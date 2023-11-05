21 Things For Your Home If Your Drains Are Seemingly Always Clogged

1. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
2. Plus a garbage disposal brush so you can safely clear the leftovers outta there without sticking grossly (and unsafely) sticking your fingers down there. (Go watch the great horror movie To Let and then you'll *really* wanna buy this.)
3. Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver that'll do a far better job of clearing your bathroom or kitchen drains than the super well-known brand you usually grab. Because clogs never happen at convenient moments.
My bathroom sink tends to stop up far too easily and this does a drastically better job of clearing the gunk than Drano or Liquid Plumbr. I also love that it's noncorrosive (I live in a pre-war apartment building with old pipes) and odorless (no one loves feeling like a bug being fumigated in their own home)!
Promising review: "OK... So I have to do a little review on this product BECAUSE I have had a stopped-up kitchen sink and have LITERALLY tried EVERYTHING down to the industrial products with NO luck. I decided to go on Amazon and read a few reviews. This is the one I decided to go with. I only used one chamber, let it sit for an hour, and then used boiling water. My sink is NO LONGER stopped up!!! I saved a plumber bill and this was $11.97. HUGE win for this woman!!" —Tabpeach
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
4. Plus some Green Gobbler drain sticks you simply slip into your drain once a month to deodorize and eliminate drain clogs. They contain natural enzymes that are safe for all pipes and septic systems.
5. A jetted tub cleaner you simply run through in a bath cycle and just watch the filth EMERGE from the pipes. Then you simply wipe it away! It'll be equally horrifying and satisfying. Worth it.
You run your bath, add the cleaner, watch the gunk emerge, drain your bath, and then clean off the gunk!
Promising review: "It's disgusting to see what comes out of your jets when you use this product. I can't believe we bathed in this! I've run bleach and dish detergent through my jets before, and that combination never cleaned with this efficiency. I highly recommended this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
6. A "Shower Cat" if you love to stick your loose strands of hair to the shower wall but realize that half the time it ends up down the drain anyway. This gizmo's "teeth" keep it in place 'til removal time.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
7. A TubShroom for clearing recently departed strands out of your shower drain sooo much faster.
Sorry not sorry, but I'm also obsessed with this product! I have thick, long hair and have lived with other people with a lot of hair. This thing is totally game-changing! If you don't believe me (EVEN THOUGH YOU SHOULD), check out the below:
Promising review: "I have a blue heeler who sheds like a wild beast. Before I had the TubShroom my bathtub would clog every time and I'd have to go buy Drano. Now I don't have to worry about that at all. This thing really does stop all hair, I am so surprised at how awesome this inexpensive product is. I would highly recommend this product to all pet owners or you Bigfoot-type folk." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors; also available in a sink version).
8. Have a pop-up drain? This drain protector will also prevent your luscious locks from becoming a plumbing sitch.
Promising review: "This has been my saving grace!! No longer do I have to routinely pull 3-foot-long strands of old goopy hair up out of my drain. Catches everything. Must have for pop-up drains!!
I've updated my review to include a pic of all the hair from my German Shepherd that did NOT go down the drain after her bath thanks to this product!!" —Chels
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A pair of Drainwigs, which is just fancy talk for some hair catchers that can hang out in your shower drains. Nothing throws a wrench in your day like a clogged drain when you're just trying to shower in the morn.
Promising review: "I didn't even think about my shower drain being such a problem with hair. We have a relatively new shower and the drain was starting to be slow, but not really a problem because the pipe has a long drop. I was watching Shark Tank and thought maybe I need to check this out. Wow, there was a lot of hair to clean! Three long-haired girls in the house! I started using this and it pulled all sorts of hair out. We change it about once a month. Easy to pull out and no breaks or rust. I keep buying!" —Kindle Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.25+ (available in five styles).
10. Some drain snakes to pull out the mess. They'll be cheap enough to toss if you don't wanna *deal* with the mess. Just be prepared for the grotesque reveal.
11. A rotating handle snake cleaner tool with five wand refills for really getting in there when you're trying to avoid calling a professional but wanna feel a bit like a professional for a grotesque-but-oh-so-satisfying "after."
Promising review: "Loved this product! Noticed my water in my shower drain was going slow. I decided to give this product a shot and it did just the trick." —Chelsea Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A ~flexible~ sink strainer that'll easily bend to your every food-removing whim. It'll also catch the nonfood particles that end up in your sink!
I own one of these and it does some HEAVY lifting in all sorts of matters, like when I finished off a Magic Eraser while cleaning some sneakers. This bb caught all the lil' eraser bits.
Promising review: "I've got an older home and before using this strainer, I'd have to get the plumber out every 12–18 months to clear the drain. Now no problems. Easy to remove trapped food items, easy to keep clean. Worth every penny." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.96.
13. And a sink strainer basket to help clear the way for you to wash dishes in the sink without the chunkier food leftovers blocking your sink strainer. After all, sometimes you just want to wash dishes and then clear out the sink of food debris.
Reviewers say to double check the size to ensure that it will fit your sink before ordering!
Promising review: "Exactly what you expect! Works great for catching food or just storing your scrubbers, etc., in!" —Rose Z
"Great place to put utensils before the dishwasher. I don’t want my nice cutlery soaking in the sink. This keeps it dry and ready to load in the dishwasher. Occasionally I use it for scraps when trimming veggies or fruit. Very handy little thing." —paf1952
"Works great if you have a split sink system! It's a great phase one of filtering out stuff you don't want going into your sink drain strainer. I can recommend this product!" —Jeremy Renaud
Get it from Amazon for $13.98.
14. A bacon sponge "unpaper" towel to help get the extra grease off of your fave breakfast side with a reusable kitchen tool! Instead of, well, getting dumped down the sink.
It's 12" x 11", and made of polyester and organic cotton. It's super absorbent but easily cleaned by soaking the towel in hot water and a degreaser soap like Dawn. After soaking, it can be washed along with your family's towels. Green City Living is a Denver-based Etsy shop that specializes in easy-to-use items to help you go a bit greener. They're currently donating 1% of sales to the Climate Emergency Fund.
Get it from