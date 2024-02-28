These 14 Jobs Can Earn You Triple Figures With Minimal Effort, And I Think It's Time I Switched Careers

Recently, u/ilikepoggers asked "what’s the most useless profession that still brings in 100k+?" and we decided to round up the best answers:
1. "Mine. IT strategist. I explain to executives that many of their current problems are the result of not listening to my previous advice. Then I give them fresh new advice that they will ignore. Rinse and repeat."
2. "My sister gets 250k per year to basically sign in once a day and check emails. She can't even explain what her job is. She doesn't even code."
3. "Professional luxury mattress tester. They are hired by high-end mattress companies to test the comfort and quality of their products, who doesn't want to try mattresses everyday?"
4. "Self-help gurus"
5. "In Canada, we have a Governor General which is a leftover position from when we followed the crown. It's the most pointless job in our country and we pay this person 350k a year which is 50k more than what she was making two years ago."
6. "I'm a tractor/machinery salesman, pays very well but wild to me what little impact I have in society. Most of the people that buy were going to buy anyway, and if I was BRUTAL at my job they'd still buy the machinery it'd just be a different colour."
7. "A lot of 'middle men' jobs. Especially car dealers. They are glorified cashiers/customer service reps. They barely serve a purpose today with smartphones/internet at your fingertips."
8. "Scrum masters get six figures to ask people their status."
9. "Management consultant."
10. "Anything that involves the stock market, these guys contribute nothing of value to society."
11. "People who resell event tickets."
12. "I heard about a guy whose entire job is reselling Magic: The Gathering cards and apparently he makes a lot."
13. "Consultant (e.g. KPMG, Deloitte etc.). Like straight out of university who/what are you consulting? How do you have the experience to consult someone who's been doing their job for decades?"
14. "Real estate agents."
H/T to u/ilikepoggers and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.