inspired summer vacation. Just stay away from anyone named Quentin.
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 16 colors and sizes S–XL).
2. A long-sleeve boho dress to help you realize your spring style after you finally finished Daisy Jones & The Six.
3. A belted ruffled dress will help cut back on the math you have to do to figure out if a top will tuck neatly into a dress. This gives you that look for half the effort.
Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).
4. A one-shouldered frock prime for that early-May wedding you've got on your schedule where you'll see a ton of old college buds and, therefore, will have a horde of pics from it after.
5. A knee-length halter dress available in a range of colors and prints so you'll probably wanna snag a few for all kinds of seasonal photo ops.
6. A floral midi built to impress — especially if a babydoll or nap dress shape isn't your thing.
Promising review: "This dress!!! I got a medium and it was the perfect dress for dancing and looked amazing!" —Tiffany Hawkins
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles).
7. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — you can adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of outerwear over it as needed. (I own it in black and wear it at least once a week!)
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors/styles).
8. A black organza dress that's giving Wednesday season two. But you shouldn't wait around 'til that airs to wear it! (You can get a plain black slip to wear underneath!)
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four styles).
9. A bodycon T-shirt dress with a tulip hem for wearing with sneakers in hot weather or with a blazer or moto jacket with heels for drinks at night.
Promising review: "This dress is phenomenal. Not see through at all (I did buy black, though), and it is lined. It’s also extremely comfortable. I plan to dress it both up and down either for work or casual outings. I’ll admit I was skeptical, but I definitely won’t be returning this dress. And as many have stated it looks much more expensive than what it goes for." —KG
Get it from Amazon for $30.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors and prints).
10. A wrap dress will let ya show lots of leg to period piece beaus you're currently binge-watching.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "This dress is SO PRETTY!!! The minute I walked out I had so many people compliment on this dress I bought my regular size and absolutely love it!!! The quality is amazing...extremely soft cotton." —Sarah Arshad
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 28 styles).
11. A cherry-picked frock in case you need yet another '90s-inspired thing in your closet. Yes, yes you do need it. Trust me, I bought it two summers ago and have worn it at least a dozen times since.
12. A ladylike polka-dot number that would be perf for brunch with your great-aunt — or your old college roommates. But it also has accommodating stretch, barely wrinkles, and will look so nice in any photos where you wanna look fab but don't wanna upstage your surroundings.
Promising review: "It comes just below the knees and covers the shoulders, so this dress was perfect for my recent trip to Asia. I was able to go into all of the temples without needing an extra cover. The striking color came out beautiful in my photos also. The material doesn't really wrinkle, so it was easy to pull out of the bag and throw on. It's not tight under the underarms, which made wearing it in the 100-degree weather much more comfortable." —dctreview
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 15 colors and sizes S–XL).
13. A colorful print in your choosing — there are 24 of 'em! — with a peekaboo keyhole at the bust for a lil' extra something something.
FYI, the straps are adjustable and depending on the style you order some front ties are functional and others are just for decor!
Promising review: "Omg best dress I’ve ever bought on Amazon. Super comfy. Past the knee so not too short, and stretchy so there is boob room. BUY IT!" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 22 colors and prints).