52 Do-Everything Fashion Items That’ll Become Your Staples

1. Levi's Wedgie straight jeans because they're a straight-up classic that'll match with basically any top thanks to the high rise and straight-leg silhouette.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says, "If you told me I could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, I would hands-down choose my Levi’s Wedgie fit jeans — no other pair comes close. These jeans tick all my boxes: They cup my butt nicely so it doesn’t look like a flat pancake, they hit at the perfect spot on my ankle whereas most jeans are too long on my weirdly short legs, and they don’t lose their shape over time — no matter how many weeks I go without washing them (don’t judge me, OK?) I own several pairs and am guilty of buying them when they’re on sale, regardless of whether I actually need a new pair. Who am I kidding, I always need a new pair!"
Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 00–14, plus sizes 16–24, and 16 colors).
2. A slightly cropped half-zip pullover reviewers often compare to a similar Lulu option. This'll be perfect for layering or just being lazy on the couch in leggings watching You've Got Mail for the billionth time (which is, btw, the correct number of times to watch that masterpiece).
Promising reviews: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery
"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
3. A three-pack of Hanes white tanks that are more or less the women's-sized opaque version of the classic men's white tanks. Also, the arm hole is cut in a way that totally works with a bra.
I recently chatted with a stylist for a TV show (I shan't name which one), and she said that all the stylists on set are obsessed with these and buy them in bulk.
Get them from Target for $12.99 (available in sizes S–XXL).
4. A matching sweat set to throw a jacket or coat over to take you from bed to the grocery store because you KNOW you're going to run into that person you detest from high school when you're there. It's the law. Murphy's Law.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
Get it from Amazon for $32.89+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and five colors).
5. A pair of THE TikTok-famous Target office sweatpants that I own — a person who always, ALWAYS wears dresses — and won't stop talking about because they're THAT comfy. I lived in them last fall and winter, and plan to do the same once it gets too chilly for bare legs.
Reviewers helpfully recommend sizing down one and I found this to be true. I wear a size 14 and oftentimes go between L and XL. I ordered the L and they fit perfectly. In fact, I'm able to layer fleece-lined leggings underneath them — which I did on a December trip to Vienna, Budapest, and Prague where temps dropped down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. (More on that below.)
Get them from Target for $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and six colors/prints).
6. A satin button-down top for a super pulled-together look that'll get you through all sorts of ensembles.
7. A double-breasted trench coat with faux-fur lining to keep you toasty and ready for ALL the photo ops. When in Rome! Or Paris!
Promising review: "Perfect for Paris! I love this color. It is very warm. Also, the belt can be tied around the coat or made into a bow on the back. I was pleasantly surprised by the material. It wasn’t rough feeling. It feels like it’s made with good materials. The fabric is soft and will be easy to clean. 10 out of 10." —Latarra Ollie
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 48 colors/prints).
8. An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest as a chic layering option when you're bored of nearly everything else...and the idea of having to dry shampoo your hair to leave the house.
Promising review: "So comfy and cute! These look great over pleated skirts, they’re oversized!" —Kayla Breeze
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 10 colors).
9. A stretchy ribbed pencil skirt you can easily slip on — even if you have a baby bump you're having to base all your ensembles around. Just look at the reviewers. Everyone looks so cute in it with a variety of tops!
Promising review: "Perfect! Ordered an XL since I wore it to my baby shower when I was six months pregnant and it worked well! Nice stretch without being see-through. I ordered the khaki shade and I really love it. Wish they had it in white too!" —maria
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).
10. A puffer vest perfect for layering and freeing up your arms for stringing up some holiday lights.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2X and 20 colors).
11. A chunky pullover you'll love to wear with your comfiest *outside* pants this season. As you can see, it makes for excellent outdoor photoshoots and will help you seriously layer up — or just fight against those 50s chills.
Promising review: "Love this soft beige sweater with balloon sleeve details for fall!! This sweater is so cute and such high quality. It fits true to size. I love that you can wear it with leggings or pair it with jeans and booties!! This will be the perfect addition to your closet!" —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $27.29+ (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
12. An off-the-shoulder brami in a comfy, stretchy material you won't have to wear a bra with! Because remember last time you wore an off-the-shoulder look you had to deal with annoying bra straps? Not today!
Get it from Klassy Network for $33.75 (available in sizes XXS–3X and six colors).
13. A pair of *ripped* leggings because, well, your plain black leggings are just...so...plain. Throw these into your rotation when you need a little of edge, or your legs just forgot how the breeze feels.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so not that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable! They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" —Diede
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors/styles).