1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher that'll be adorably helpful and remind you that it's always a good night to rewatch Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula and then text the group chat to see who thinks if Winona and Keanu are legally married because they used a real priest for that scene. (I vote YES.)
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
2. Big Dip Energy, my pal Alyse's new dip-centric cookbook. I've taste-tested about a dozen of these recipes and can confirm that if you'd like to just eat dip as a meal for the rest of your life (same), then you need this in your life. At the very least, it'll look so adorable propped up on your kitchen countertop!
I've taste-tested many of the recipes and heard all about my friend's hard work she put into it! She also sourced all kinds of retro and vintage serving ware to really capture her fun personal style in a way that translates to a very accurate representation of who she is as a (lovely) person!
3. A set of zombie ice pop molds because it's about ice-pop season now but you like to keep it weird year-round. Time to start experimenting with some fun flavors! (Cuteness is in the eye of the beholder, OK?!)
Promising review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter loved these zombies molds. She had fun making the ice pops! She made yogurt and fruit pops, and they looked just like they are pictured." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of four from Amazon for $14 (available in three other styles).
4. A pair of snazzy spoon rests will really pull their weight because they can hold several utensils at once, along with lids for pots and pans.
Promising review: "These trays seem to be well made and they are so convenient. I would buy them again!"—VengenceisMine!
Get them from Amazon for $7.95.
5. A sandwich cutter and sealer to help you DIY your own Uncrustables at home because those lil' adorable sandwiches are delicious, but they do add up cost-wise very quickly.
6. A decorative cat towel because, come on, it's time to replace those stained kitchen towels. No one will be asking where they can grab a tea towel mid-cookie-making sesh if one of these cats is staring them down from the oven handle.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 28 designs).
7. Plus, some kitty cat oven mitts will help protect your paws from sizzling cookie sheets.
Promising review: "We are hard on our oven mitts, and these are holding up well after a year." —The Elated Emu
Get them from Amazon for $14.29
8. A set of french fry clips as an excellent way to demonstrate that you can be fun *and* practical. No one wants stale chips! And now you (unfortunately?) don't have the excuse to polish off a bag of chips in one sitting because you don't own any decent chip clips.
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Get a set of 12 clips from Amazon for $14.90.
9. Some kitchen shears that'll help you slice through all sorts of stuff, whether that's some green onions, raw chicken breasts, OR a bag of frozen mozzarella sticks you're about to eat for Monday-night dinner.
Promising review: "I got these adorable scissors for my kitchen scissors. They are super cute. Amazingly sharp, I was not expecting them to be as sharp and solid as they are. The handles are perfect for any adult-size hand." —Kim
"These scissors are awesome. On top of being shaped like a bat, they do the job in the kitchen really well. They're sharp, and I've used them on chicken and vegetables (separate and cleaned between uses.) Many times I don't feel they need to be sharpened yet. They cut everything else really well also, so like paper lol." —Alexis
Get them from Amazon for $19.95.
10. A watering-can juicer you can use to dress all kinds of gorgeous salads and grain bowls after you've saved about a gazillion Blue Zone recipes on TikTok.
Promising review: "Easy to use and lemonade is quickly made. It looks so good I leave it on the counter." —Stephaniep
Get it from Amazon for $14.90.
11. Or a sweet lil' bird-shaped lemon juicer to handle some smaller jobs, like getting the perfect amount of lemon into your morning tea.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $4.79.
12. A set of measurement decals you can glance at rather than googling "how many teaspoons in a tablespoon" for the millionth time. (BTW, the answer is three.)
Note that this kit includes just the decals and measurement labels, not the horizontal holders or hooks for the measuring cups and spoons.
Promising review: "Bought these for my mom. I applied them inside her baking cupboard and it makes doing conversions for recipes a breeze. So convenient." —Kelly C.
Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
13. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set can help you jazz up your cutting skills and provide a little more color to the white subway tile backsplash that the former owners installed.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.98.