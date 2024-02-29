Just 33 Dresses That Are Sure To Become *That Dress* In Your Closet

1. A black organza dress that's giving Wednesday season two. But you shouldn't wait around 'til that airs to wear it! (You can get a plain black slip to wear underneath!)
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four styles).
2. A fleece hoodie dress seemingly SO comfy, that I've heard it's in danger of being outlawed. So you might wanna go ahead and snag it in a few colors while you still can.
Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors).
3. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — you can adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of outerwear over it as needed. (I own it in black and wear it at least once a week!)
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors/styles).
4. A fitted ruffled wrap dress that might just be the definition of "fun" if you look it up in the dictionary.
Promising review: "Usually I find that the clothing off Amazon doesn’t always fit well but this dress fit basically perfectly! It is pretty true to size. The fabric does not have any stretch at all so you want to be sure to order the right size. Also, the color is a little more vibrant than the picture on the site." —Tori H
Get it from Amazon for $38.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors).
5. A sweater maxi dress you can wear *without* a bra. Tbh, it doesn't get much comfier than that.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business that specializes in tops with built-in bras.
Get it from Klassy Network for $85 (final sale; available in sizes XS–3XL and two colors).
6. A showstopping mesh dress you'll use as a base for basically any special event's ensemble, like falling asleep on the couch after watching the new Hocus Pocus for the gazillionth time.
Promising review: "I bought this for my birthday party this month (July). The dress came on time, fit me perfectly in every area and the material was fantastic for the price. I found no downsides to this dress other than the mesh is hotter than it looks. Having been born in the summer I’m used to it but it’s definitely toasty! I thought it was a beautiful addition to my closet. Dark but not tacky is my fashion goal LOL. I found it to be a bit itchy, but I have the most sensitive skin of all time. Overall I’d buy this dress again, I loved it and so did everyone else!" —Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes 2/4–18/20 and 26 styles/colors).
7. A dress in an incredibly fun print that, if you're so inclined, you can also grab in a variety of other clothing items. Turns out, that's sorta this clothing brand's thing!
Get them from Nooworks for $158 (available in sizes XXS–5X and check out the print in 22 more items).
8. A flowy shift dress here for you now that it's still sorta tights weather — and also in a few weeks when you can let your legs breathe.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this easy care, comfy fit, beautiful dress. The color is pure springtime and the material is soft, requiring no ironing." —Lori Mckenna
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in sizes S–XL, 19 colors, and two sleeve lengths).
9. A tiered tunic with TONS of color and pattern options to help fit your seasonal (and beyond) dressing needs.
Promising review: "I have this exact dress in the blue color way and I love it. When I saw the black and white pattern I had to get it. It is so cute and comfortable, and whenever I wear it I get several compliments. I think that it runs a little small across the bust. I highly recommend this dress. Cheers!" —Lynn V
Get it from Amazon for $32.97+ (available in 42 colors/styles and sizes S–XXL).
10. A flowy ruffled-hem dress that'll look equally perfect with bare legs and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers or your suede over-the-knee boots you're still trying to get some wear out of for the season.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress — it fits perfectly and it's so adorable. The first day I wore it I got so many compliments and it was so comfortable. It was nice to wear as a dress or even a long shirt with leggings. The color is really cute, too. I definitely recommend it and will probably buy more in different colors!" —Jasmine Ball
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors)
11. A flowy boho style you'll get a ton of use out of in different seasons.
Reviewers say it runs a tad big because that's the style.
Promising review: "Bought this to wear to a concert and it was perfect! It does run a little big but not so big that you need to exchange. Super comfortable! Love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.46+ (available in sizes S–XL, 1X and six colors).
12. A lightweight tunic that'll easily go with whatever pair of leggings are clean atm. (It's truly a struggle.)
13. A flowy ruffled dress that's already in my Amazon cart.
Promising review: "Flowy, romantic, comfortable, well styled, not cheap on fabric or fabric quality. This is a home run purchase." —Christopher E.
Get it from Amazon for $41.88+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 32 colors).
14. A ruched wrap dress that'll more or less be the definition of "pulled together but comfy."
Promising review: "I love the fit of this wrap dress and it fits true to size. And I absolutely love the color. If you are thinking about buying this dress, I think you should definitely buy it. You will not be disappointed." —Shayna Spivey
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and in 27 colors/styles).
15. A Wednesday Addams classic that, TBH, you're going to wear over and over again during normal life, too. Feel free to sport that sulky Wednesday expression year-round.
Promising review: "Bought this dress for my Wednesday costume. Very skeptical but I loved it! The material of the dress is stretchy and very nice, not cheap at all! Definitely a dress I can wear to the office so I'll be using again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and in 11 colors).