    These 14 Jobs Can Earn You Triple Figures With Minimal Effort, And I Think It's Time I Switched Careers

    "She can't even explain what her job is."

    by Elizabeth Cotton

    Recently, u/ilikepoggers asked "what’s the most useless profession that still brings in 100k+?" and we decided to round up the best answers:

    1. "Mine. IT strategist. I explain to executives that many of their current problems are the result of not listening to my previous advice. Then I give them fresh new advice that they will ignore. Rinse and repeat."

    u/Charming_Cupcakexo

    2. "My sister gets 250k per year to basically sign in once a day and check emails. She can't even explain what her job is. She doesn't even code."

    u/Legendary_Lamb2020

    "My buddy does this. Got his bachelor's and works at Google for $180k to basically just vibe."

    u/ktitts

    3. "Professional luxury mattress tester. They are hired by high-end mattress companies to test the comfort and quality of their products, who doesn't want to try mattresses everyday?"

    u/Short_Elk_9717

    4. "Self-help gurus"

    u/Delirium88

    "But how else will I learn that the secret to success is to give them all my money?"

    u/SinibusUSG

    "I went to school with someone who charges $900 for 'breath work' courses. They also claim to no longer need food since they get their nutrients from the sun." 

    u/RinaBelle

    5. "In Canada, we have a Governor General which is a leftover position from when we followed the crown. It's the most pointless job in our country and we pay this person 350k a year which is 50k more than what she was making two years ago."

    "She also has spent more than three million dollars on luxury travel expenses. I'm not even exaggerating when I say this. This lady spent 70k on a luxury limousine service to ferry her 50 feet." 

    u/SmittyFromAbove

    6. "I'm a tractor/machinery salesman, pays very well but wild to me what little impact I have in society. Most of the people that buy were going to buy anyway, and if I was BRUTAL at my job they'd still buy the machinery it'd just be a different colour."

    u/BeardedMeech 

    7. "A lot of 'middle men' jobs. Especially car dealers. They are glorified cashiers/customer service reps. They barely serve a purpose today with smartphones/internet at your fingertips."

    u/Vast_Bobcat_4218

    8. "Scrum masters get six figures to ask people their status."

    u/AulMoanBag

    "I remember the time when our Agile Coach told someone that their status was 'too status‐y'. And I thought for the money that we're paying this guy, we could probably just get an extra developer." 

    u/LaurenYpsum

    9. "Management consultant."

    u/Nearby_Cauliflowers

    "This was me. I'd borrow your watch to tell you the time, then bill you for the privilege."

    u/__MP__ 

    10. "Anything that involves the stock market, these guys contribute nothing of value to society."

    u/Ivelmend

    "It's pretty easy to do, but honestly I never understood why it exists. It's just bougie gambling." 

    u/SoccerGamerGuy7

    11. "People who resell event tickets."

    u/EatMoreAsbestos

    12. "I heard about a guy whose entire job is reselling Magic: The Gathering cards and apparently he makes a lot."

    u/ilikepoggers

    13. "Consultant (e.g. KPMG, Deloitte etc.). Like straight out of university who/what are you consulting? How do you have the experience to consult someone who's been doing their job for decades?"

    u/A12_Archangel 

    "As someone who used to work at McKinsey, I wholeheartedly agree. The worst thing is that it’s one big circle jerk. They only recruit from top schools because otherwise people would discover that anyone can do the job, and they would be out of business."  

    u/krukson

    14. "Real estate agents."

    u/boardinmyroom 

    "Because the really good ones that are truly helpful and work hard to sell your house never seem to have as much luck because they're not slimy and don't make as many sales."  

    u/Peimatt2112

    H/T to u/ilikepoggers and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below.