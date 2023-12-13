Skip To Content
    16 Of Captain Holt's Best Moments That Live In Our Minds Rent-Free

    "You're not Cheddar, you're just some common bitch."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    With the sad passing of Andre Braugher, it's time for us to look back on some of his most iconic moments as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

    NBC

    1. When his beloved corgi Cheddar was kidnapped and he went into rage mode

    NBC

    Oh yeah, in case you forgot, he then climbed onto the roof of a moving car to stop the kidnapper (or dognapper) from getting away. We'll do anything for our furry friends.

    2. Speaking of Cheddar...

    NBC

    3. When he showed off his moves in a street dance battle

    NBC

    Look, you can't deny that the man has rhythm! Jake filming him in the background is all of us, TBH. 

    4. When he figured out that his assistant was trying to flirt with him based on how he had knotted his tie

    NBC

    Baffling, I know. But was he wrong? No, don't be silly, Captain Holt was never wrong.

    5. That moment when he was all of us at a party hoping our guests are enjoying themselves to the max

    NBC

    6. When he comforted Rosa after she told her parents she was bisexual

    NBC

    This scene is definitely one of the more emotional ones, I would recommend watching with plenty of tissues.

    7. All of his remarks towards Madeline Wuntch are impressive, but this one is definitely in the top three:

    NBC

    You just know he was proud of that one, and rightly so.

    8. Captain Holt trying out two very bold fashion choices lives in my mind rent-free.

    NBC

    9. After his street meat escapade with Amy and he turned into quite the poet

    NBC

    Of course, this was wayyy before the pair regretted eating said street meat.

    10. When he made a mistake in front of Kevin's academic colleagues and provided us with this wonderful line:

    NBC

    If that's how they viewed Holt, I'd hate to know what they'd think of me.

    11. When he teamed up with Terry and danced to "Push It" to distract Amy from giving birth in the precinct

    NBC

    A very, very underrated example of teamwork makes the dream work.

    12. Let's not forget one of the moments he had to cosplay as a straight man and talk about thigh gaps

    NBC

    Heterosexual Holt is an absolute player.

    13. Ahhh yes, just one of the many times that Holt and Gina were an iconic pairing...

    NBC

    Out of context this definitely sounds a lil' sus...

    14. When Holt finally gave himself a code name. Jake's reaction was all of us

    NBC

    15. Who could forget his reaction to Rosa agreeing with him that the balloon arch is, in fact, magnificent?

    NBC

    16. And finally: "BOOOOONE?!"

    NBC

    Amy basically crying in the corner throughout this entire scene is also hilarious.

    Are there any other Captain Holt moments you love? Let us know in the comments below!