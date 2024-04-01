45 Dresses So Pretty They Might Just Make You A Dress Person

1. A convertible floral number that'll almost feel like a two-fer because you can wear it on- or off-the-shoulders. Either way, it'll be the star of all your spring pics.
2. A crocheted tiered dress I've personally been mulling over. So if you buy it we can be twins? You can even wear it with or without the slip!
Get it from Never Fully Dressed for $255 (available in sizes S/M, L/XL, XXL/XXXL).
3. A floral mini dress if you've gotta look really cute, really fast. Picture it: Sicily, 2024. A BuzzFeed Shopping reader poses in front of a picturesque sunset on a The White Lotus–inspired summer vacation. Just stay away from anyone named Quentin.
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $35.09+ (available in 16 colors and sizes S–XL).
4. A long-sleeve boho dress to help you realize your spring style after you finally finished Daisy Jones & The Six.
5. A belted ruffled dress will help cut back on the math you have to do to figure out if a top will tuck neatly into a dress. This gives you that look for half the effort.
Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).
6. A one-shouldered frock prime for that early-May wedding you've got on your schedule where you'll see a ton of old college buds and, therefore, will have a horde of pics from it after.
7. A knee-length halter dress available in a range of colors and prints so you'll probably wanna snag a few for all kinds of seasonal photo ops.
8. A floral midi built to impress — especially if a babydoll or nap dress shape isn't your thing.
Promising review: "This dress!!! I got a medium and it was the perfect dress for dancing and looked amazing!" —Tiffany Hawkins
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles).
9. A black organza dress that's giving Wednesday season two. But you shouldn't wait around 'til that airs to wear it! (You can get a plain black slip to wear underneath!)
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four styles).
10. An asymmetrical-tiered midi dress you can toss on with a pair of cowboy boots that've been collecting dust in the back of your closet. (Yes, we must begin acquiring our Cowboy Carter wardrobe.)
Get it from American Eagle for $52.46 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and also in black).
11. A maxi shirtdress with a cinchable waist for a super comfy fit that'll make you feel like you just walked out of a Nancy Meyers movie.
“I absolutely love this dress! I love the ties in the front, and the back looks like a long T-shirt. It’s also super comfortable. Love it so much I bought another one in a different color. A huge plus is the two front pockets. You know us women love pockets!” —Texas
Get it from Target for $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors/prints).
12. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — you can adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of springy light outerwear over it as needed.
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors/styles).
13. A magnificent tiered masterpiece that'll make you look like you paid an extra digit for it. But you and I know that's not the case. We shan't tell your nemesis.
Promising review: "OMG! Awesome!!!!! I plan to wear it on my shoulders, and the elastic seems strong enough to hold. I bought the white and it’s light and airy — not see though at all. I'm so thrilled. I will buy it in black ASAP!" —LB
Get it from Amazon for $43.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 40+ colors).