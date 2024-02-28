31 Cozy Things That'll Make You Wanna Live In A Cabin

It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!

Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.

Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.

Get it from Amazon for $179 (available in 15 colors).