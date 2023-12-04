Skip To Content
    52 Do-Everything Fashion Items That’ll Become Your Staples

    You might want to go ahead and buy this puffer vest in a few colors.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Levi's Wedgie straight jeans because they're a straight-up classic that'll match with basically any top thanks to the high rise and straight-leg silhouette.

    BuzzFeed Editor Melanie Aman wearing the dark blue jeans
    Melanie wearing the jeans
    Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says, "If you told me I could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, I would hands-down choose my Levi’s Wedgie fit jeans — no other pair comes close. These jeans tick all my boxes: They cup my butt nicely so it doesn’t look like a flat pancake, they hit at the perfect spot on my ankle whereas most jeans are too long on my weirdly short legs, and they don’t lose their shape over time — no matter how many weeks I go without washing them (don’t judge me, OK?) I own several pairs and am guilty of buying them when they’re on sale, regardless of whether I actually need a new pair. Who am I kidding, I always need a new pair!"

    Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 00–14, plus sizes 16–24, and 16 colors).

    2. A slightly cropped half-zip pullover reviewers often compare to a similar Lulu option. This'll be perfect for layering or just being lazy on the couch in leggings watching You've Got Mail for the billionth time (which is, btw, the correct number of times to watch that masterpiece). 

    reviewer wearing the white pullover underneath a yellow raincoat
    Reviewer in a yellow hoodie with a half zip
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery

    "Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors). 

    3. A three-pack of Hanes white tanks that are more or less the women's-sized opaque version of the classic men's white tanks. Also, the arm hole is cut in a way that totally works with a bra. 

    model wearing the tank
    Target

    I recently chatted with a stylist for a TV show (I shan't name which one), and she said that all the stylists on set are obsessed with these and buy them in bulk. 

    Get them from Target for $12.99 (available in sizes S–XXL).

    4. matching sweat set to throw a jacket or coat over to take you from bed to the grocery store because you KNOW you're going to run into that person you detest from high school when you're there. It's the law. Murphy's Law. 

    a reviewer in a matching green sweatshirt and pants
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz

    Get it from Amazon for $32.89+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and five colors).

    5. A pair of THE TikTok-famous Target office sweatpants that I own — a person who always, ALWAYS wears dresses — and won't stop talking about because they're THAT comfy. I lived in them last fall and winter, and plan to do the same once it gets too chilly for bare legs.

    writer wearing the pants in black pinstripe
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Reviewers helpfully recommend sizing down one and I found this to be true. I wear a size 14 and oftentimes go between L and XL. I ordered the L and they fit perfectly. In fact, I'm able to layer fleece-lined leggings underneath them — which I did on a December trip to Vienna, Budapest, and Prague where temps dropped down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. (More on that below.)

    Get them from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and six colors/prints).

    6. A satin button-down top for a super pulled-together look that'll get you through all sorts of ensembles.

    model wearing the dark green satin shirt with blue jeans
    another model wearing it in a zebra print style
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The shirt was perfect! It’s thin, not sheer. But thin and comfortable." —Ebony

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 42 colors).

    7. A double-breasted trench coat with faux-fur lining to keep you toasty and ready for ALL the photo ops. When in Rome! Or Paris! 

    reviewer in houndstooth belted coat standing in front of the eiffel tower
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for Paris! I love this color. It is very warm. Also, the belt can be tied around the coat or made into a bow on the back. I was pleasantly surprised by the material. It wasn’t rough feeling. It feels like it’s made with good materials. The fabric is soft and will be easy to clean. 10 out of 10." —Latarra Ollie

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 48 colors/prints).

    8. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest as a chic layering option when you're bored of nearly everything else...and the idea of having to dry shampoo your hair to leave the house. 

    different reviewer wearing the same sweater but the cream color
    reviewer wearing the houndstooth sweater vest
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So comfy and cute! These look great over pleated skirts, they’re oversized!" —Kayla Breeze

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 10 colors).

    9. A stretchy ribbed pencil skirt you can easily slip on — even if you have a baby bump you're having to base all your ensembles around. Just look at the reviewers. Everyone looks so cute in it with a variety of tops!

    front view of pregnant person with large baby bump wearing the skirt
    side view of pregnant person wearing the skirt
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect! Ordered an XL since I wore it to my baby shower when I was six months pregnant and it worked well! Nice stretch without being see-through. I ordered the khaki shade and I really love it. Wish they had it in white too!" —maria

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).

    10. puffer vest perfect for layering and freeing up your arms for stringing up some holiday lights. 

    reviewer posing in brown vest
    reviewer posing in black puffer vest
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.

    Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).

    11. chunky pullover you'll love to wear with your comfiest *outside* pants this season. As you can see, it makes for excellent outdoor photoshoots and will help you seriously layer up — or just fight against those 50s chills.

    reviewer wearing the white sweater with black pants
    reviewer wearing the beige sweater with a black dress and beige boots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this soft beige sweater with balloon sleeve details for fall!! This sweater is so cute and such high quality. It fits true to size. I love that you can wear it with leggings or pair it with jeans and booties!! This will be the perfect addition to your closet!" —Andrea

    Get it from Amazon for $27.29+ (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).

    12. An off-the-shoulder brami in a comfy, stretchy material you won't have to wear a bra with! Because remember last time you wore an off-the-shoulder look you had to deal with annoying bra straps? Not today!

    model wearing stretchy off the shoulder long sleeve shirt
    Klassy Network

    Get it from Klassy Network for $33.75 (available in sizes XXS–3X and six colors).

    13. A pair of *ripped* leggings because, well, your plain black leggings are just...so...plain. Throw these into your rotation when you need a little of edge, or your legs just forgot how the breeze feels. 

    reviewer wearing the leggings with cutouts with a sweater
    different reviewer wearing it with off-the-shoulder sweater
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so not that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable! They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" —Diede

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors/styles).

    14. A corduroy button-down to help satisfy your shacket tendencies — it makes for a super cozy layer in the depths of winter when you're just trying to look presentable but would rather stay at home in your flannel PJs. 

    reviewer wearing the button-down in tan
    model wearing the shacket in dark gray
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments in this. It is baggy and comfy. Could throw it on with basics and it looks great. It is not too thick, but enough that it keeps me warm." —Mhartke

    Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 37 colors).