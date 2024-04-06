From "New Girl" To "Barbie" People Are Sharing The 11 Times They've Spotted Costumes Being Reused On-Screen

If you've ever watched something and thought "hmm... that piece of clothing looks familiar" well, you aren't on your own...
Recently, u/Majoodeh asked people to share a costume that's appeared on our screens more than once. Here are some of the best responses:
1. Friends x Edgar Allen Poe's Murder Mystery Dinner Party
5. Child's Play x Tales from the Crypt
6. Friends x Buffy The Vampire Slayer
8. Hocus Pocus x Dangerous Liaisons
9. Seinfeld x Malcolm X
10. Gossip Girl x The Carrie Diaries
And one of my personal favourites...
11. 13 Going On 30 x Yes Day
