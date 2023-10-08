30 Cheap Fall Dresses That'll Probably Make You Look Cozier Than Billy From "Hocus Pocus" Back In His Grave

1. A lantern-sleeve looker lots of reviewers love for family photos, but will quickly become a fall go-to once you realize it's the PERFECT thing to wear with your favorite knee-high boots.
Promising review: "I bought this dress in wine red, the color is pretty and the fit is perfect! So I ordered a second one in white. Putting it on I noticed there isn't a lot of stretch, but they're both very nice looking and comfortable. The white is lined so it's not see through at all. I'm keeping both!! Highly recommend!! Perfect for fall weather with boots!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.89+ (available in 22 colors and sizes S–XL).
2. A printed option that'll please folks who like some fabric on their arms but won't compromise on style.
3. A tiered tunic with TONS of color and pattern options to help fit your fall (and beyond) dressing needs.
Promising review: "I have this exact dress in the blue color way and I love it. When I saw the black and white pattern I had to get it. It is so cute and comfortable, and whenever I wear it I get several compliments. I think that it runs a little small across the bust. I highly recommend this dress. Cheers!" —Lynn V
Get it from Amazon for $32.97+ (available in 42 colors/styles and sizes S–XXL).
4. A flowy ruffled-hem dress that'll look equally perfect with bare legs and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers or your suede over-the-knee boots you CANNOT wait to pull out for the season.
5. A flowy boho style you'll get a ton of use out of in other seasons. Reviewers have paired it with cowboy boots and tights for a fall-friendly look that'll make you fend off the compliments.
6. A showstopping mesh dress you can use as a base for basically any special event's ensemble, like falling asleep on the couch with Halloween chocolate all over your face after watching the new Hocus Pocus for the gazillionth time.
8. A fleece hoodie dress seemingly SO comfy, that they might outlaw it. So you might wanna go ahead and snag it in a few colors while you still can.
Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 16 colors).
9. A flowy ruffled dress that's already in my Amazon cart. Cheers to matching your frock with your favorite caffeinated fall drink.
10. An airy nap dress I own and plan to wear into fall with a moto jacket and ankle boots. It's super easy to adjust the puff sleeves from on to off the shoulder to fit your mood.
11. A lightweight tunic that'll easily go with whatever pair of leggings are clean atm. (It's truly a struggle.)
12. A cozy turtleneck dress you can throw on with your over-the-knee boots. You don't have to wear a print or bright color to look totally ~stunning~ this season. (Though this does have a few patterns...)
13. A ruched wrap dress that'll more or less be the definition of "pulled together but comfy."
Promising review: "I love the fit of this wrap dress and it fits true to size. And I absolutely love the color. If you are thinking about buying this dress, I think you should definitely buy it. You will not be disappointed." —Shayna Spivey
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and in eight colors).
14. A Wednesday Addams classic that, TBH, you're going to wear over and over again during normal life, too. Feel free to sport that sulky Wednesday expression year-round.
15. A midi block-print dress here signaling to everyone you'll encounter that yes, you're accepting compliments on your outfit.
16. A ruffly sleeve number with bell sleeves that you can also snag in tons of patterns and pair with leggings and boots all winter long.
17. A solid dress with pockets for so much wardrobe versatility, you'll wonder why you didn't buy it in every color (there are nine, BTW!) from the start.
19. A striped beaut in case you like to keep things as comfy as possible. Turns out, we're kindred spirits!
20. A tie-dye maxi that'll turn out to be one of the most versatile things in your closet. It's gonna look SO good layered up with your go-to fall jackets.
22. A wrap sweater dress with bat wings that'll look so glam it should be illegal. But they'll also trap in some of that body heat bc you want other ppl to shake in your wake bc of your look. But no shivering for you.
23. A stunning caftan dress you can wear as easily with sandals as with your most killer ankle boots.
Coco De Chom is a woman- and family-owned small business based in Dallas.
Get it from Coco De Chom for $52.95 (available in one size).