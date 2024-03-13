Here Are 17 Foods From TV Shows And Movies That Might Just Make Your Mouth Water

Sometimes fictional food looks so delicious that you spend the rest of the day thinking about it...
Of course, a lot of the food does exist in the real world, but it always seems to look better on-screen! So, when u/wenwenevulikp asked people to share the fictional foods they wish they could try, we decided to round up the best answers:
1. Lembas bread — The Lord of the Rings
3. Krabby Patty — Spongebob Squarepants
4. Everlasting gobstopper — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6. Scooby snack — Scooby Doo
7. Frobscottle — The BFG
8. Rainbow feast — Hook
11. Nacho sombrero — Despicable Me 2
12. The perfect sandwich — Adventure Time
13. Butterbeer — Harry Potter
14. Glacier water — The Waterboy
15. Big Kahuna burger — Pulp Fiction
16. Ramen — Ponyo
17. Chocolate cake — Peppa Pig
H/T to u/wenwenevulikp and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Do you have anything else to add? Let us know in the comments below.
Additional thumbnail credits: Nickelodeon / Fox