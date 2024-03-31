BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    46 Dresses That’ll Let Your Legs Breathe After A Long Winter Of Tights And Pants

    Be free, legs.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    All sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A floral mini dress if you've gotta look really cute, really fast. Picture it: Sicily, 2024. A BuzzFeed Shopping reader poses in front of a picturesque sunset on a The White Lotus–inspired summer vacation. Just stay away from anyone named Quentin. 

    reviewer wearing dark blue and white patterned dress
    reviewer wearing pink dress with denim jacket over
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow

    Get it from Amazon for $35.09+ (available in 16 colors and sizes S–XL).

    2. A long-sleeve boho dress to help you realize your spring style after you finally finished Daisy Jones & The Six. 

    Woman in a patterned dress with hands outstretched, standing under a pergola in a sunny garden setting
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really love this dress- I even went back and ordered another one in a different color so I could have two! After posting this picture, I learned that six friends ordered the same dress!" —Sofietofu

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 19 color combos).

    3. convertible floral number that'll almost feel like a two-fer because you can wear it on- or off-the-shoulders. Either way, it'll be the star of all your spring pics. 

    Woman in a blue ruffled dress with a shoulder bag walking on a city sidewalk at night
    Woman in a floral tiered dress and holding a woven bag, showcasing spring fashion trends
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this dress! What first attracted were the vibrant colors and color scheme. You can dress it up or down. Perfect for a daytime event or a casual night out! Get the dress; you won’t regret it!" —myelle

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 styles).

    4. A belted ruffled dress will help cut back on the math you have to do to figure out if a top will tuck neatly into a dress. This gives you that look for half the effort. 

    Woman in a chic black top and patterned ruffle skirt with heeled sandals, carrying a purse. Ideal for a casual outing
    A person wearing a black top and red floral skirt posing with hands on hips
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).

    5. A one-shouldered frock prime for that early-May wedding you've got on your schedule where you'll see a ton of old college buds and, therefore, will have a horde of pics from it after. 

    Person modeling a one-shoulder blue dress with an asymmetric hemline, paired with white heels
    Woman in an elegant one-shoulder navy blue dress and nude heels posing with hand on hip
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this dress! I really wanted the red one, but I wore it to my rehearsal dinner, so I decided to go with something more tame. I got so many compliments; GET IT!!" —Katie888

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors).

    6. A knee-length halter dress available in a range of colors and prints so you'll probably wanna snag a few for all kinds of seasonal photo ops. 

    Woman in a patterned yellow sleeveless dress and necklace, smiling on a house porch
    Woman in a patterned dress and sandals stands smiling by a fountain, holding a white purse
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great dress! Not so short Not so long, definitely a must-buy — would be great for a cruise or vacation! Nice soft and stretchy material. Will definitely be buying another dress in a different color." —Felicia

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 46 styles).

    7. A floral midi built to impress — especially if a babydoll or nap dress shape isn't your thing. 

    A couple in semi-formal attire: man in black suit and woman in floral dress, posing together outdoors
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress!!! I got a medium and it was the perfect dress for dancing and looked amazing!" —Tiffany Hawkins

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles).

    8. A corset midi dress ready for your Cowboy Carter listening party.  

    Woman in a light polka dot dress and black shoes posing for a shopping article
    Woman in a light blue polka dot dress with delicate straps and a fitted bodice
    American Eagle

    Get it from American Eagle for $44.96 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and also in white). 

    9. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — you can adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of outerwear over it as needed. (I own it in black and wear it at least once a week!)

    a reviewer posing in the baby blue dress with a white top and matching purse
    A model wearing the pink dress and showing the side view of the drawstrings and ruche detail
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni

    "This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors/styles).

    10. black organza dress that's giving Wednesday season two. But you shouldn't wait around 'til that airs to wear it! (You can get a plain black slip to wear underneath!)

    reviewer in the cover up dress with a mini black dress underneath
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four styles).

    11. A bodycon T-shirt dress with a tulip hem for wearing with sneakers in hot weather or with a blazer or moto jacket with heels for drinks at night. 

    model wearing t-shirt dress styled with necklaces and shoulder bag
    reviewer wearing dress with denim jacket, a baseball cap, and white sneakers
    Amazon, @christinatorres3 on Instagram / Via www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is phenomenal. Not see through at all (I did buy black, though), and it is lined. It’s also extremely comfortable. I plan to dress it both up and down either for work or casual outings. I’ll admit I was skeptical, but I definitely won’t be returning this dress. And as many have stated it looks much more expensive than what it goes for." —KG

    Get it from Amazon for $30.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors and prints).

    12. A wrap dress will let ya show lots of leg to period piece beaus you're currently binge-watching.

    a model in a blue floral maxi length wrap dress
    a reviewer in the dress in a darker blue
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    Promising review: "This dress is SO PRETTY!!! The minute I walked out I had so many people compliment on this dress I bought my regular size and absolutely love it!!! The quality is amazing...extremely soft cotton." —Sarah Arshad

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 28 styles).

    13. A