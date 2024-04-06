    From "New Girl" To "Barbie" People Are Sharing The 11 Times They've Spotted Costumes Being Reused On-Screen

    If you've ever watched something and thought "hmm... that piece of clothing looks familiar" well, you aren't on your own...

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    Recently, u/Majoodeh asked people to share a costume that's appeared on our screens more than once. Here are some of the best responses:

    1. Friends x Edgar Allen Poe's Murder Mystery Dinner Party

    Two brides from TV shows, both in white wedding dresses with lace details
    NBC / YouTube

    u/Majoodeh 

    "Rachel’s wedding dress was also worn in the 'Wishing and Hoping' opening number of My Best Friend’s Wedding."  

    u/NeitherPot

    2. Titanic x Tuck Everlasting

    Split image of Jack and Rose from Titanic; left shows Jack in a suit, right shows Rose in a hat with floral detail
    20th Century Fox / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "Rose's long coat was also used for Winnie."

    u/amok_amok_amok

    3. New Girl x Barbie

    Two characters from a TV show wearing embellished cowboy attire
    Fox / Warner Bros. Pictures

    "Never forget."

    u/bamboozled-baboon

    "Still so sad that Max Greenfield wasn't a Ken. He would have been perfect!"

    u/trialanderrorschach  

    4. Clueless x The Nanny

    Two characters from &quot;Saved by the Bell&quot; series, Jessi Spano and Kelly Kapowski, in 90s fashion outfits. Jessi wears a plaid jacket, Kelly a plaid vest
    Paramount Pictures / CBS

    "Should be in a museum for being worn by two icons."

    u/Sufficient_Motor_458

    5. Child's Play x Tales from the Crypt

    Side-by-side images of Chucky before and after transformation, from the Child&#x27;s Play film series
    United Artists / Cinema Releasing Corporation

    "The Crypt Keeper's eyes were originally Chucky's."

    u/TheListenerCanon

    Kevin Yagher worked on both sets and decided to use Chucky's infamously ice-blue eyes!

    6. Friends x Buffy The Vampire Slayer

    Split image of Phoebe and Rachel from Friends wearing the same cat face sweater
    NBC / The WB

    u/missbunnyfantastico

    "I cannot believe I never considered that they would do this and never noticed this. This is so cool to see." 

    u/Oomlotte99 

    7. Night at the Museum x How I Met Your Mother

    Two men dressed in ancient Egyptian costumes with headdresses and jewelry, standing separately in a room with Egyptian artifacts
    20th Century Fox / CBS

    u/Majoodeh  

    8. Hocus Pocus x Dangerous Liaisons

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Warner Bros

    u/Majoodeh   

    9. Seinfeld x Malcolm X

    Side-by-side of two characters wearing round glasses, one from a sci-fi setting, the other a sitcom
    NBC / Warner Bros

    "The only one I have to add is George's glasses in the pilot of Seinfeld were first worn by Denzel in Malcolm X." 

    u/NowMindYou

    Actor Jason Alexander suggested that his character should wear glasses, and costume designer Rachel E. Carter said the only glasses she had were the prototype ones used for Malcolm X: "He put them on and was like, 'Yeah, I like this shape.' I was like, 'Bingo, done!' We got him fit for glasses, and that's where it started." Rachel also commented that the specific glasses were only used in Malcom X during the prison scene.

    10. Gossip Girl x The Carrie Diaries

    Two characters from Gossip Girl in stylish outfits; one in a green coat and gold accessories, the other in a green jacket over a dress with a colorful bag
    The CW

    u/Majoodeh  

    And one of my personal favourites...

    11. 13 Going On 30 x Yes Day

    Two images side by side of the character Rachel Berry from Glee, smiling in different outfits
    Sony Pictures Releasing / Netflix

    Costume designer Susie DeSanto confirmed this connection in an interview

    Yes Day marks the sixth movie I’ve done with Jennifer, and it seems we’ve done a wedding dress in all of them! Jen loved the dress. When we put it on her for the scene that day, she told me she ‘felt lucky to get to wear something so special. Fun fact: she wore a pearl necklace with crystal flowers that she wore in 13 Going on 30.”  

    H/T to u/Majoodeh and r/popculturechat for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.