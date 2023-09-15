    People Have Turned The Celebrity Auction Into A Meme, And These 19 X's Are Way Too Funny Not To Share

    "Chris Pine will tell you what the drama on 'Don't Worry Darling' was."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You may have seen that celebs have been auctioning off experiences with themselves to show support for those affected by the SAG/AFRA strikes.

    Twitter: @DiscussingFilm
    Many thank yous to the beneficent titans of Hollywood!!!

    Of course, the whole thing has become a *huge* meme on X. Here are our favourite ones:

    1.

    Twitter: @boujeebx

    2.

    Twitter: @twilightreborn

    3.

    Twitter: @babeygirlmac

    4.

    Twitter: @cilleon

    5.

    Twitter: @lucyj_ford

    6.

    Twitter: @PaulieBroughall

    7.

    Twitter: @ZackBornstein

    8.

    Twitter: @DiscreetLatino

    9.

    Twitter: @vlezvs

    10.

    Twitter: @myeshachou

    11.

    Twitter: @zachsilberberg

    12.

    Twitter: @theashleyray

    13.

    Twitter: @elioandoliverse

    14.

    Twitter: @chaoticmulaney

    15.

    Twitter: @weltonandwadds

    16.

    Twitter: @biz_socks

    17.

    Twitter: @waystarrs

    18.

    Twitter: @TomZohar

    19.

    Twitter: @inceptstellar

    I won't allow any of you to outbid me for Janine Butcher. Have you seen any more of these memes? Let us know in the comments!