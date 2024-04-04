Liverpool Should Be Your Next City Break — Here Are 8 Of The Best Places To Visit According To Virgil Van Dijk

I'm Liz, and although I've grown up in the North West, I've never really made the most of what some of the cities have to offer.
So, I met up with Liverpool football club's captain Virgil Van Dijk and Expedia to complete a jam-packed itinerary of all the hotspots around the city.
Although Liverpool has been his home for the last five years, it can be difficult to find the time to truly experience the city:
"We get to see a lot of places, but we don’t have the time to explore that much. I lived in Glasgow and it had a similar feel to it that Liverpool does. The people are very special and it makes the city.”