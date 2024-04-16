  • Add Yours badge

We Want To Know About A Time A TV Show Or Movie Accurately Depicted Your Job

I'd love to think Parks and Recreation is accurate...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

Listen, we all know that TV shows and movies can be a lil' far fetched at times, and not always get things right...

CBS

But we want you to tell us a time where they did get it right. Let us know when an on-screen depiction of your job was pretty spot-on, and WHY.

Maybe you were impressed with how accurate Superstore were with what it's like working in retail...

NBC

Perhaps you work in a kitchen and The Bear hit way too close to home...

FX

If you're an executive assistant, did The Devil Wears Prada feel like you were back in the office?

20th Century Fox

Or maybe Abbott Elementary really understands what it's like to work in a school...

ABC

Whatever it may be, we want you to tell us what the most accurate on-screen depiction of your job is, and WHY. Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!