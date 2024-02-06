Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

We Want To Know If You Can Name These 15 British Foods, Good Luck

Fish and chips is too easy, sorry

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

We may be known by many as "beans on toast" nation, but as a Brit I can promise you that we have so much more to offer...

Channel 4

So, I created this quiz where I will list a popular British cuisine and all you have to do is select the correct name for it... Good luck!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community