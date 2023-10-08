BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Cheap Fall Dresses That'll Probably Make You Look Cozier Than Billy From "Hocus Pocus" Back In His Grave

    Y'know it was probably nice and quiet in that cemetery before the Sanderson sisters showed up again.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A lantern-sleeve looker lots of reviewers love for family photos, but will quickly become a fall go-to once you realize it's the PERFECT thing to wear with your favorite knee-high boots.

    reviewer in the mini dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress in wine red, the color is pretty and the fit is perfect! So I ordered a second one in white. Putting it on I noticed there isn't a lot of stretch, but they're both very nice looking and comfortable. The white is lined so it's not see through at all. I'm keeping both!! Highly recommend!! Perfect for fall weather with boots!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $35.89+ (available in 22 colors and sizes S–XL).

    2. A printed option that'll please folks who like some fabric on their arms but won't compromise on style.

    model wears navy and maroon quarter sleeve dress
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I searched out this dress after researching the wardrobe of Judy Hale on the Netflix show Dead to Me. I love her modern boho style. This was worn in one of the first episodes. After reading the other reviews about size, I ordered the XL. I am typically a US size 8 and between a M and L in most big-brand sizes. The XL fit exactly how I wanted. I paired mine with a brown suede belt. The slit falls a little too high for me so I will probably sew it about 1" below the buttons. In my opinion, the buttons are a bit cheap, but not too bad. I believe this fabric to be 100% rayon challis (approx 140 gm/m2). It's soft and flowy but not too sheer with this print." —bFranj

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and eight patterns).

    3. A tiered tunic with TONS of color and pattern options to help fit your fall (and beyond) dressing needs. 

    reviewer in tiered babydoll dress
    www.amazon.com

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!    

    Promising review: "I have this exact dress in the blue color way and I love it. When I saw the black and white pattern I had to get it. It is so cute and comfortable, and whenever I wear it I get several compliments. I think that it runs a little small across the bust. I highly recommend this dress. Cheers!" —Lynn V

    Get it from Amazon for $32.97+ (available in 42 colors/styles and sizes S–XXL).

    4. A flowy ruffled-hem dress that'll look equally perfect with bare legs and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers or your suede over-the-knee boots you CANNOT wait to pull out for the season.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this dress is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress — it fits perfectly and it's so adorable. The first day I wore it I got so many compliments and it was so comfortable. It was nice to wear as a dress or even a long shirt with leggings. The color is really cute, too. I definitely recommend it and will probably buy more in different colors!" —Jasmine Ball

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors)

    5. A flowy boho style you'll get a ton of use out of in other seasons. Reviewers have paired it with cowboy boots and tights for a fall-friendly look that'll make you fend off the compliments.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    Reviewers say it runs a tad big because that's the style.

    Promising review: "Bought this to wear to a concert and it was perfect! It does run a little big but not so big that you need to exchange. Super comfortable! Love it!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $31.82+ (available in sizes S–XL, 1X and six colors).

    6. A showstopping mesh dress you can use as a base for basically any special event's ensemble, like falling asleep on the couch with Halloween chocolate all over your face after watching the new Hocus Pocus for the gazillionth time.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    Promising review: "I bought this for my birthday party this month (July). The dress came on time, fit me perfectly in every area and the material was fantastic for the price. I found no downsides to this dress other than the mesh is hotter than it looks. Having been born in the summer I’m used to it but it’s definitely toasty! I thought it was a beautiful addition to my closet. Dark but not tacky is my fashion goal LOL. I found it to be a bit itchy, but I have the most sensitive skin of all time. Overall I’d buy this dress again, I loved it and so did everyone else!" —Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes 2/4–18/20 and 36 styles/colors).

    7. A stellar velvet frock that'll turn any day that ends in Y into a total party.

    model in skater shape star print velvet dress
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great little black dress! I wanted something comfy that I could dress up or down, and use for Halloween ;) This hit all the marks! It's not tight which is good for me, but doesn't just hang there. Its a little stretchy so if you wanted it tighter I'd suggest getting one size smaller than usual, but I was right on the money with my size. Machine-washable is a plus, and I would recommend it." —Always220

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XL aand six colors).

    8. A fleece hoodie dress seemingly SO comfy, that they might outlaw it. So you might wanna go ahead and snag it in a few colors while you still can. 

    Reviewer wearing the knee-length hoodie dress in black
    A different reviewer wearing the dress in yellow
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 16 colors).

    9. A flowy ruffled dress that's already in my Amazon cart. Cheers to matching your frock with your favorite caffeinated fall drink.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Flowy, romantic, comfortable, well styled, not cheap on fabric or fabric quality. This is a home run purchase." —Christopher E.

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in 32 colors).

    10. An airy nap dress I own and plan to wear into fall with a moto jacket and ankle boots. It's super easy to adjust the puff sleeves from on to off the shoulder to fit your mood.

    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    I know, I look SO elegant and not at all like I've been running on ~three hours of sleep a night for going on a week at this point of my vacation, right?! I packed it for Italy knowing that I'd be going in lots of churches and religious sites that require having your shoulders and knees covered, and I pulled it off with this by merely slipping the sleeves up higher (as seen on the right when visiting the church with The Mouth of Truth from Roman Holiday...turns out I'm NOT a liar after all). But I owned this dress months before I touched down in Rome and have been racking up compliments from strangers on the streets of NYC thanks to this frock. ("Thanks! It's from Amazon!') It washes well, is super lightweight, and very easy to wear with a regular bra. The only thing it *doesn't* have is pockets. But I'll make an exception for this comfy beaut.

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).

    11. A lightweight tunic that'll easily go with whatever pair of leggings are clean atm. (It's truly a struggle.)

    model wearing a tunic with buttons on the sides with tights and knee high boots
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great quality and overall look! It's super comfortable yet cute! Love the color and how thick the material is. Also, super impressed by how affordable this is! Very pleased with my purchase!" —Angel

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and in 26 colors).

    12. A cozy turtleneck dress you can throw on with your over-the-knee boots. You don't have to wear a print or bright color to look totally ~stunning~ this season. (Though this does have a few patterns...)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SWEATER DRESS! I read the reviews, and they said if you want the oversize look to go up a size. I am 5’4", 145 pounds, and normally wear a medium, but I went up to a large for the oversize look. I normally roll up the sleeve once for a cute cuffed look. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND." —Jodi Hochstetler

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 41 styles).

    13. A ruched wrap dress that'll more or less be the definition of "pulled together but comfy." 

    model wearing the army green ruched wrap dress
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love the fit of this wrap dress and it fits true to size. And I absolutely love the color. If you are thinking about buying this dress, I think you should definitely buy it. You will not be disappointed." —Shayna Spivey

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and in eight colors).

    14. A Wednesday Addams classic that, TBH, you're going to wear over and over again during normal life, too. Feel free to sport that sulky Wednesday expression year-round.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this dress for my Wednesday costume. Very skeptical but I loved it! The material of the dress is stretchy and very nice, not cheap at all! Definitely a dress I can wear to the office so I'll be using again." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and in 11 colors).

    15. A midi block-print dress here signaling to everyone you'll encounter that yes, you're accepting compliments on your outfit. 

    model in generously sized midi length dress
    BabitaTex / Etsy

    BabitaTex is a Jaipur, India-based Indian clothing store with tons of gorgeous clothing.

    Get it from BabitaTex on Etsy for $49+ (available in sizes S–XL and in two length options).

    16. A ruffly sleeve number with bell sleeves that you can also snag in tons of patterns and pair with leggings and boots all winter long.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is lovely and the zipper in the back brings the quality of this dress right up. I chose the leopard and I’m so glad I did — it’s a classy print for me. Today I wore jewel-green medium-heeled slides and matching fringe-green earrings!" —Cindy

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 41 styles).

    17. A solid dress with pockets for so much wardrobe versatility, you'll wonder why you didn't buy it in every color (there are nine, BTW!) from the start.

    reviewer wearing long sleeve dress with pockets in navy
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This dress is beautiful. It is generous in size. I should have gotten a 2X instead of a 3X. Color is beautiful, the material lays well, the craftsmanship is great. Well worth the purchase." —Oneladya

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and nine colors).

    18. A snake-print midi sure to slither its way into your regular outfit rotation.

    Amazon

    I have this dress in the green and it looks SO good IRL!

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in three colors).

    19. A striped beaut in case you like to keep things as comfy as possible. Turns out, we're kindred spirits!

    model wearing short sleeve black and white stripe dress with midi length
    Amazon

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!   

    Promising review: "The dress is the perfect length for work and isn't see-through at all. I love black and white stripes and this dress, also, pockets!" —Brinna Kerrick

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors/prints ).

    20. A tie-dye maxi that'll turn out to be one of the most versatile things in your closet. It's gonna look SO good layered up with your go-to fall jackets.

    plus size reviewer wearing the black V-neck maxi dress with side slits and knotted in the front so you can see some more leg
    amazon.com

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!    

    Promising review: "This is the easy-breezy simple dress I’ve been looking for! It’s super soft with some stretch, has pockets!!! And with the print of some tie-dye accent gives it some pizzazz so it’s not so plain. You can throw this on for anything. Dress it up with some boots or heels, keep it casual with flip-flops or slides. Accessorize with a jean jacket, jewelry, or hats. Want more colors! I normally wear large’s in most of my clothes and got the same here, fits loose and flowy as expected." —Anne D.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors).

    21. A ruffled masterpiece passersby will think you spent $$$ on, but I can keep a secret.

    Amazon

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    Promising review: "Love this dress, modest enough to wear for work but cute enough to wear every day! I'm petite so I would say it runs a bit bigger than I'd prefer but it is still super cute! Also, this exact dress is being sold at other boutiques for three times the price!" —Emily Seils

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 11 colors).

    22. A wrap sweater dress with bat wings that'll look so glam it should be illegal. But they'll also trap in some of that body heat bc you want other ppl to shake in your wake bc of your look. But no shivering for you.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice thick material. Didn’t cut the middle piece off the back and could still wear it off the shoulder. Great dress for the price!" —ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors/length variations).

    23. A stunning caftan dress you can wear as easily with sandals as with your most killer ankle boots. 

    model in tie dye kimono style dress
    Coco De Chom

    Coco De Chom is a woman- and family-owned small business based in Dallas.

    Get it from Coco De Chom for $52.95 (available in one size).

    24. A flowy shift dress here for you now and when it's finally (ugh) tights weather.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wore this dress to a OneRepublic concert. We had wind and rain, and it was perfect the whole time. Super comfy!" —AB

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XL, 34 colors, and two sleeve lengths).

    25. A fitted ruffled wrap dress that might just be the definition of "fun" if you look it up in the dictionary.

    A customer review photo of them wearing the dress in army green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Usually I find that the clothing off Amazon doesn’t always fit well but this dress fit basically perfectly! It is pretty true to size. The fabric does not have any stretch at all so you want to be sure to order the right size. Also, the color is a little more vibrant than the picture on the site." —Tori H

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors).

    26. A long-sleeve swinging faux-wrap dress you can buy in a range of prints — because Amazon has that! Choices are always a good thing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super impressed with this dress! I looked at it and read the reviews so many times before just buying it, and I am SO glad I did! I wore it for a night out with my husband and got a ton of compliments. I have an athletic build (broad shoulders/average chest) and while it was very low cut, it was comfortable and still classy looking. Even at my height, I didn't feel like it was too short, which can sometimes be an issue... Bottom line, buy the dress!!! I'll be ordering it in more colors!" —14AnnaM

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 4–22 and in 27 prints).

    27. A very comfy T-shirt dress with a little extra something something thanks to the tie at the waist.

    <