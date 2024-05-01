If All Your Old Swimwear Is Chlorine-Bleached, These 41 Newbies Deserve Their Time In The Sunshine

SwimZip is a small business that specializes in swimwear.



Promising review (for the top): "I wear 36DD, natural, heavy boobs. I lost weight and needed something to lift and support when I played in the water. I wore this top to a water park on the first day, and it didn’t even slip down a little. The peekaboo is cute and not too revealing. I’ve been looking forever — beyond happy with this purchase. Definitely recommend." —KerrBear

Promising review (for the bottoms): "I was searching for matching swimsuits for my daughter and me, and lately, I’ve been obsessed with lemons, so this fit the bill! I wanted something full coverage for her with UPF 50+ fabric, and SwimZip had exactly what we were looking for. It’s worth the price for the quality and comfort this style offers. I had a natural birth, and having an option for a high waist that also has full coverage on my bottom, which is hard for me to find (I always end up with a wedgy! Lol), is so comforting and makes me feel confident going out to the beach or pool. It’s also nice that if I do get pregnant again, I’ll have something that can grow with me." —Amy C

