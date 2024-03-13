Skip To Content
    Here Are 17 Foods From TV Shows And Movies That Might Just Make Your Mouth Water

    "I just know that cheese was perfect."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sometimes fictional food looks so delicious that you spend the rest of the day thinking about it...

    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    Of course, a lot of the food does exist in the real world, but it always seems to look better on-screen! So, when u/wenwenevulikp asked people to share the fictional foods they wish they could try, we decided to round up the best answers:

    1. Lembas bread — The Lord of the Rings

    New Line Cinema

    "I'm sure I could eat more than one." 

    u/Sir_roger_rabbit

    2. Slurm — Futurama

    Fry from Futurama holding a colorful can, smiling
    Fox

    "I have a metal reusable water bottle that's mocked-up to look like a giant can of Slurm. I sometimes get strange looks when I'm drinking from it." 

    u/Vergenbuurg

    3. Krabby Patty — Spongebob Squarepants

    Cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants holds a Krabby Patty
    Nickelodeon

    u/MTGsbirthdefects

    "As a kid I always imagined that they tasted like the most delicious corn dogs ever. Idk why."  

    u/StreetIndependence62

    4. Everlasting gobstopper — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/Sea_Rabbit3585

    5. Flaming Moe — The Simpsons

    Moe Szyslak from The Simpsons holding a flaming Moe cocktail at the bar
    Fox

    u/HartfordWhaler

    6. Scooby snack — Scooby Doo

    Shaggy holding a box of Scooby Snacks, excited Scooby-Doo reaching for it, with an arched window background
    Cartoon Network

    "How Shaggy goes at them, they can't just be dog treats." 

    u/BackInTheRealWorld

    7. Frobscottle — The BFG

    Animated characters, an elderly man brewing a potion, and a curious child observing
    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    u/Pizza-is-American

    8. Rainbow feast — Hook

    A scene from the film &quot;Hook&quot; showing the imaginary feast with colorful play food and a lit candle
    TriStar Pictures

    u/Lilmissthrowaway108

    "I used to watch that scene as a kid and just dream about whatever those rainbow coloured things would taste like."  

    u/__M-E-O-W__

    9. Senzu beans — Dragon Ball

    Open hand with a green outfit&#x27;s sleeve, showing a small two-starred sphere in the palm, from the anime Dragon Ball
    Cartoon Network

    10. Pizza — A Goofy Movie

    Pete and Goofy from Disney’s &quot;A Goofy Movie&quot; are sitting, with Goofy holding a slice of stretchy pizza
    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    u/YourCoffinOrMine92

    "I just know that cheese was perfect."  

    u/ballyroo

    11. Nacho sombrero — Despicable Me 2

    Animated character Gru from Despicable Me in a large sombrero, sitting with a mischievous expression
    Universal Pictures

    u/badasspeanutbutter

    12. The perfect sandwich — Adventure Time

    Jake and Finn from Adventure Time looking at a holographic sandwich in a cabin
    Cartoon Network

    u/KTIKNA

    13. Butterbeer — Harry Potter

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/wenwenevulikp 

    14. Glacier water — The Waterboy

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s hands holding an ornate green flask with a blue liquid visible
    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "Now that's some high quality H2O!" 

    u/OvechknFiresHeScores

    15. Big Kahuna burger — Pulp Fiction

    Jules Winnfield from Pulp Fiction biting a burger
    Miramax Films

    u/PeterGriffinNorth

    16. Ramen — Ponyo

    Illustration of an animated ramen bowl with pork slices, egg, and vegetables
    Toho

    u/sbstgzr

    "The funny thing is that ramen from Ponyo is one of the cheapest ones you can get in Japan. But it's a really nostalgic instant ramen, and the mum really doctors it up nicely. I love that scene." 

    u/Thomisawesome

    17. Chocolate cake — Peppa Pig

    Peppa Pig and George with a birthday cake with lit candles
    Channel 5 / Nick Jr.

    "It always looked scrumptious to me."

    u/Nur_Hates_Physics

