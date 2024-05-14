  • Quiz badge

Let's See If You Can Match These 15 Disney Sidekicks With The Right Movie

Don't get too comfortable, some of these are tricky.

One thing we can always count on when it comes to Disney movies, is that they have a lovable (or not so lovable) sidekick...

RKO Radio Pictures

But I want to see how many of them you know! I'll show you a picture of a sidekick, and all you have to do is tell me which Disney movie they're from... Good luck!

