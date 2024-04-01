BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    45 Dresses So Pretty They Might Just Make You A Dress Person

    Gotta love a one-and-done ensemble.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. convertible floral number that'll almost feel like a two-fer because you can wear it on- or off-the-shoulders. Either way, it'll be the star of all your spring pics. 

    Woman in a blue ruffled dress with a shoulder bag walking on a city sidewalk at night
    Woman in a floral tiered dress and holding a woven bag, showcasing spring fashion trends
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this dress! What first attracted were the vibrant colors and color scheme. You can dress it up or down. Perfect for a daytime event or a casual night out! Get the dress; you won’t regret it!" —myelle

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 styles).

    2. A crocheted tiered dress I've personally been mulling over. So if you buy it we can be twins? You can even wear it with or without the slip!

    Woman in a tiered red and pink dress with sheer elements, posing for a shopping article
    Never Fully Dressed

    Get it from Never Fully Dressed for $255 (available in sizes S/M, L/XL, XXL/XXXL).

    3. A floral mini dress if you've gotta look really cute, really fast. Picture it: Sicily, 2024. A BuzzFeed Shopping reader poses in front of a picturesque sunset on a The White Lotus–inspired summer vacation. Just stay away from anyone named Quentin. 

    reviewer wearing dark blue and white patterned dress
    reviewer wearing pink dress with denim jacket over
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow

    Get it from Amazon for $35.09+ (available in 16 colors and sizes S–XL).

    4. A long-sleeve boho dress to help you realize your spring style after you finally finished Daisy Jones & The Six. 

    Woman in a patterned dress with hands outstretched, standing under a pergola in a sunny garden setting
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really love this dress- I even went back and ordered another one in a different color so I could have two! After posting this picture, I learned that six friends ordered the same dress!" —Sofietofu

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 19 color combos).

    5. A belted ruffled dress will help cut back on the math you have to do to figure out if a top will tuck neatly into a dress. This gives you that look for half the effort. 

    Woman in a chic black top and patterned ruffle skirt with heeled sandals, carrying a purse. Ideal for a casual outing
    A person wearing a black top and red floral skirt posing with hands on hips
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).

    6. A one-shouldered frock prime for that early-May wedding you've got on your schedule where you'll see a ton of old college buds and, therefore, will have a horde of pics from it after. 

    Person modeling a one-shoulder blue dress with an asymmetric hemline, paired with white heels
    Woman in an elegant one-shoulder navy blue dress and nude heels posing with hand on hip
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this dress! I really wanted the red one, but I wore it to my rehearsal dinner, so I decided to go with something more tame. I got so many compliments; GET IT!!" —Katie888

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors).

    7. A knee-length halter dress available in a range of colors and prints so you'll probably wanna snag a few for all kinds of seasonal photo ops. 

    Woman in a patterned yellow sleeveless dress and necklace, smiling on a house porch
    Woman in a patterned dress and sandals stands smiling by a fountain, holding a white purse
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great dress! Not so short Not so long, definitely a must-buy — would be great for a cruise or vacation! Nice soft and stretchy material. Will definitely be buying another dress in a different color." —Felicia

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 46 styles).

    8. A floral midi built to impress — especially if a babydoll or nap dress shape isn't your thing. 

    A couple in semi-formal attire: man in black suit and woman in floral dress, posing together outdoors
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress!!! I got a medium and it was the perfect dress for dancing and looked amazing!" —Tiffany Hawkins

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles).

    9. black organza dress that's giving Wednesday season two. But you shouldn't wait around 'til that airs to wear it! (You can get a plain black slip to wear underneath!)

    reviewer in the cover up dress with a mini black dress underneath
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four styles).

    10. An asymmetrical-tiered midi dress you can toss on with a pair of cowboy boots that've been collecting dust in the back of your closet. (Yes, we must begin acquiring our Cowboy Carter wardrobe.) 

    Woman in a flowy maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline and black boots
    American Eagle

    Get it from American Eagle for $52.46 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and also in black).

    11. A maxi shirtdress with a cinchable waist for a super comfy fit that'll make you feel like you just walked out of a Nancy Meyers movie. 

    Woman in a casual striped dress and sandals, ideal for a summer wardrobe
    Target

    “I absolutely love this dress! I love the ties in the front, and the back looks like a long T-shirt. It’s also super comfortable. Love it so much I bought another one in a different color. A huge plus is the two front pockets. You know us women love pockets!” —Texas

    Get it from Target for $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors/prints).

    12. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — you can adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of springy light outerwear over it as needed. 

    a reviewer posing in the baby blue dress with a white top and matching purse
    A model wearing the pink dress and showing the side view of the drawstrings and ruche detail
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni

    "This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors/styles).

    13. A magnificent tiered masterpiece that'll make you look like you paid an extra digit for it. But you and I know that's not the case. We shan't tell your nemesis.

    reviewer in the maxi four-tier dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG! Awesome!!!!! I plan to wear it on my shoulders, and the elastic seems strong enough to hold. I bought the white and it’s light and airy — not see though at all. I'm so thrilled. I will buy it in black ASAP!" —LB

    Get it from Amazon for $43.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 40+ colors).