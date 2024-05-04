BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Calling All Neat Freaks: Here Are 25 Space-Tidying Things Your Fellow Neat Freaks Swear By

    Because sometimes you end up living with someone a little messy and that's OK.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer that'll become your cleaning station with five spots for long-handled tools and six hooks to help corral product bottles.

    reviewer's pic of wall mounted broom organizer with four cleaning tools and four cleaning spray bottles
    closeup of the hooks on the organizer that hold the four cleaning spray bottles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best invention ever for neat freaks like me! Whoever invented this is a saint! So easy to put on the wall and hold everything perfectly. Thank you!" —alynnp

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    2. And a yard tools organizer you can designate an area for holding onto the heavier stuff you don't want to store on the wall.

    rack with rakes and heavy shovels slotted into it in a garage
    Amazon

    And it has casters so you can wheel it around where you need to!

    Promising review: "I must be honest, I was skeptical about this product, but once I placed it in my storage unit and started loading my tools on it, it was great! It held all my gardening tools in a neat, orderly fashion. I'm a neat freak, and this passes my test." —ArchZada

    Get it from Amazon for $67.99.

    3. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.

    two hooks for broom handles
    Amazon

    I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did. 

    Promising review: "I’m a neat freak and wanted to get my broom and Swiffer out from behind our door. Works great. Very tight adhesion. Bought another set." —JMMom

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99.

    4. An expandable under-sink kit for fitting around awkward pipes in the kitchen or bathroom while giving some sturdy ground to those bottles of cleaner and rolls of toilet paper. No more cabinet avalanches!

    reviewer's under sink adjustable organize with two shelves fitting around the pipe
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to assemble...organizes the space!! You won't regret this purchase if you're a struggling neat freak like me." —Ashley Clarke

    Get it from Amazon for $24.87 (available in three finishes).

    5. Some slim-fitting velvet hangers for a VERY simple switch for a lot more room in your closet. Sorry, plastic coat hangers! You're no longer welcome here. 

    A before customer review photo of their packed closet
    An after customer review photo of their closet using the slim velvet hangers
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "You get twice the amount of space in your closet. Highly recommend them for neat freaks and small closet spaces." —Kinsley P

    Get a pack of 50 flocked hangers on Amazon for $27.29+ (available in eight colors).

    6. A pack of cable clips so you can position all your power cords and chargers just as you need them. No more digging through a tangled mess under your desk or behind the TV.

    small circular cord organizers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you are a neat freak like me, you like anything that keeps you organized. These are great, they can be used anywhere. Going to buy another package. I wish I had thought of this idea! Pesky little stray USB cords are no more." —Techblukat

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.95.

    7. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to help you take full advantage of your square footage in your living room and scoot your couch flush with the wall. Just a few inches can make a big difference!

    Before photo of reviewer's cords preventing them from pushing their bed against the wall next to an after photo of all the cords hidden thanks to the new outlet cover
    Before photo of a reviewer's messy cords in the kitchen and an after photo of the same outlet but all the cords are neatly hidden
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for neat freaks! Perfect way to clean up all the cord clutter! This looks so much nicer than all the random colored cords and outlet extensions. I will definitely be purchasing more for other areas. 👍" —Sheri Wilson

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95.

    8. A hanging bag organizer that'll keep the dust off your beauties and won't put stress on your purse handles like other organizing solutions.

    hanging organizer with pockets for purses on both sides
    Amazon

    ::nervously calculates how much $$$ I've spent on handbags::

    Promising review: "This is so perfect for all my bags that I have no place to put. I’ve been telling everyone about it! You need this in your life if you're a neat freak like me. Could use for literally anything." —Autumn Breck

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).

    9. Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a ~custom~ spice drawer. Come on, doesn't it look quite nice?!

    open spice drawer with jars thrown in haphazardly
    the same drawer with items organized in neat rows
    Amazon

    YouCopia is a small woman-owned business!

    Promising review: "I'm sort of a neat freak, so it didn't take long for this product to get added to my cart. The installation is easy. Just measure, cut, and place. There is no adhesive on the back but none is needed. Spice bottles sit beautifully aligned in the drawer and stay that way. The only down side to this product is that there is a good amount of space on either side of the bottles, so your drawer definitely will not hold as much." —Helena

    Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99.

    10. A drawer organizer set can let you Lego-fit all the containers into your drawer so you can have the bathroom drawer or junk drawer of your Instagram dreams. 

    Reviewer photo of their cluttered drawers
    The same reviewer's cluttered toiletries looking neatly organized in storage bins
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is and does what it claims to. The quality is good and they pieces hook together in a variety of ways to meet your organizational needs. I'm a bit of a neat freak and like to stay organized. Will buy more if I need them!" —The Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.96.

    11. A 48-bottle nail polish holder will help you finally tell the difference between all of those signature light pink hues you rock. 

    A customer review photo showing their nail polishes before using the holder
    A customer review photo showing their nail polishes after using the holder
    www.amazon.com

    This holds 48 bottles and is double-sided, so you can always see all of your colors.

    Promising review: "This case is perfect for my small collection of Gelish Harmony polishes. It's an attractive way to store similarly sized products. The neat freak in me will continue purchasing polishes in increments of 24 (so as each face — back and front — of the container has uniform-looking polishes in each of their compartments). It hasn't been dropped yet, but it feels like it can withstand being shaken and moved in the trunk of your car or in your trolley case without popping open." —toria

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).