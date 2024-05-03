  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Who You Think Has The Best On Screen Queer Love Story

It's all about who gets you in your feels...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

Over the years there have been some great representations of queer love on screen...

ABC

But we want to know which queer couple you think has the best love story on screen, and WHY.

Maybe you adored Captain Raymond Holt and Kevin's marriage in Brooklyn Nine-Nine...

NBC

Or perhaps you loved whenever Nomi and Amanita appeared on your TV in Sense8...

Two actresses in a scene, one with hand on the other&#x27;s shoulder, both looking concerned
Netflix

Does Nick and Charlie's young romance in Heartstopper live in your mind rent free?

Netflix

Or are you still head over heels for Josie and Isabel in Bottoms?

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Whoever it might be, we want you to tell us your favourite on screen queer love story, and WHY. Let us know in the comments below and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article.