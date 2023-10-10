People Can't Believe These 16 TV Shows Actually Aired, And It's No Wonder They Haven't Aged Well

When Reddit user u/Realcbear asked "what are some shows that have aged like milk?", I knew I had to round up some of the best answers...
2. Secret Life Of The American Teenager
4. 2 Broke Girls
5. How I Met Your Mother
6. Little Britain
7. Californication
8. Sex and the City
9. That 70s Show
10. Dexter
11. Gossip Girl
12. Law and Order SVU
13. Friends
14. Entourage
15. Saved By The Bell
16. One Tree Hill
H/T to u/Realcbear and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.