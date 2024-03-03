"We Watched Titanic And It Didn't Make Us Sad" — 13 Times Singers Name Dropped Movies In Their Lyrics

It's no secret that musicians use other forms of art — whether that be TV shows, books, movies — as influences...
1. Sza — "Kill Bill"
3. Blink 182 — "I Miss You"
4. Weezer — "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To"
5. Billy Joel — "We Didn't Start The Fire"
6. Sza — "Gone Girl"
7. Arctic Monkeys — "Arabella"
8. Queen — "Bicycle Race"
9. Deep Blue Something — "Breakfast at Tiffany's"
10. Ashnikko — "WEEDKILLER"
11. Sza — "Prom"
12. Arctic Monkeys — "Knee Socks"
13. Drake — "Tuscan Leather"
Do you have any others to add? Let me know in the comments below!
Additional thumbnail credits: Getty Images / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer