Only True Disney Fans Can Match The Fictional Home To The Movie It's From

Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 4 hours agoOnly True Disney Fans Can Match The Fictional Home To The Movie It's FromSome of these might be trickier than you think...by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMailBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! One of the most magical things about Disney movies are the places where some of our favourite characters reside... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures So, I've created the ultimate test! I'll show you a picture of a Disney home, and all you have to do is let me know which movie it's from... Good luck!