35 Cute Pieces Of Clothing That’ll Pack Well For A Trip

I've been using this subscription for a few years on and off, depending on my plans for the month. And some of my most stylish friends use it on the reg. It's also great for cute maternity style (which my colleague Sally Elshorafa has used it for). In the above left pic I'm wearing a Farm Rio x Anthropologie dress I packed for a March 2.5-week trip to Vietnam and Malaysia. It was much cooler in Vietnam than in Malaysia (I'm in humid Kuala Lumpur here), and the number of pieces gave me some flexibility to dress for the two climates. And I again used the service for a New Year's Havana trip where, yes, I took a convertible car tour in *another* Farm Rio dress. You can pay to keep the discounted pieces at the end of the period, but for what you send back, you don't even have to launder — which is incredibly convenient when dumping out your suitcase back at home. Out of the six pieces, there's normally one piece that doesn't fit as I expected, but that ratio is still pretty favorable IMO. And! Nuuly recently launched a Rent for Travel section to make it even easier on you.

Get 6 pieces for a month from Nuuly for $98.