33 Cozy Things That'll Make You Wanna Live In A Cabin

1. A super cozy, extra-large blanket (it's 10 x 10 feet!) with ample room for snuggling up together underneath with pals or loved ones — or perhaps creating a giant blanket burrito with just you as the ingredient.
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!
Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.
Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 14 colors).
2. Or if you're VERY against sharing, a plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams comp will keep you feeling nice and toasty while you sit around and demolish your enemies (I mean, FRIENDS) at board games.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles and three sizes).
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light can channel cottagecore vibes...even if you're stuck in a concrete jungle atm.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. InstaFire, an eco-friendly fire starter from Shark Tank with four fires in a pouch so you'll be set even if you don't remember how to build a fire from back in your Girl Scout days. (OK, I could if I had to.) This'll also seriously come in handy if that firepit is calling your name.
Promising review: "This stuff is awesome!!! We used only one pack for our campfire and it kept burning for a long while — well after the logs caught. There was no oily, smelly chemicals or toxic smoke like some fire starters that are paraffin based. This burned clean so we had a nice relaxing fire to enjoy — no poking or prodding necessary to get the fire going." —Mooselady
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.47.
5. Or if you've already mastered actually building a fire, a pouch of Mystical Fire you drop onto your wood fire to create a colorful, magical effect.
6. Sherpa-lined sweats that'll become your go-to when regular ole sweatpants just aren't enough. These'll keep you nice and toasty for that cabin weekend and BEYOND.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin Winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." —Jodi Larson
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors). And check out a similar fleece-lined pair in sizes 1X–5X.
7. Or if you tend to run v hot, a pair of cross-waist leggings you can snag as an Aerie comp (those pairs sell out so fast anyway!) because your go-to leggings from last year are getting a little threadbare between the thighs and you KNOW you'll wear these plenty.
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian Williams
Get them from Amazon for $22.98 (available in women's sizes XS–2X, three inseams, and dozens of colors).
8. A canister of Cadbury drinking chocolate for a cozy, sippable treat just begging to be enjoyed by a crackling fire...even if said fire is just a Yule log on a TV screen.
Promising review: "We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." —Majombaszo
Get it from Amazon for $8.40.
9. Or a trio of the famous Serendipity frozen hot chocolate mix if you wanna settle in for the night and recreate the famous restaurant's holiday-perfect treat. And while you're at it, why not put on the movie of the same name with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale?!
10. A drink-insulating "flannel" in the shape of your fave cabin-ready outerwear so you'll know which drink is yours while keeping it perfectly chilly.
11. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal you've probably eyed on TikTok. It urges journal owners to express and explore their feelings away from screen. And then, WELL, you can burn it after writing. Sounds like the perfect productive activity for remote relaxing and then tossing into a cabin's cozy wood-burning fireplace.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.
12. A chunky pullover you'll love snuggling up on the couch with this season. But as you can see, it makes for excellent outdoor photo shoots too.
Promising review: "Love this soft beige sweater with balloon sleeve details for fall!! This sweater is so cute and such high quality. It fits true to size. I love that you can wear it with leggings or pair it with jeans and booties!! This will be the perfect addition to your closet!" —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors).
13. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt if you've been chasing that dream of recreating movie theater popcorn while you're holed up, watching scary movies. Well, dreams do come true because this stuff IS life-changing and I can personally vouch.
I invested in one of these delicious cartons after reading my colleague Emma Lord rave about it. It's super salty, super buttery, and like, probably something you shouldn't eat every day. But boy is it a total TREAT.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.45.
14. A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that addresses the stuff that tends to give you hangovers. If you're going to stay put and imbibe like you're in The Holiday, you might as well stave off any possible hangovers.
I've tried these before on some weekend friend getaways where we drank a LOT of wine and I think they really work! Just don't get overeager squeezing the bottle because then you can put way too much in your glass and make your wine taste weird. Yep, I did that and learned my lesson. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be g2g!
Promising review: "I can finally drink wine again after years of abstinence! I used to get the most awful headache on just one glass of wine, it was so bad I just stopped drinking wine altogether, then I discovered these magic drops! I've only had them a couple of weeks but I have drank red and white wine totally headache-free! I even drank half a bottle of heavy red. These drops really are magic! I love that you get two bottles as well, one can stay in your purse and one at home. Brilliant!" —shelleymab
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.