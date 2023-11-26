Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing Their 13 Favourite Rom-Com Couples Of The Last Decade, And Now I'm In My Feels

    "This was a really exciting time. Not only because we hadn't gotten a proper rom-com in a while, but because their chemistry was explosive."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Alright, I'll admit it, I love a rom-com! I mean, come on, what could be better than an ultimate cheese-fest?

    Nickelodeon

    So, when u/Excessive_Diviner asked people to share their favourite rom-com couple from the past decade, I knew I had to round up some of the best answers:

    1. Sasha and Marcus — Always Be My Maybe

    Netflix

    — u/Slow_Like_Sloth

    "Yes!! This movie is too adorable."  
    — u/Cross_Stitch_Witch

    "Absolutely 100% my fave."

    — u/Asparagusbelle

    2. Harper and Charlie — Set It Up

    Netflix

    — u/babalon124

    "The first one that came to mind. It’s a tragedy they don’t have any more movies together."  

    — u/pinksinthehouse

    3. Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky — To All the Boys I've Loved Before

    Netflix

    "People like to make fun of these movies, but honestly this was a really exciting time. Not only because we hadn't gotten a proper rom-com in a while, but because their chemistry was explosive." 

    — u/m_zayd

    4. Mary and Tim — About Time

    Universal Pictures

    — u/whoisonepear

    "Ugh, I love these guys so much. My ultimate comfort movie." 

    — u/Happy-Potato-717

    5. Yas and Dom — Rye Lane

    Searchlight Pictures

    "I need people to give it more love." 

    — u/m_zayd

    6. Anna and Declan — Leap Year

    Optimum Releasing

    "It's my number one comfort movie. Their chemistry is just fire."  

    — u/cxingt

    "Amy Adams and Matthew Goode were so fun to watch."  

    — u/kitty_aloof

    7. Rosie and Alex — Love Rosie

    Lionsgate

    "I love the two of them in this movie."

    — u/pinksinthehouse

    8. Verona and Burt — Away We Go

    Focus Features

    "Maya Rudolph and John Krasinski are a great couple in that movie. The movie is a little past your timeline but it just doesn't get the love it should." 

    — u/Jerkrollatex

    9. Prince Henry and Alex — Red, White, & Royal Blue

    Amazon Prime Video

    "Shout out to the two best boys." 

    — u/LassInTheNorth

    10. Emma and Peter — I Want You Back

    Amazon Studios

    "They were just so adorable and charming, I really enjoyed that movie." 

    — u/Persephone0000

    11. Louisa and William — Me Before You

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    — u/c-emme-2506

    "I love his lil' smile whenever he sees her."  

    — u/my_name_is_toki

    12. Mandy and Graham — Prom Pact

    Disney Channel

    "I swoon hard whenever Graham looks at Mandy!"

    — u/Excessive_Diviner

    13. Nat and Guy — I Give It a Year

    StudioCanal

    "All the characters are pretty horrible people, but Rose Byrne was so insanely funny. Her chemistry with Simon Baker stopped me from dropping the movie!" 

    — u/Excessive_Diviner

    H/T to u/Excessive_Diviner and AskReddit for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other rom-com couples we missed out? Let us know in the comments below!