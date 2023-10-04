  • Quiz badge

Test Your "Twilight" Knowledge By Deciding Whether These Scenes Were Actually In The Films, Or If I Just Made Them Up

Forget "Team Edward" or "Team Jacob", these are the real decisions.

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

It's officially Twilight season, and so before we all dive straight back into watching our favourite saga, I wanted to test you a lil'...

Summit Entertainment

The premise of this quiz is quite simple... I will reference a scene from Twilight (the entire saga BTW), and you have to say whether this actually happened in the films or not. Got it? Good luck!

How well did you do? Let me know in the comments!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community