    Liverpool Should Be Your Next City Break — Here Are 8 Of The Best Places To Visit According To Virgil Van Dijk

    "This is where you want to be."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    I'm Liz, and although I've grown up in the North West, I've never really made the most of what some of the cities have to offer.

    A person walking through a narrow, historic city street lined with shops and a Beatles museum sign
    So, I met up with Liverpool football club's captain Virgil Van Dijk and Expedia to complete a jam-packed itinerary of all the hotspots around the city.

    Man in knit sweater smiling, seated in well-lit room with bookshelves and sculptures
    Virgil has partnered with travel experts Expedia to create the ultimate Liverpool travel guide for both football fans and city break seekers alike: "Liverpool of course for me holds such a special place in my heart which is why I’ve been excited to curate my Liverpool travel guide with Expedia. I hope it helps bring future visitors to this great city!”

    Although Liverpool has been his home for the last five years, it can be difficult to find the time to truly experience the city:

    "We get to see a lot of places, but we don’t have the time to explore that much. I lived in Glasgow and it had a similar feel to it that Liverpool does. The people are very special and it makes the city.”

    Here are some of the must-see attractions from the list:

    1. Cavern Club

    Musicians performing at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, with iconic logo drum set in the foreground
    The self-proclaimed birthplace of The Beatles has a lot to offer for music fans. Filled with 1960s memorabilia, the nightclub is the city's go-to place to listen to live music, learn some history about the Cavern, and spend some time in one of Liverpool's top tourist attractions. As for Virgil, this is definitely on the top of his list: "People need to get to know about the music, it’s a big part of Liverpool and I love it. I think music is very important in life, and Liverpool lives and breathes music… and football of course!"

    2. Albert Docks

    Man in a sweater seated on a boat with historical buildings in the background
    For visitors after something a lil' more varied, a trip to the Albert docks has places to eat, shop, and relax by the waterfront. We were lucky enough to hire a boat and view the city from the water, and this part of the trip was definitely a highlight: "Skipper Peter was great, I recommend everyone go on a boat tour around the docks and learn about the history."

    Even on a gloomy day, the picturesque views of the city were incredible, and gives you a moment of peace away from the hustle and bustle.

    3. ArCains at Cains Brewery Village

    Man playing an arcade game in a gaming arcade, providing a recreational activity option for travelers
    If you're after something that will fill you with the nostalgia of being a kid again, three-story ArCains is a hidden gem located in the legendary Cains Brewery Village. You can shoot hoops, play video games, or even challenge your friends to foosball, so if you're as competitive as me, there's no chance you'd get bored. Virgil really shared his love for gaming here, but I don't think I'd fancy going up against him any time soon. Did I mention that you can play Guitar Hero yet? No?? Well you can, and you'll be surprised just how difficult it is after a few cocktails.

    4. Hub Studios at Cains Brewery Village

    Person seated at outdoor cafe with graffiti art on wall, smiling
    From ArCains, you can take a two minute stroll around the corner to Hub Studios. It's filled (and I mean FILLED) with amazing art from up-and-coming artists who use the space to both create and host their work. Honestly, supporting independent and local artists is pretty cool if you ask me, bragging rights for sure.

    5. Probe Records

    Entrance to Probe Records shop with unique signage and vintage music album displays visible inside
    As established, Virgil has a real passion for music, so it makes sense that this place has made it onto the list. It's an independent store filled with vinyls and music-related memorabilia, and definitely one to check out when you're in the city.

    6. Baltic Triangle

    7. The Municipal Hotel

    Man in casual sweater and trousers stands on steps outside a building with &#x27;MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS&#x27; sign
    Photo by Expedia shot at The Municipal Hotel & Spa in Liverpool

    After all that, you'd probably feel pretty exhausted. So, you can take some inspiration from Virgil and treat yourself to a luxurious spa break at this brand-spanking-new five-star hotel. Now, when I say luxury, I really do mean luxury — it's so stunning that I think I almost shed a tear. With a sauna, pool, jacuzzi, steam room, and spa this would be a fantastic excursion for a couple's weekend city break. Any takers? Please.

    8. Anfield Stadium

    Aerial view of a large football stadium surrounded by urban buildings under a cloudy sky
    Visionhaus / Visionhaus / Getty Images

    Of course, as the captain of Liverpool Football Club, Virgil's list wouldn't be complete without Anfield stadium. For any football fan, this is definitely one to add to the bucket list! Plus, it's only about a 15-minute bus journey from the city centre, or a ten minute taxi ride from Liverpool Lime Street station.

    Historic waterfront buildings with a prominent chimney tower near a dock with boats
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    When asked whereabouts in Liverpool he would take a new team member, Virgil replied: "I would go back to the docks. This is where you want to be at the end of the season with all the fans singing the song and celebrating with us, seeing the smiles on their faces. It’s a very beautiful part of Liverpool."

    So, there you have it. The next time you're after a city break, Liverpool offers it all, and you have a Virgil Van Dijk approved guide too!