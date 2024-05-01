If All Your Old Swimwear Is Chlorine-Bleached, These 41 Newbies Deserve Their Time In The Sunshine

1. A compressive one-shoulder beaut that'll say "I'm staying in the penthouse suite" even if in reality you're crashing on your beach town–cousin's couch for the weekend as an affordable vacay.
Promising review: "If you are on the fence — BUY IT. It looks so perfect and cute. I love the double strap back. It’s really good quality, and the tie at the shoulder is so cute! Perfect for my postpartum body. I also love that my goodies don’t hang out." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and four prints).
2. A UPF 50 quick-dry long-sleeve swim top if your shoulders always ALWAYS get fried on beach vacations. Pull on this cute top and it won't be an issue!
HDE is a small biz specializing in fashion and accessories.
Promising review: "Loved this swim top. Shorter than most but not too short. Awesome colors, dries quickly, size is accurate. Always excited to wear it." —Julia
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes 1X–3X and 10 patterns/styles).
3. A plunging one-piece made of recycled materials and to be snag-resistant so you won't have to avoid sitting on the edge of the pool and poised for some hot goss.
Promising review: "I’m so obsessed with this new swimsuit. I want to buy every color! I’m 36DD (pretty perky typically just because of reduction surgery years ago), 5’5”, 155 lbs, and the deep cut and firm fabric is so beautiful. I want them all! Thank you, Quince!" —Randi R.
Get it from Quince for $49.95 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors).
4. A cute lemon-y tie-front bikini top with matching high-waisted bottoms BUT the pattern is also available in kids' swim options too! So you can make sure everyone's coordinating.
SwimZip is a small business that specializes in swimwear.
Promising review (for the top): "I wear 36DD, natural, heavy boobs. I lost weight and needed something to lift and support when I played in the water. I wore this top to a water park on the first day, and it didn’t even slip down a little. The peekaboo is cute and not too revealing. I’ve been looking forever — beyond happy with this purchase. Definitely recommend." —KerrBear
Promising review (for the bottoms): "I was searching for matching swimsuits for my daughter and me, and lately, I’ve been obsessed with lemons, so this fit the bill! I wanted something full coverage for her with UPF 50+ fabric, and SwimZip had exactly what we were looking for. It’s worth the price for the quality and comfort this style offers. I had a natural birth, and having an option for a high waist that also has full coverage on my bottom, which is hard for me to find (I always end up with a wedgy! Lol), is so comforting and makes me feel confident going out to the beach or pool. It’s also nice that if I do get pregnant again, I’ll have something that can grow with me." —Amy C
Get them from Amazon: top for $34.99 and bottoms for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and 20 colors/patterns). And check out some matching kid's options: girls' rash guard and bikini bottoms, baby onesie, toddler shorts, men's swim shorts, rash guard and swim shorts set, girl's three-piece set
5. A pair of leakproof period bikini bottoms in a variety of solid colors so you'll feel a little more secure while taking full advantage of the sun, sea, and pools.
TELUNSU is a small biz specializing in period-proof swimwear. Reviewers advise these run small, so go up a size.
Promising review: "Did the job!! When you least expect your period to arrive on vacation and need something to protect, absorb, and be discreet... THIS IS IT!! Although there is some thickness to the crotch area, once you're in the water, nothing is seen, and nothing pours out of you or it... I was in the water for almost two hours, and there are no signs of anything, lol." —Betzy P
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and 11 colors).
6. A one-piece compression suit with some party in the front, back, and basically alllll over.
It's made of recycled polyester and recycled swim fabric. Plus it's UPF 50+!
Get it from Carve for $128 (available in sizes XXS–XL, tall sizes S–L, and D/DD sizes S–L, and six colors).
7. A bikini with cute lil' heart accents that is SO Sabrina Carpenter. Now you've just gotta hunt down some tall platform espadrilles to complete the (v cute) look.
Promising review: "I love this bikini! It's super comfortable, and the color is beautiful. I already owned green heart hoops, so I was ecstatic when I was looking for bikinis that would leave cute tan lines! The heart on the chest is tough to get a tan line, but the hip heart will certainly leave a soft heart tan. The fit is normal for the most part, but maybe just a tad bit towards a slimmer frame. I ordered a large." —Demitri
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors).
8. A retro-look swim dress that, tbh, has no business being this cute. And! It has full shorts underneath so you don't have to worry about anything riding up at the least convenient time.
HDE is a small biz specializing in apparel.
Promising review: "This might just be the best suit ever. I hate shopping for suits, and to buy online was pretty risky. The reviews helped! I normally wear a 16, and I followed the advice of ordering a size up. The inside section is a little loose but very comfortable. Highly recommend this suit. Well made, and arrived the next day. Where is my ocean!?" —sarah kahale
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes 12–22 and four designs).
9. A ribbed tie-dye bikini set for when you wanna give your collection of tie-dye T-shirts a rest and take a dip to beat the heat.
10. A cutout one-piece swimsuit just *begging* for a boat day. And if you choose to dive from said boat into the water, this'll keep things in place!
Get it from Gooseberry Intimates for $99 (available in sizes XS–XL and six colors).
11. A firming one-piece with a cool abstract design in the front ready to help you create some truly epic poses.
Promising review: "Finally, a manufacturer has made plus-size suits in a long! The straps that cross in the back also accommodate long torsos and total freedom of movement swimming laps!" —Soling
Get it from Lands' End for $77.47+ (available in sizes regular and D sizes 6–18, long sizes 6–18, and plus sizes 16W–24W; make sure to apply the coupon code ESSENTIALS to get the discounted price).
12. A colorblock bikini that'll POP in all your envy-inducing beach photos. And reviewers rave about its comfy construction!
Promising review: "So cute. Great fit and I love the adjustable straps! The color is vibrant and amazing." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors).
13. A pair of high-waisted swim shorts built to take dips, dives, and all sorts of water sports. (Psst, regular running shorts don't stay put and can go translucent while wet. I've found that out while whitewater rafting!)
Promising review: "These are a hit! I own several pairs of shorts from this brand, but this was my first pair of swim shorts. The fabric is black, very lightweight, and dries quickly. It has a nice little split for mobility on each leg. It has built-in bikini-type bottoms, so if the lighter-weight fabric floats up, there are no embarrassing moments while swimming! They are a tiny bit longer than typical swim shorts, and as a mature lady, I really appreciate that little bit of extra length." —Deb Mericle
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, 20–24 Plus, and 13 colors/patterns).
14. And if you prefer a little more coverage, some UPF 50+ swim capris built to help you jump some waves and engage in some serious seashell-hunting activities.
UV SKINZ is a small biz specializing in beach- and sun-wear.
Promising review: "I used these pants for kayaking, at the beach, and just walking around midday. They are cute, comfortable, dry fast, and keep me cool on hot days. I love the teal color that goes with so many of my fitness tops as well as bathing suit tankinis and sunshirts. Was kind of expensive, but I expect them to last through many summers." —GrannyGear
Get them from Amazon for $65.95+ (available in sizes and