Witches Used To Steal Penises And Keep Them As Pets, Plus 13 Other Things I Can't Believe People Used To Think Were True

As humans, we've been around for a long, long time. With that comes a lengthy history of different beliefs and cultural practices that nowadays seem, well, bizarre.
While we now understand that most of these beliefs are historically contingent, it doesn't make them any less strange in the modern world. Here are some of my personal favourites...
In 19th century England, many believed that arsenic (in small doses) was safe to use, and it was actually incorporated in a diverse range of products.
In Medieval Britain, parents lived in fear that their children would be swapped for fairies. The fairies left in place of a human child or baby were known as "changelings".
Train travel in the Victorian era was believed to cause insanity.
In the 1400s, witches were actually accused of "stealing" penises and keeping them as pets.
Doctors once drilled holes into people's heads to release evil spirits.
Ice picks were thought to be a novel way to cure depression.
In the previous century, people used to believe carrots could give you super-human vision.
Vampires were often used to explain away mystery illnesses.
During periods of mourning, mirrors were covered so that the spirit of the deceased wouldn't become trapped in them.
Left-handed people were often accused of affiliating with the Devil.
People thought lambs grew from the ground.
Bloodletting was the first option for the treatment of almost every disease.
The sun is actually cold.
A trip to the seaside will cure everything.
