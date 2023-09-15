People Have Turned The Celebrity Auction Into A Meme, And These 19 X's Are Way Too Funny Not To Share
"Chris Pine will tell you what the drama on 'Don't Worry Darling' was."
You may have seen that celebs have been auctioning off experiences with themselves to show support for those affected by the SAG/AFRA strikes.
Actors, writers and directors are collaborating on a charity auction with proceeds going towards helping crew members whose healthcare benefits are currently at risk during the strike.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 13, 2023
Of course, the whole thing has become a *huge* meme on X. Here are our favourite ones:
1.
yh take my money. https://t.co/aGgTFjI0Bc pic.twitter.com/QHSwB1OYr6— bobz. (@boujeebx) September 14, 2023
2.
woahhhh https://t.co/lLRth7GyUk pic.twitter.com/oZS5T1HGz3— twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) September 14, 2023
3.
would go into credit card debt if they had this one https://t.co/NkYtcL94gp pic.twitter.com/pWPTIUF5wa— lissy (@babeygirlmac) September 14, 2023
4.
oh my fucking god https://t.co/Z8rI7dYsTm pic.twitter.com/oKksePsOhG— ere (@cilleon) September 14, 2023
5.
wow no way pic.twitter.com/64uiJ2KLoN— lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) September 14, 2023
6.
https://t.co/zClhF7b8RY pic.twitter.com/L2lx0eBqpp— Paul Broughall (@PaulieBroughall) September 15, 2023
7.
ok this is worth it pic.twitter.com/6Vbb29iVAP— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) September 15, 2023
8.
9.
WOAHHHH https://t.co/uFvVImUl8u pic.twitter.com/2rM4dV1vzq— tw¡tter truther (@vlezvs) September 14, 2023
10.
no one bid against me on this pic.twitter.com/9by4EzwKpM— myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) September 14, 2023
11.
yooo https://t.co/Bo4yLFq3V1 pic.twitter.com/bKlGoNZadD— zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) September 14, 2023
12.
that’s crazy she’s not even an actor pic.twitter.com/nMofBok1h2— ashley ray (@theashleyray) September 15, 2023
13.
No way pic.twitter.com/W0eAZWPRHT— 🍂 (@elioandoliverse) September 14, 2023
14.
YOU GUYS NEED TO HELP ME GET THESE PLEASE https://t.co/xV80lvBT5M pic.twitter.com/Yw8tmktCMP— sara 🦋 mcm (@chaoticmulaney) September 14, 2023
15.
Priceless actually. Who are you asking Hannah Waddingham to shame?👀 https://t.co/FanP7Ddlrt pic.twitter.com/fF68rtk3vA— Rachel (@weltonandwadds) September 14, 2023
16.
This one hit close to home pic.twitter.com/QfaZGbNRMC— Asscela Express (@biz_socks) September 13, 2023
17.
can I take this https://t.co/b4gUNYQLnc pic.twitter.com/FyJqfmYUrz— sick boy (@waystarrs) September 14, 2023
18.
If they had this one it would’ve gotten me to empty my savings account https://t.co/FZWYfZfNeW pic.twitter.com/1leFNMg59m— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 13, 2023
19.
oh my god?? https://t.co/AZdibPU2WU pic.twitter.com/TXHEim2pNs— alan b. (@inceptstellar) September 14, 2023