    Here Are 16 Morally Grey TV Characters That We're All Rooting For

    "I loved watching him want to become better against every single demonic instinct he had."

    I'm sure we all have that one character that really tests our patience as they blur the lines between good and bad...

    Recently, u/illogicallyalex asked "who is your favourite morally ambiguous character?" and we decided to round up the best answers:

    1. Jimmy McGill — Better Call Saul

    Man in suit with tie and pocket square, outdoors, represents a TV character
    u/unmannereddog 

    "He has to be the ultimate anti-hero for me."

    u/panicpixiememegirl

    2. Shauna Shipman — Yellowjackets

    Actress in a plaid shirt looks intently at a person off-camera while seated at a diner table
    "She is my current favourite morally grey character."

    u/hauntingvacay96

    "One of the most well written characters on TV in recent memory."  

    u/Casuallyfangirling_

    3. Fleabag — Fleabag

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a scene from &quot;Fleabag&quot;, smiling with a fork near her mouth
    "Forever and always."

    u/troyluscressibo

    4. Billy Butcher — The Boys

    Bearded man with intense expression in a forest, from a TV show scene
    u/babalon124

    "The show did amazing things for his character. I actually love him so much. His comics counterpart was repugnant and horrid." 

    u/roxadox

    5. Jason Mendoza — The Good Place

    Actor in traditional barong shirt gesturing during a scene
    u/DJ_Mixalot

    "Morally ambiguous and morally oblivious." 

    u/LetFelicityFly

    6. Jackie Peyton — Nurse Jackie

    Edie Falco as Nurse Jackie in scrubs focused on paperwork, medical setting
    "She is the best representation of functional addiction I’ve ever seen."

    u/ranger398

    "It gets pretty much impossible to root for her by the end, yet you still kind of want to because you wish she’d just pull her shit together."  

    u/illogicallyalex

    7. Omar Little — The Wire

    Man in a cap and jacket looks surprised in a store aisle
    u/Training-Pickle-6725

    "Literally the best TV character ever written (and performed)."  

    u/wheres_the_revolt

    8. Gabrielle Solis — Desperate Housewives

    Eva Longoria in character, seated, wears a deep V-neck dress on a TV set
    u/babalon124

    "I will not stand for Gabrielle Solis slander." 

    u/1s8w2MILtway

    9. BoJack Horseman — BoJack Horseman

    Animated character BoJack Horseman driving a red convertible car in a cartoon scene
    u/janeshername

    "BoJack Horseman is one of the greatest animated shows ever put to screen and I will die on this hill." 

    u/J3wFro8332

    10. Tyrion Lannister — Game of Thrones

    Person in medieval attire, portraying Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones
    u/haubenmeise 

    "Sadly, IMO, the show didn’t commit to him being morally ambiguous enough, which in hindsight was the beginning of the end. Book Tyrion is a fantastic example of moral ambiguity though."  

    u/goddessofdandelions

    11. Tony Soprano — The Sopranos

    Tony Soprano sits outside, looking pensive, in a casual jacket with a house in the background
    "He's definitely a bad guy, but there were times I couldn't help but feel sad for him."

    u/QweenFiona

    12. Ava Coleman — Abbott Elementary

    Woman in a gym with a pink jacket and black outfit holding a water bottle and a plastic bag
    u/imabaaaaaadguy

    "Ava is wonderful because she is so scrappy and she cares a lot about the kids." 

    u/Accurate-Watch5917

    "Gotta be honest, if it weren’t for Ava, I would not love Abbott Elementary as much as I do."  

    u/keeksgotthed7

    13. Niklaus Mikaelson — The Originals /The Vampire Diaries

    Joseph Morgan in a black blazer over a patterned shirt, smiling on the TV show set
    "He was definitely a villain but that redemption arc was so close in The Originals. I’m forever mad he didn’t end up with Caroline."

    u/alternativeedge7

    14. Villanelle — Killing Eve

    Character in a sleeveless top appears distressed in a dramatic scene
    u/Responsible-Data-695

    "Yes yes yes!! They did her dirty in that last episode." 

    u/Extraordi-Mary

    15. Spike — Buffy the Vampire Slayer

    Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer in a black leather jacket, looking back over his shoulder
    u/CitrusCupcake

    "I loved watching him want to become better against every single demonic instinct he had. He was a real treat in the role." 

    u/katikaboom

    16. Will Graham — Hannibal

    Hugh Dancy as Will Graham in a plaid shirt, looking pensive in front of a painting
    "He tries to do right and save people, but is in the constant state of being seduced into his own darker desires by Hannibal."

    u/Frenchitwist

