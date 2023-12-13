16 Of Captain Holt's Best Moments That Live In Our Minds Rent-Free

1.
When his beloved corgi Cheddar was kidnapped and he went into rage mode
2.
Speaking of Cheddar...
3.
When he showed off his moves in a street dance battle
4.
When he figured out that his assistant was trying to flirt with him based on how he had knotted his tie
5.
That moment when he was all of us at a party hoping our guests are enjoying themselves to the max
6.
When he comforted Rosa after she told her parents she was bisexual
7.
All of his remarks towards Madeline Wuntch are impressive, but this one is definitely in the top three:
8.
Captain Holt trying out two very bold fashion choices lives in my mind rent-free.
9.
After his street meat escapade with Amy and he turned into quite the poet
10.
When he made a mistake in front of Kevin's academic colleagues and provided us with this wonderful line:
11.
When he teamed up with Terry and danced to "Push It" to distract Amy from giving birth in the precinct
12.
Let's not forget one of the moments he had to cosplay as a straight man and talk about thigh gaps
13.
Ahhh yes, just one of the many times that Holt and Gina were an iconic pairing...
14.
When Holt finally gave himself a code name. Jake's reaction was all of us
15.
Who could forget his reaction to Rosa agreeing with him that the balloon arch is, in fact, magnificent?
16.
And finally: "BOOOOONE?!"
Are there any other Captain Holt moments you love? Let us know in the comments below!