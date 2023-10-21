If You Don't Know What Halloween Movie To Watch Yet, This Quiz Will Tell You

TV and Movies·Posted 5 minutes agoIf You Don't Know What Halloween Movie To Watch Yet, This Quiz Will Tell YouIt all depends how spooky you're feeling...by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLinkBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! It's almost spooky season, and what could be better than settling down with the perfect movie? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures If you're having trouble deciding which one to watch, have no fear! I've designed this quiz which will choose for you, all you have to do is answer the questions... What movie did you get? Let us know in the comments below!