People Are Sharing The 17 TV Shows They Loved As A Teenager But Hated As An Adult, And Some Of These Are Cringe

    "It's just so hard to care about problems that would go away with communication!"

    We've all got that one TV show that we absolutely *rinsed* when we were a teenager...

    So, when u/lisabonettwin asked AskReddit to "name a show that you loved watching as a teen but will not rewatch as an adult" I had to round up the best answers...

    1. 90210

    "Nowadays I can barely sit through an episode."

    – u/ExcellentAd3166

    "I was in middle school when it hit its peak and when I watch it now, as an adult, it's so cringe and over the top."  

    – u/Applewave22

    2. 13 Reasons Why

    "I watched it when I was 16 and really enjoyed it because it was edgy. Now I'm 20, I tried it again and it just wasn't enjoyable." 

    – u/Infamous_Bandicoot33

    3. The Vampire Diaries

    – u/k-pelican

    "I was obsessed with this show! Being a teen during the vampire romance craze was actually pretty fun TBH."

    – u/SunKillerLullaby  

    "It's just so hard to care about problems that would go away with communication! But hey, we were all like that at that age. I looooved that show so much though."  

    – u/ArseOfValhalla

    4. Gilmore Girls

     "I liked it as a teen but just found the characters annoying as an adult." 

    – u/Fife_Flyer

    "I came to say this, now I think their mother/daughter dynamic is insanely toxic." 

    – u/Low-Ad5212 

    "I still enjoy it but in a completely different way… I psycho-analyse how they all enabled Rory to become such an entitled, self-centred human."  

    – u/AffectionateLime2413

    5. The Hills

    – u/Secret_Targaryen23

    "I remember when they brought it back a few years ago, and I was so excited. It didn't even feel like the same show. They added confessionals and stuff, and I know reality has changed since then, but it was weird. Actually, I'm not sure if I ever liked that show. Maybe it was just on all the time, and this was the early 2000s when you had to just watch what was on TV." 

    – u/Shelbyoh

    6. Dawson's Creek

    "I rewatched it last year and I spent most of it questioning my younger self. Dawson and Joey were especially insufferable." 

    – u/kattarang

    "I made myself watch it sometime during the pandemic or something because I never finished it as a teenager. I loved it when it started but I actually aged out of it by the time I got to college and never knew how it ended. I felt gross after watching it."

    – u/First-Combination-32

    7. The Secret Life of the American Teenager

    – u/violetbaudeliar

    "I was so young when this come out I was obsessed. I tried rewatching it and couldn’t believe I took it so seriously!" 

    – u/No_Reality5076

    8. Saved by the Bell

    – u/LovelyBones17

    "Yeah, I tried to watch an episode with my kids and it was brutal. We couldn’t make it even five minutes."  

    – u/Broseph_Smith42

    9. Gossip Girl

    – u/Sarasong10

    "I agree with this, but not because I find it cringe (which it is), it's just that without the constant plot twists it's not very interesting."  

    – u/Shelbyoh

    10. The O.C.

    – u/realnaga

    "I started rewatching it because I never made it through the third season to see the end when I was a teenager… I ended up giving up at exactly the same place."

    – u/Smooth-Duck-4669 

    11. Teen Wolf

    – u/hunnybun444

    "I’ll consider rewatching season three if anything. But the rest is kind of painful."

    – u/AShor842

    "I loved it, but I tried to continue it when I was older and just couldn’t."  

    – u/NessaEs

    12. Pretty Little Liars

    – u/Blackfirestan

    "I think the Aria and Ezra thing was creepy and wrong on so many levels. Not cute at all." 

    – u/kpa1991

    13. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

    – u/Pitiful_Head3291

    "I had the same experience watching it as an adult as I did with Dawson’s Creek. So cringe. I was so serious about this show too, I remember crying!"

    – u/First-Combination-32  

    14. Full House

    "I absolutely loved it when I was a teen, but when I tried to watch it again not too long ago I couldn't stand it. I didn't even make it through the episode I was watching." 

    – u/Rayne_1492

    15. Glee

    "A lot of it is way too cringe for me, and too much stuff in real life has happened. I still listen to some of the songs though." 

    – u/littlecoffeefairy

    "I can’t stand Rachel Berry at all and I only rewatch episodes where she gets held accountable."  

    – u/thotsune_miku

    16. Degrassi: The Next Generation

    – u/SAMixedUp311

    "My husband and I actually rewatched it a few years ago and it was cringe AF."  

    – u/Gloomy-Difference-51

    "Looking back, I don't why even enjoyed it."

    – u/TheGentlemanWolf

    17. Skins

    "Mostly because it was my comfort show as a teen and I watched it so much that I know it so well. It’s just not the same angsty feelings that I felt when I was 13-16."

    – u/whiteyesores 

