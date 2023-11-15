37 Budget-Friendly Gifts For Anyone You’re “Meh” About, But Are Obligated To Give A Present To

1. A set of Globbles that'll be a nice get-away-from-the-computer exercise in getting out a bit of stress and frustration. They're squishy and can stick to all kinds of surfaces *without* leaving behind a mess. Def a one-up from the stress-relieving slime of yore. So really, anyone could seemingly enjoy these.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a super-fun card game you can then play with them because that NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. Well, with this, it's safe for *all* ages.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. A screaming goat that'll make them say "it me" when it shrieks on their behalf. Or just elicit a shriek from them. Either way, it'll be entertaining for YOU.
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat." —Gab&Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $8.56.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
4. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that, yes, is truly made for kids. But gift it to a parent who grew up on Captain Underpants for a total hit. And when the adult's old bones get tired of playing, the game can completely take over because the Silly Poopy does the hiding!
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must-get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the Silly Poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
5. A wine coloring book for anyone whose only personality trait is seemingly posting about it being wine O'clock — though you're starting to think they have no real grasp on time.
Bonus: it comes with colored pencils included!
Promising review: "Very cute, sayings were accurate and funny. Pictures provided a lot of variety from simple to more complex, and provide plenty of stress relief while watching a movie and coloring and drinking wine of course." —Tegyn Dustin
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6. And portable wine holder that'll only actually be practical if they drink in the tub or shower.
And it will also hold a can of beer!
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in six colors).
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
7. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal they've likely run across on TikTok. It urges journal owners to express and explore their feelings away from screen. And then, WELL, they can burn it after writing. Which is just fun.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. A gentle bubbly clay mask can help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores...and your fave beauty fiend (or someone just getting into skincare) will have a blast using. Maybe even use it together for TikTok?
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $7.24 (available in packs of one, two, and three).
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
9. And some SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks will make them (briefly) look like their fave kind of horror movie monster while it goes to work tightening pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles.
Promising review: "This really works. I am always skeptical of products I buy online because you can't be sure who is posting reviews but I will say that this mask does what it says it will do. I will definitely purchase again." —JEaston
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
10. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt for a super snacker who always complains about microwave popcorn never stacking up to the movie-theater variety. We get it! You don't have to bring it up every time! (I've used this stuff and it's GREAT.)
I invested in one of these delicious cartons after reading my colleague Emma Lord rave about it. It's super salty, super buttery, and like, probably something you shouldn't eat every day. But boy is it a total TREAT.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.45.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
11. A bag of some "reindeer farts" that'll send anyone into a fit of giggles, regardless of age.
Bag of Farts Candy is a small biz specializing in, well, the obvious.
Promising review: "I won't lie, the whole reason I purchased this is because I knew that my kids would laugh at the name. However, I was really happy with how yummy the actual cotton candy in the bag was! The candy was fresh, and well packaged, and the product name got the laughs expected. Overall, I would say it's a bit expensive for what you get (though it was easily enough for me and two children to share), but would still recommend as a cute/silly gift for someone who would get a kick out of this type of thing." —Deb
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
12. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll interact with any eager-to-learn little one and teach them words in both English and Spanish! You your friend's kid because they're your friend's kid. But at this point it's like a full-time job keeping up with the toys they already have.
Promising review: "My 1-year-old loves to touch the different animals and hear the book say their name and animal sound. He’s got a good vocabulary, but we’re working with him to encourage more and more words. His doctor recommended teaching him animals and the sound they make, so this is great to add to what we’re already doing. Great toy that is fun and also teaches. They learn through repetition — and this was just what I was looking for! I also love that this toy will grow with him. He using the name/sound mode right now, but is also has a mode that gives facts for when he’s older and also has Spanish! 10/10 recommend." —Jessica Grace
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).